Dangerous driver who killed cyclist in "horrific incident" jailed for four years

A dangerous driver who did not have a licence or insurance when she hit and killed a cyclist in a "horrific incident" last year has been jailed for four years.

Seena Chacko was sentenced at Chester Magistrates Court on 21 November having pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. The 62-year-old cyclist, who has not been named as Cheshire Police says the family wish to retain their rights to privacy at this difficult time, was hit and seriously injured by Chacko.

The "horrific incident" happened on Saturday 14 September 2023, the cyclist dying in hospital three days later. Chacko was driving without a licence or insurance when she hit the victim on Wilmslow Road in Handforth, the police reporting the cyclist was knocked to the roadside with serious injuries.

Despite the scene, described as "shocking for those who witnessed it", 42-year-old Chacko continued to drive with the victim's bike lodged under her vehicle, until she was stopped by another motorist.

> Drug driver already disqualified from driving sentenced to eight months in prison for hitting cyclist who was thrown eight feet in the air, leaving him with fractured skull and spine

The incident happened near The Bulls Head pub at 10.30am, the cyclist treated at the scene by passers-by and paramedics before being taken to hospital in a critical state. She remained in a critical condition until she died on 17 September, Chacko having pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, a charge which was amended following the victim's death. She also admitted failing to stop following the collision.

The investigating officer Sgt Russ Sime from Cheshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit thanked the public who assisted by providing first aid treatment at the scene and stopping Chacko.

"This was a horrific incident and shocking for those who witnessed it," he said. "I'd like to thank those who stopped the car, and those who gave the cyclist first aid while paramedics were called.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the cyclist. No one should have to go through these very sad circumstances and this tragic incident highlights the need to drive safely for everyone's sake."

While Chacko's four-year sentence is far from the shortest seen in a case where a driver has killed a cyclist with their dangerous driving, there has been discussion in recent times about sentencing for such cases.

In May, the National Police Chiefs' Lead for Roads Policing Jo Shiner warned that deaths on the UK's roads have become "unseen" due to their frequency and stated that "the basic standard of driving on our roads has reduced".

Explaining how her father was killed on the roads when she was a teenager, Shiner spoke of her passion for reducing the number of people who die in road traffic incidents.

The head of roads policing in the UK went on to make the case for stricter punishments for anti-social driving, arguing that drivers who kill or cause serious injury through their actions often receive lenient punishments when compared to other non-traffic crimes.