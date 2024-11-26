DealClincher x Zwift Black Friday takeover! Take 20% off Zwift Ride with KICKR CORE with our exclusive Black Friday code, down to £959.99

Looking to enhance your indoor cycling set-up? This Black Friday, Zwift is offering some fantastic deals, including the Zwift Ride smart bike and KICKR CORE trainer combo for under £1,000 with our exclusive discount, 50% off Zwift Play controllers, and big savings on a range of accessories and apparel. Explore the full line-up of offers now!

Zwift’s Black Friday deals run from 26 November to 2 December, offering something for everyone - whether you're a seasoned indoor racer or trying out indoor cycling for the first time.

Let's take a closer look below, and don’t forget to visit Zwift’s website to explore even more great offers.

Zwift Ride with KICKR CORE is now 20% off for Black Friday, down to £959.99

Released this summer, the Zwift Ride smart bike offers an all-in-one indoor cycling solution for less. If you're serious about training indoors, there's nothing better than a dedicated smart bike set-up.

The Zwift Ride consists of two key parts: a combination of the Wahoo KICKR CORE Zwift One smart turbo trainer, plus a dedicated singlespeed steel frame with Zwift controls. It offers a number of advantages over an outdoor bike on a smart trainer: the singlespeed drivetrain is quiet and hard-wearing, and all the controls you need to interact with Zwift are built right into the bars.

Set-up is simple, requiring only the included 6mm Allen key, unless you're using your own pedals that need a different tool. It’s designed to be incredibly adjustable too, and will work with almost any rider.

The Zwift Ride offers great value as an all-in-one setup, and from November 26 to December 2, you can save an additional 20% with the code ROADRIDE20, bringing the price of the Zwift Ride with Kickr Core to well under £1,000. The code is limited to 500 redemptions, so be sure to act fast to take advantage of this offer!

Get the Zwift Ride with Kickr Core for £959.99 with discount code ROADRIDE20

Get Zwift Play for just £49.99, saving you 50%

Zwift Play is an accessory that gives you fingertip control of your Zwift rides, and for this Black Friday, it's available for just £49.99. That's half the original price!

Compatible with all Zwift Ready trainers, Zwift Play is especially useful if you spend a lot of time on the app - particularly if you're racing - offering a convenient alternative to keyboard controls. It enables virtual shifting, steering, and braking, as well as making it easy to activate Powerups.

The set includes two controllers that attach to either side of your handlebars using silicone straps, sitting slongside the shifters on a drop bar.

Buy Zwift Play and save 50%

Bag some half-price Zwift apparel and accessories

Zwift is also offering 50% off a range of apparel and accessories this Black Friday. From water bottles to jerseys and bib shorts, t-shirts, sweatbands, and socks, there’s something for every Zwifter on or off the bike.

An essential for indoor cycling are the Zwift sweatband sets, which are now just £11.99, down from £23.99. Available in colour block designs or the exclusive Watch the Femmes Edition.

A pair of the Core Colour Block cycling socks, available in a variety of colours, are now priced at £7.99. Meanwhile, the Expression jerseys for both men and women have been reduced to £49.50.

Find the full range of discounted apparel and accessories here

Save 20% on select training accessories

To complete your Zwift set-up, you can also take advantage of 20% off selected training accessories like the Zwift Cog and Click upgrade kit pictured above, now £63.99.

The Zwift Cog causes very little wear and tear, and will work with pretty much any drivetrain. Because shifting is virtual you get basically the same ride feel from any bike, so that dusty old relic at the back of the garage could be pressed into service as your Zwift bike.

Other discounts include the JetBlack Trainer Fan for £95.20, the JetBlack Heart Rate Monitor for £24.80, and the Zwift Training Mat now priced at £63.99.

Check out the training accessories deals here

For more great indoor cycling deals, head over to zwift.com