Cyclists who jumped red light in front of police stopped and fined, as force shares footage with "red means stop" warning

Footage has been widely shared on Facebook showing the moment two cyclists riding metres in front of a Surrey Police vehicle were spotted jumping a red light, before being stopped and issued a fixed penalty notice.
The incident happened in Epsom, Surrey Police later uploading the footage to social media, the video having been viewed more than 600,000 times over the weekend. Two cyclists are seen riding away from the town centre on the A24 Dorking Road when the pedestrian crossing traffic lights change from green to red as another person, also riding a bicycle, waits to cross.
In the footage, which has attracted almost 800 comments, the two riders are seen freewheeling for a second before continuing through the red light.
Surrey Police reported its officers saw the incident unfold and the two riders were stopped and fined. Sharing the news with the message "#RedMeansStop", the Surrey RoadSafe page wrote: "Our #SPCasualtyReduction (Surrey Police) officers witnessed two cyclists ignoring a red light at a Pelican Crossing where a person was waiting to cross. They were both stopped and issued a fixed penalty notice."
It's not the first time this year that the Surrey RoadSafe account has shared footage of cyclists fined for riding through red lights. In January, a video was shared showing a group ride of four cyclists at a junction in Esher, the footage being widely shared on social media and online.
As the riders made the right turn a police vehicle was being driven just behind, the driver rolling up to the stop line as the group turned across the junction, the police following moments before the group was stopped and issued fixed penalty notices.
> Should cyclists be allowed to ride through red lights? Campaigners split on safety benefits
Some, including a lawyer from Leigh Day law firm, questioned why the video was "unnecessarily cropped to show the cyclists already passed the stop line and not crossing this when the light is red?"
"I don't in any way dispute some cyclists contravene traffic signals and I don't endorse that in any way. If you are law enforcement posting offences for public awareness — make sure you show the actual offence being committed. This doesn't," Rory McCarron said.
In response to the questions, Surrey Police released the full unedited footage a day later, lawyer McCarron commenting: "Thank you for showing the whole video. Justified FPN, no excuse. A lesson learned to the cyclists (and maybe the poster of the original video). Whilst this isn't fatal 5, your work generally is applauded."
Surrey Police also confirmed that all four had been issued with a £50 fixed penalty ticket for 'contravention of a red traffic light' and were "given suitable safety advice for the future".
Add new comment
12 comments
Did Road.cc miss this news item?
Putney fatal collision 2 November 2024.
Can somebody tell motorists. To them red means 'get away with it if you can', like every other rule.
I saw a creative maneuver recently: a cyclist wanted to cross a junction with a red light so they made a left turn, a u-turn and finally another left turn, genius
In Qld, Oz you can ride of the pavement. Nothing illegal about leaving the road via the drop kerb, rolling across the adjacent crossing then rejoining. Left on green if possible, or leave the road and re-enter your original lane from the drop kerb.
Inexcusable. Allows people like Iain Duncan-Smith and other Daily Telegraph buffers to tar all cyclists with the same brush.
I don't condone what the cyclist did. However, we are on a hiding to nothing if we give in to the Iain Duncan-Smiths of this world - with their logic, it just requires one naughty cyclist to justify their worldview. A battle that cyclists can never win. Far better is to push back against the entire logic of collective culpability. After all, it is pretty insane for anyone to claim collective culpability for drivers - that the bad behaviour of one somehow justifies punishment of all drivers.
I'm not suggesting that anybody give in to the IDSs of the world. But why give them ammunition, if it can easily be avoided.? Avoiding breaking the law is not giving in.
Inexcusable. Allows people like Iain Duncan-Smith and other Daily Telegraph buffers to tar all cyclists with the same brush
This 'tarring' isn't applied to motorists, and an entire police force, Lancashire Constabulary, has decided that the offence is so common ('everybody does it') it won't take any action against motorists who are firmly convinced that 'red means stop' doesn't apply to them- all of these were reported and all of the reports were ignored by the most hopelessly ineffectual and dodgy police force in the UK
https://upride.cc/incident/a15tjv_bmwm4_redlightpass/
https://upride.cc/incident/jo55chb_kiasportage_redlightpass/
https://upride.cc/incident/kl04ndo_vw_redlightpass/
https://upride.cc/incident/da21sww_leon_redlightpass/
https://upride.cc/incident/pl68tev_polo_redlightpass/
https://upride.cc/incident/de56ztv_discovery_redlightpass/
https://upride.cc/incident/ma08opb_crv_redlightpass/
https://upride.cc/incident/fh16vfa_rrover_redlightcross/
The PCC describes these 'no action' decisions as 'operational decisions by the police' which are nothing to do with the PCC
Indeed.
"What about lawbreaking car drivers?" comments don't help. Two wrongs don't make a right.
I live locally to this - sad to see & a dumb move at the best of times, let alone in front of the polis. Fair play to them for actually taking action. Though had they not been wearing hi-viz the cyclists would have been invisible & would have got away it
That said, Surrey Police (in my experience) are growing ever worse at dealing with close passes & potential driving offences when you submit footage online - I've had several recently where I've been close passed (often either unecessarily, or more likely because the move is made into oncoming traffic or on a blind bend) by a matter of inches whilst out riding - yet always NFA. A year or so ago, footage of incidents involving passes less close/egregious were yielding positive results. I'm beginning to wonder if I need to actually be struck by a vehicle before it counts as a close pass in Surrey now?
Phwoar, imagine all the raging hard ons the motorists got from that one. Cyclists being held accountable for their awful behaviour for once. If only the police were there all the time to catch these nasty cyclists like they are when people fly through red lights in their 2 tonne lumps of metal.
I can well imagine...
"See, this shows that ALL cyclists are law-breakers."
"OK, that's two instances to stack up against thousands of videos shot by cyclists of motorists doing far worse."
"How DARE people invade OUR privacy and cause us to LOOSE our GOD-GIVEN driving licences."