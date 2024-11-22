‘Tree-hugging’ cycle lane opponents ‘backed’ by David Attenborough accuse council of spreading “misinformation” – but local authority says trees are only being cut down because residents opposed loss of on-street car parking

Campaigners attempting to put a stop to the final phase of a cycle lane project in Coventry, which last week saw them take part in a mass tree-hugging event to highlight their opposition to plans to cut down 26 trees to make way for the new active travel infrastructure, have accused the local council of spreading “misinformation” about their motives for opposing the cycleway.

In a formal complaint sent to Coventry City Council this week, Dawn McCann, one of the leaders of the opposition to the planned Clifford Bridge Road cycleway, argued that the local authority was “misleading the public” by “putting out several untrue statements”, denying that the scheme’s original design was rejected by residents due to plans to cut the number of on-street car parking spaces.

McCann, who claimed that the current design is “unsafe” and that other parts of the cycleway are causing frequent collisions, also refuted the council’s claim that many of the 26 trees earmarked to be felled as part of construction works are infected with the disease Ash dieback, instead insisting that the trees are in “fine condition” and are simply, in the council’s eyes, “in the way”.

However, the head of public realm at Coventry City Council has told road.cc that plans to cut parking spaces had made the scheme “politically unacceptable” to residents, while noting that other areas where the cycleway has been installed have led to a “significant reduction” in collisions, increasing safety for vulnerable road users.

The local authority also maintained that the trees along the Clifford Bridge Road are set to die within the next decade and that their plans, which include planting more trees than are due to be felled, have been approved by the Wildlife Trust.

Meanwhile, the council says that the anti-cycle lane opponents’ suggested alternative route – through a nearby parkland – would mean a greater number of trees would be felled to allow for the bike path’s construction.

“We’re not anti-cycleway”

According to Coventry City Council, the 6km-long protected Binley Cycleway project, which will link the city centre to University Hospital Coventry, was “developed and designed to accommodate the needs of people that do not usually cycle” by reducing concerns about safety and lack of confidence.

(Coventry City Council)

However, despite the council’s ambitions to promote sustainable travel in Coventry, the final phase of the project on Clifford Bridge Road has been the subject of intense scrutiny and criticism from locals in recent months.

In fact, the council has been forced to redesign the scheme three times, after feedback from locals revealed concerns about reduced parking provisions along the road, the proposed narrowing of lanes for motorists, and the potential danger for drivers “reversing blindly” across the bike route, while a second design was opposed by residents and cyclists alike due to safety concerns.

In August, we reported that a petition was launched, reaching around 4,000 signatures, urging the local authority to stop the cycleway scheme “immediately” to save the “irreplaceable” trees on Clifford Bridge Road, despite the council pointing out that, if the plans are approved, the 26 felled trees are set to be replaced by 32 saplings and a range of low growing plants.

The campaign won the rather unexpected backing of Sir David Attenborough, and on Saturday the UK’s largest ever tree-hugging event was held, as 900 people turned up to voice their opposition to the council’s plans.

Clifford Bridge Road, Coventry (Google Maps)

However, after Coventry City Council’s head of transport and innovation John Seddon appeared on local radio on Monday to discuss the protest, the residents behind it have lodged a formal complaint to the local authority criticising the councillor’s depiction of them in the media.

“On Saturday 16th November we organised a record-breaking tree hug, hopefully to help save the 26 trees that are planned to be felled to make way for a cycleway, on Clifford Bridge Road,” the complaint, seen by road.cc, reads.

“As part of a response on the radio to the hug, John Seddon lied and said the first cycleway plan was rejected by residents because of loss of parking. In fact, it was stopped and redesigned because the road was going to be narrowed and would make access to local hospital virtually impossible at peak times. Measurements by officers were incorrect.

“The second plan was rejected by both cyclists and residents (there were two petitions) as being unsafe. The present plan remains unsafe.”

The complaint also alleged that the council’s assertion that many of the 26 trees are infected with Ash dieback, a highly destructive fungal disease killing the UK’s native common ash species, was incorrect.

“He also said the trees had Ash dieback, we have already proved this to be untrue, they are also not stressed,” it said. “The trees have been inspected by tree wardens and found to be in fine condition. The truth is the trees are in the way.

“As a society we have to deal with misinformation from media and social groups, we do not expect council officials to mislead the public.”

The author of the complaint, Dawn McCann, told road.cc that those opposed to the planned bike lane on Clifford Bridge Road are “not anti-cycleway”.

