Marginal flaps? Ganna’s baggy skinsuit and stacked team car under scrutiny; Two million cyclists put off riding to work by lack of storage; ITV to investigate Highway Code changes + more on the live blog

It’s Thursday, the weekend’s on the horizon, and Ryan Mallon is here with your daily dose of cycling news and views on the live blog
Thu, Jun 09, 2022 09:56
10:55
Two million cyclists put off riding to work by lack of storage

According to new research from Direct Line Cycling Insurance, over two million cyclists have said they are discouraged from cycling to work due to a lack of adequate storage facilities.

Yesterday on the blog we reported that Cycling UK was taking advantage of Bike Week to tell employers to do more to persuade their staff to ride into work, such as providing financial incentives along with adequate storage and changing facilities.

Cycling UK’s stance has been backed up by a new study which suggests that three-quarters of cyclists are put off riding to work due to a range of factors, including: a lack of suitable bike storage, shower or changing facilities, the distance, difficulty and danger of the route to work, and variable weather conditions.

2.1 million cyclists said that a lack of storage space in their office was a barrier to their commute, while eight percent of those surveyed revealed that they used to have storage, but it has since been removed due to reduced office space.

Direct Line’s research also claims that 56 percent of all cyclists in the UK use their bike to commute to work, with a fifth cycling to work every day.

Those who commute frequently are also more likely to spend big on their bikes, with those cycling to work splashing out on average £873 on their machines (compared to an average spend for all cyclists of £554).

09:52
Popcorn at the ready: ITV “investigates the biggest changes to the Highway Code”

Set your VCRs for 8.30pm this evening, as ITV’s Tonight show takes on the recent changes to the Highway Code (there were changes? Why did nobody tell me?).

Can’t say the programme’s needlessly provocative title fills me with much hope, mind you – presenting Britain’s roads as a place of conquest, rather than a shared space for all road users, isn’t the most sensible strategy from the outset, I’m sure you’d agree.

But surely it can’t be worse than Countryfile’s recent segment on cycling safety, described on social media as “vile”, “disgraceful” and an “utter shitshow triggering anti-cycling hatred”.

The bar’s pretty low, to be fair…

But if you do find yourself screaming at the telly at half eight tonight, you can always flick over to ITV4 for highlights from the Women’s Tour. Much better.

09:24
Speaking of not so marginal gains...

I wonder how far this old trick pushes up against that fabled “thin blue line”?

What do you think about this latest piece of TT skulduggery, one also employed – though to a lesser extent – by Jumbo-Visma yesterday (but not, interestingly, for Ganna’s Ineos teammate Ethan Hayter)?

Does stacking the car roof with a frankly unnecessary wall-like amount of spare bikes (which, studies have shown, if driven close enough to the rider can push them along) give certain teams an unfair advantage which should be banned?

Or is all fair in love and time trialling, and are teams adopting this tactic simply and successfully pushing the boundaries of the existing rules?

08:49
Marginal flaps? Ganna’s loose-fitting skinsuit under scrutiny

As Filippo Ganna powered to victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné yesterday, the more nerdy corners of Cycling Twitter began speculating about a possible new breakthrough for the Ineos Grenadiers and their aero guru Dan Bigham.

That ground-breaking new discovery? Eh… baggy elbows, apparently.

Some, however, have claimed that Ganna (like any mediocre club ten rider) was merely wearing arm warmers underneath his time trial suit.

According to one Twitter user, who posted a photo of Ganna warming down in short sleeves, the arm warmers probably slipped during his stage-winning effort, causing him to resemble a trackie-wearing teenager from the 1990s (that’s Tour-winning attention to detail right there).

That claim has been countered by other tech geeks, who maintain that the world champion's suit is indeed "optimised for bent arms":

To be fair, if loose-fitting cycling clothing and shoddy arm warmers really were the key to success, I’d have cleaned up back in the day…

While ‘90s Kevin and Perry chic was enough to propel Ganna to victory by two seconds over the more streamlined Wout van Aert, Ineos teammate Ethan Hayter adopted an even more novel approach to time trialling, on his way to third place:

Is marginal sight the new marginal gain?

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

