Birmingham's bollard bonanza as "forest" of traffic-calming poles installed outside school... to protect cyclists and pedestrians from bad parking; Kid's expletive-laden reaction to not getting a bike for Christmas + more on the live blog

Welcome to Bollard World. A place where dreams come true.#WorldBollardAssociation

pic.twitter.com/QKRRHFGKkj — World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) January 3, 2023

This anti-dangerous parking measure from Birmingham City Council along the A38 Bristol Road between Longbridge and Northfield has attracted more than enough chatter for a blog post...

Installed to "challenge" inconsiderate and dangerous parking outside The Meadows Primary School, it was actually implemented 18 months ago but has come to the world's attention thanks to national newspaper coverage and, of course, Twitter's ever-brilliant World Bollard Association.

The 50m stretch includes 60 of the poles, described by one local as "weird slalom posts more suited to the Winter Olympics", outside the primary school, but has drawn criticism from some, including those who believe the scheme could prove more dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists.

"We're all for traffic safety around a primary school, but this just looks like a weird slalom of posts more suited to the Winter Olympics," Jessica grant told the Coventry Telegraph.

"It's an absolute eyesore too and if anything could prove more dangerous for cyclists or pedestrians trying to navigate it. Delivery drivers have also been unable to park up and I hear parents have had difficulties too. I've never seen anything like it anywhere else to be honest."

Another local added: "Serious questions have to be asked of the council. It's barmy. Who on earth thought this was a good idea? We have had problems with parking near the school but this is an unnecessary eyesore and complete overkill by the council."