Colnago unveils new steel road bike "masterpiece" that costs £14,500 and uses only Italian-made components

Colnago has today released a £14,500 limited edition steel road bike to mark its 70th anniversary, the Steelnovo featuring "meticulously crafted steel, hidden welds" and "premium, custom components" from Campagnolo and other Italian brands.

There's no shortage of confidence here, Colnago calling it a "masterpiece" which will be produced for 70 limited edition bikes, a process that takes "an entire working" day for each and is finished with Campagnolo's Super Record Wireless groupset, customised with Tricolore Italian flags. The chain stays also featuring a nod to the Italian components manufacturer.

The "tradition" of the steel frame is married with performance, Colnago tells us, the Steelnovo featuring 35mm tyre clearance, a carbon fork, oversized bottom bracket and a Universal Derailleur Hanger around a frameset of "rich craftsmanship" that has seen input from Columbus, as well as engineering specialists Additiva from the world of motorsport.

Working to a "proudly Italian" marketing tag, Colnago says the Steelnovo is "an ode to Italian craftsmanship excellence" and is finished with exclusively Italian brands' products, from Pirelli P Zero Race tyres to Campagnolo's Bora Ultra WTO 45 wheels. With that said, the Brooks Cambium C13 saddle adds a small splash of England, even if, yes, the iconic saddle manufacturer is now owned by Selle Royal.

It's all a celebration to mark Colnago's 70th anniversary, meaning 70 of the limited edition Steelnovo frames are available for €17,500 each, if you've got a spare £14,500 knocking about.

"In a market dominated by carbon, Steelnovo is a return to the essence: meticulously crafted steel, hidden welds and 3D-printed components," Colnago said. "This edition is for those seeking not just a bicycle but a piece of Colnago's history to take on the road, where past and future converge with every pedal stroke."

Colnago worked with Columbus to develop the custom tube shapes, the Steelnovo designed to enhance the brand's "great tradition" of making steel-framed bikes, a history that includes the iconic Super, Mexico, Master and Arabesque models of the 60s, 70s and 80s.

But, this "partnership goes beyond just supplying tubes", Colnago suggests, pointing to the Master of the early 80s with its distinctive five-point-star tube shape developed with Columbus and equipped with a Campagnolo Super Record pantographed groupset.

"Several models from the archives represent the successful cooperation from these three brands… With this bicycle [the Steelnovo], there is a real celebration of the history of cycling manufacturers," the brand says.

The Steelnovo's tube shapes "seamlessly integrate with one another" and feature 3D-printed lugs. Given the emphasis on looks and the price tag, it's no surprise to see fully integrated cable routing, but the design flourishes are also seen in the seatpost-clamp system integrated with the seat stays.

Colnago is keen to point out the "competitive weight", especially "for an oversized, fully integrated steel frame". When asked, Colnago said that figure is 1.9kg for the medium frameset.

The geometry is aimed at providing comfort in "everyday or endurance rides", although Colnago says it won't prevent "a more aggressive position for speed-oriented riders".

The Steelnovo is available in seven sizes (420mm, 455mm, 485mm, 510mm, 530mm, 550mm and 570mm). It features 48/32 chainrings, a 10-29t 12-speed cassette, Bora's Ultra WTO 45 wheels and Colnago's CC.01 bars.

The frame has been embellished with personalisations throughout, from the 3D-printed Colnago logo on the front, to the custom steering tube cap, personalised thru-axles and handlebar caps, as well as Campagnolo's Italian-themed customisation on the components.

Priced at €17,500, Colnago is making 70 of the limited edition Steelnovo road bikes to mark the brand's 70th anniversary. Find out more on Colnago's website.