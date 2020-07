Reading 'crackdown' on high street cycling... a month after two cyclists killed in one day; Cycling Mikey's TV appearance; TfL's 'Cycle Skills' website gaffe; Garmin debacle continued; Chris Hoy + Paddy McGuinness go cycling + more on the live blog

The Reading Chronicle reports that the Reading Town Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team have started to "engage with people riding bicycles in Broad Street" to discourage cycling in non-permitted areas, which includes the west side of Broad Street in the city centre. pedestrian-only high street in the city centre.

One witness told the Reading Chronicle: "I've witnessed so many close encounters as well as a few collisions with pedestrians and cyclists.

"Some of them whiz through Broad Street and some are also on their mobiles, with heads down!

Not everyone thinks it's the best use of police time though, with some saying little has been done to crack down on dangerous driving in other parts of the city.

Remember the crackdown on motorists after two cyclists killed in a single day last month?

Meanwhile zero actual problems with cyclists on Broad Street leads to this. https://t.co/JFKbHVpCnn — Mutant Ninja Kayaker (@KayakBikeHappy) July 24, 2020

As one of the comments above cites, the 'crackdown' also comes just over a month after two cyclists in Reading were killed in two separate incidents within 24 hours.

On June 11th at around 7:50am, a 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs following a collision with a cyclist.

At 7.25pm the same day, a Deliveroo cyclist died following a collision in Addington Road, after which a 26-year-old man from Wokingham was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.