Marginal flaps? Ganna’s baggy skinsuit and stacked team car under scrutiny; Two million cyclists put off riding to work by lack of storage; ITV to investigate Highway Code changes + more on the live blog

According to new research from Direct Line Cycling Insurance, over two million cyclists have said they are discouraged from cycling to work due to a lack of adequate storage facilities.

Yesterday on the blog we reported that Cycling UK was taking advantage of Bike Week to tell employers to do more to persuade their staff to ride into work, such as providing financial incentives along with adequate storage and changing facilities.

Cycling UK’s stance has been backed up by a new study which suggests that three-quarters of cyclists are put off riding to work due to a range of factors, including: a lack of suitable bike storage, shower or changing facilities, the distance, difficulty and danger of the route to work, and variable weather conditions.

2.1 million cyclists said that a lack of storage space in their office was a barrier to their commute, while eight percent of those surveyed revealed that they used to have storage, but it has since been removed due to reduced office space.

Direct Line’s research also claims that 56 percent of all cyclists in the UK use their bike to commute to work, with a fifth cycling to work every day.

Those who commute frequently are also more likely to spend big on their bikes, with those cycling to work splashing out on average £873 on their machines (compared to an average spend for all cyclists of £554).