“But are concerned about the safety of cyclist and vehicles,” she said. “The council have not carried out any junction splays, apart from one initial safety check which only showed a post box on the pavement to be an issue.

“In the space of less than half a mile there are 90 cars parked on drives on this stretch, all having to cross a cycleway with little or no visibility.

“We have asked several cycling organisations to come and look at the road, but they have all declined.”

She continued: “We have been trying to make the cycleway safe for the past four years. The present plan was agreed last November on the proviso that all the safety issues were resolved. Unfortunately, none of these issues have been rectifies.

“We had no idea we were losing 26 trees. We were initially told it would be 13, however once the tree orders were put on trees the public became aware of the issues, and I raised a petition to save the trees and received over 4,000 signatures – lots of them cyclists.”

(Supplied by Dawn McCann)

Sharing a photo (above) of what appears to be a stricken and bloodied cyclist, Dawn said: “We had three accidents on the Binley cycleway two weeks ago, one of them captured on a dash cam picture.

“No one wants to injure a cyclist or pedestrian, we want everyone to feel safe on the roads.”

When asked if she could provide some further information about the collisions, Dawn offered no additional evidence.

“The scheme was politically unacceptable”

While McCann is adamant that any suggestion that the initial opposition to the cycleway was based on fears surrounding the loss of on-street car parking spaces is a “lie”, Coventry City Council’s Mark O’Connell says the original uproar was key to the current compromise design on the table, including the proposed loss of the 26 trees.

“In the first iteration of the scheme, there were some loss of trees involved, but nothing like the 26 we’re talking about now,” O’Connell, the local authority’s head of public realm, told road.cc.

“But as part of that design, there was going to be a loss of parking spaces. We’re talking about on-street car parking, not off-street. And the loss of parking spaces would have been adjacent to or outside properties that have already got private parking – it’s not like you’d have had nowhere to park, it wouldn’t have been like that at all.

“Also, as part of that scheme, the road was going to be narrowed, but leaving it plenty wide for two-way vehicle traffic.”

> Hundreds sign petition slamming decision to “sacrifice 26 irreplaceable trees” to make way for “dangerous, little used” cycle lane that “adds to pollution” – but council says more trees will be planted in their place

He continued: “But there was obviously a lot of uproar, petitions, and public feeling, and those were the two big things that they commented on, that they didn’t really like, so that that scheme was politically unacceptable, and we got told to go away again.

“And so on the radio on Monday, John mentioned that the increase in loss of trees is due to residents not being happy with the loss of parking in the first iteration, which is true.”

According to O’Connell, the third iteration of the Clifford Bridge Road cycleway has been designed to maintain car parking and the road’s current width, while minimising the loss of healthy trees – noting that, despite McCann’s claims, many of the trees are suffering from Ash dieback.

“They wouldn’t all die tomorrow, but they would eventually die over the next 10 years, just at different rates,” he says.

“So we can then introduce some replacement purpose-built tree pit, or some sort of native species which will flourish.

“But along the route where the trees are of significant value, we’ve actually narrowed the cycleway, so it’s not 2m the whole the way through, saving those trees that have significant. So we haven’t just gone carte blanche.”

Reflecting on David Attenborough’s suggestion for the campaigners to ask for advice from the Wildlife Trust, O’Connell said: “He advised him to go to the Wildlife Trust. And we have. They haven’t raised any concerns. They haven’t objected to the scheme.”

(Save Clifford Bridge Road Trees)

O’Connell says this approach of taking advice from external experts has also been continued when it comes to safety, noting that the council has worked with the Guide Dog Trust and other blind campaigners to come up with the “best possible” floating bus stop design along the cycleway.

“The council has been accused of railroading this through, which just isn’t true. It's been quite a pragmatic decision,” he tells road.cc.

“We’ve had several site visits on this route, to see how people would be impacted with their driveways, or parking, and the outcome of those meetings has been positive. And we’ve had to compromise by integrating some shared-use into it at one point, because of the amount of car parking there, and because people were just parking over the cycleway.

“So we’ve tried to make it a holistic place not just for cyclists, but the people who live there, and pedestrians as well.

“We’ve also showed we will make changes to the design if necessary, we’re not just sticking with it no matter what. Like with the bus by-passes, we’re always improving the design with the funding that we have.”

Clifford Bridge Road

O’Connell also highlighted the apparent hypocrisy evident in the campaigners’ suggestion to reroute the cycleway through a nearby parkland along the River Sowe – a plan, he says, which would wreak a lot more natural devastation than the proposed cutting of 26 trees on Clifford Bridge Road.

