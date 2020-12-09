Support road.cc

Doctor responds to councillor who accused cycle lane of obstructing emergency services; Pro rider aged 21 dies of COVID-19; Gender parity at 2024 Olympics + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander is here to take you through the middle of the week on the live blog...
Wed, Dec 09, 2020 09:09
10:53
The Great British Bicycle Bubble of 1896
canyon factory boxes - via canyon

This story from Nasdaq is pretty interesting...In the 1890s, public interest in bikes rocketed as the humble mode of transport represented a 'social and environmental breakthrough'. Share prices in bicycle companies soared, the value of many tripling in the space of a few months in 1896. This happened even while the number of companies making and selling bicycles expanded more than five-fold.

By 1901, the bubble had burst. Low-cost American bikes flooded the market and enthusiasm steadied as people started to see bicycles as an inevitability and the novelty was gone. Five years after the bubble, at least 40 publicly traded British bike companies had gone bankrupt. More than 70% of the companies that benefited from the 1890s bubble went bust.

09:57
Gender parity at 2024 Olympics
Team GB women's team pursuit with Rio 2016 gold medals (copyright Britishcycling.org_.uk).jpg

The number of female cyclists competing at the 2024 Olympics will match the number of male athletes, the UCI has confirmed. A total of 514 athletes will take part in the cycling events at the Paris Games, split evenly between the men's and women's events for the first time ever. At next year's Tokyo Olympics, the mountain bike, BMX and BMX Freestyle events will see equal numbers competing but 2024 is the first time this will have been achieved in the track and road events. 

In Paris, 90 athletes will compete in the road events and 95 on the tack. UCI President David Lappartient said: "It gives us great satisfaction to achieve what is a key objective of our Agenda 2022. Gender parity at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 sends out a strong message to our athletes and society as a whole."

09:14
Pro rider aged 21 dies of COVID-19

A pro rider from Italian team Mastromarco Sensi Nibali has died of COVID-19. Marca reports Michael Antonelli was admitted to hospital two weeks ago, before being moved to the intensive care. The 21-year-old was recovering from a serious accident at a race in Florence in 2018 which saw him taken to hospital in a coma. Antonelli was slowly recovering from the incident and was able to feed himself and recognise people when he became infected.

08:50
Doctor responds to councillor who accused cycle lane of obstructing emergency services

A doctor working at St George's Hospital in Tooting has appealed for her local Conservative councillor to rethink plans to scrap the A24 cycle lane. Ian Hart is the councillor for a ward in Wandsworth and said that "emergency vehicles must be allowed to move freely," and that the "blockages and closures," on the A24 must be removed.

Sarah Krishnanandan works at the hospital and uses the cycle lane to get to work. She replied: "No! Please stop this lobbying. I’m a dr, who cycles to St George’s. I was called in for a Major Incident and cycling was the quickest route to the hospital. It’s is also a much safer route since the A24 cycle lane was introduced."

Critics of the cycle lane have used videos, such as the one below, to accuse the cycle lane of causing congestion and preventing emergency service vehicles from attending incidents. However, as some people have said on social media, it's not entirely clear that the removal of the cycle lane would have allowed the ambulance to pass.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor earlier this year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

