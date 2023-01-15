Support road.cc

Crime & Legal
Near Miss of the Day 845

Near Miss of the Day 845: Cyclist close passed... by driver with bike racks on their car

It's sometimes the ones you least expect.....
by Dan Alexander
Sun, Jan 15, 2023 17:33
Cycling on British roads can make you somewhat desensitised to close passes. You might, being extremely generous, even think some people just don't know what it's like to be on the receiving end of such driving...

However, in this case that seems unlikely for more than one reason. One, the sheer face-palming ridiculousness of the close pass — rushed, on a tight bend, on a narrow country lane with oncoming traffic.

Two, the driver's vehicle has bike racks, suggesting they or someone they know cycles, you'd think meaning they might be slightly more sympathetic to keeping a vulnerable road user safe.

road.cc reader David told us this one happened in South Hams in Devon last summer.

"I was cycling up a hill on a rural road out of a village and still within the 30 mph speed limit and the vehicle overtook me on a bend, too close and then cut in front of me missing oncoming traffic.

"The irony is that the VW had cycle racks on the roof rack.

The full video and statement was uploaded to Devon and Cornwall Police Operation Snap website, with Devon and Cornwall Police later explaining in a follow-up email that the case has "been reviewed and is being progressed".

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