“One of the biggest things they’ve asked is ‘why does it have to be on Clifford Bridge Road? Why can’t it be an alternative route?’,” he said.

“And the main suggestion that came through time and time again was the River Sowe valley parkland. But there are obvious safety issues, the park’s not overlooked, you’d have to organise lighting, and it’s also a flood plain.

“But the primary issue is that to go through there, you’d have to fell a lot more than 26 trees. And we’ve made that quite clear when we've done the reanalysis from start to finish on this.”

Coventry’s head of public realm also compared the seemingly belligerent stance of the Clifford Bridge Road residents to those on the city’s London Road, who he says were “happy to narrow the road to save the trees”.

“We’re building a safe design”

And while the resident group’s safety claims appear to rely on anecdotal evidence, O’Connell points out that recent road safety stats have revealed that only three cyclists have been involved in collisions along completed sections of the Binley Cycleway – two of which featured cyclists not even riding in the protected lane when they were hit by drivers.

According to evidence gathered by an external road safety company – “because internal ones have been accused of being impartial, which again is not true”, he says – there has been a “significant reduction” in cycling collisions since the cycleway has been introduced.

> Residents oppose cycle lane plans that would make cyclists “sitting ducks” for motorists accessing driveways

“Collisions involving personal injury (PIC) have reduced across the previously completed sections of Binley Cycleway,” a new council report, set to be published next month and seen by road.cc, notes.

“In the three years prior to each section of the scheme being opened, the total number of PICs were 33, with nine of these involving a cyclist. This gives an average yearly collision rate of 11 and three.

“In the time period since each section was opened for use (up to 28 October 2024), the total number of PICs is 12, with three of these involving a cyclist. Accounting for the different dates each section was opened, the yearly average collision rates are 7.59 and 2.09 respectively.

“No PICs have occurred between cyclists and pedestrians at bus stops or anywhere along the cycle route.”

> "Traffic on road? Just use a cycle lane": Motorist facing court after speeding through segregated bike lane

The report continued: “Notwithstanding, two of the three PICs involving cyclists occurred outside of the newly constructed segregated cycle lane, and there has been a significant reduction in both the total number of PICs and those including cyclists.

“It should be noted that Binley Cycleway is a well-used facility, and despite the number of cyclists substantially increasing along the corridor, PICs involving cyclists have reduced.”

O’Connell says: “For people to say the cycle lane is fundamentally unsafe, the evidence doesn’t align with their view. We’ve done the work to make sure we are building a safe design.”

> “Our roads will be safer if we all look a bit more”: Cycle lane plans “a recipe for disaster,” say residents – because reversing motorists can’t see cyclists “aiming at you at 30”… due to parked cars on road

So, why are Clifford Bridge Road’s residents so up in arms about the proposed cycleway, given its apparent safety and environmental credentials? O’Connell believes it’s down to a basic desire to stop the cycle lane happening at all costs.

“I’ve had Dawn come into the office couple of months ago to talk to me and we sat down and went through those things. And we had an open, honest, and detailed conversation. And then a week later, it’s like it never happened,” he says.

“We’re on the third iteration, and there have been significant changes to the design, to incorporate people’s views.

“It’s the same things that they’ve got an issue with and it’s things that have already been answered, such as road safety and parking.

“But they're still not happy with it, even though they're actually going to gain parking spaces, and the road is unchanged.”

(Abigail Hinley)

Reflecting on the recent mass tree-hugging exercise, O’Connell understands why it captured the imagination of the public (and David Attenborough) – but argues the campaign left out a few key details.

“If you read the publicity and the petition that went out around the trees, and they put up notices on trees and all sorts, you’d get why some people felt so passionately about it,” he says.

“The sign will say ‘the council want to chop down these trees for a cycleway, even though there’s an alternative route, and it’s better’. So it reads like the council are doing this because the council want to do this.

“There’s no context about the history of it, the three iterations, the parking spaces, or road width, or the tree species. It’s literally just ‘the council want to chop down 26 trees, please help us stop them’.

“If you look at the carbon issue as well, there’s 26 trees, but we’re going to plant more trees than we take out. And we’re aiming for modal shift – if you can take vehicles off the road, it has a much bigger impact than a tree would when it comes to carbon reduction.

“But all of that is lost, as it’s all focused on ‘these trees are critical, please help us’. And that’s why it’s got the traction it’s got.”

The petitions opposing the scheme are due to be considered by the council on 9 December.