Is that Cav on a Wilier? British champion ‘spotted’ in Spain riding Astana-liveried bike + more on the live blog

Mark another day off on your green and rainbow-themed advent calendar, as the most eagerly anticipated social event of the year is almost upon us.

It’s nearly ‘Mark Cavendish signs for new team’ day! (Well, maybe…)

According to reports over the weekend, the 37-year-old sprinter had reportedly signed a deal with Alexander Vinokourov’s Astana-Qazaqstan and was set to join the team yesterday at their pre-season training camp in Calpe.

But until the cycling world is treated to a carefully choreographed poolside rap battle between Cav and Vino, we’ve been forced to live off the kind of scraps usually reserved for the dog on Christmas day.

Which is exactly what I’ve got for you this morning!

A grainy clip posted to Twitter last night by one cyclist/part-time sleuth currently getting in the miles in the south-east of Spain appears to show a rider with a familiar stocky build, wearing what appears to be a British champion’s jersey, riding what – if you squint hard enough – appears to be a Wilier bike, decked out in that distinctive Astana shade of blue…

🤔🇰🇿🤔🇰🇿🤔

Mark Cavendish will probably go to Astana because he's riding Wilier's bike.

🙆‍♀️🇪🇸🙆‍♀️🇪🇸🙆‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/f4AvhFpfPC — 🇺🇦🕊Kyosuke Takei🕊🇺🇦 (@KyosukeTakei) December 19, 2022

While several cycling fans have welcomed the video as concrete evidence that the ink is currently drying on Cavendish’s new deal, some aren’t as convinced:

I've seen more convincing evidence in the Zapruder film. — Colin Lynch PLY (@FormerTTchamp) December 20, 2022

Others, meanwhile (mostly those who own Wiliers themselves) are excited about the possibility of the former world champion sprinting to Tour de France glory aboard one of these Italian beauties:

CAV on one of these.... can't wait pic.twitter.com/jXlrJ0bR16 — RIDE MY WILIER 🚴‍♂️ (@fatmanonaWILIER) December 19, 2022

In any case, Cavendish’s fraught, rumour-laden December has prompted many onlookers to embrace their inner online football fandom – ‘Come on Vino, announce Cav!’