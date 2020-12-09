Doctor responds to councillor who accused cycle lane of obstructing emergency services; Pro rider aged 21 dies of COVID-19; Gender parity at 2024 Olympics + more on the live blog

No! Please stop this lobbying. I’m a dr, who cycles to St George’s. I was called in for a Major Incident and cycling was the quickest route to the hospital. It’s is also a much safer route since the A24 cycle lane was introduced. — Sarah Krishnanandan (@SKrishnanandan) December 8, 2020

A doctor working at St George's Hospital in Tooting has appealed for her local Conservative councillor to rethink plans to scrap the A24 cycle lane. Ian Hart is the councillor for a ward in Wandsworth and said that "emergency vehicles must be allowed to move freely," and that the "blockages and closures," on the A24 must be removed.

Sarah Krishnanandan works at the hospital and uses the cycle lane to get to work. She replied: "No! Please stop this lobbying. I’m a dr, who cycles to St George’s. I was called in for a Major Incident and cycling was the quickest route to the hospital. It’s is also a much safer route since the A24 cycle lane was introduced."

Critics of the cycle lane have used videos, such as the one below, to accuse the cycle lane of causing congestion and preventing emergency service vehicles from attending incidents. However, as some people have said on social media, it's not entirely clear that the removal of the cycle lane would have allowed the ambulance to pass.