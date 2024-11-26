EF boss Jonathan Vaughters slams “fat cats who have never raced so much as a child’s tricycle” after Tour de France director blames crashes on “riders going too fast”; Premier blasts bike lanes for congestion caused by Santa parade + more on the live blog

At the end of a season marred by that horrendous high-speed crash at the Itzulia Basque Country and the tragic death of Swiss junior rider Muriel Furrer at the world championships, it is no surprise that safety remains high on the list of priorities for cycling’s powers that be as we head into 2025.

However, Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme’s recent claim that crashes such as the one in the Basque Country in April are caused by riders “going too fast” has been scathingly condemned by EF Education-EasyPost boss Jonathan Vaughters, who branded the comments “absolutely infuriating”, dismissing Prudhomme as one of the sport’s “fat cats who have never raced so much as a child’s tricycle”.

(A.S.O./Etienne Coudret)

Last week in Italy, at the annual general assembly of the association of race organisers (AIOCC), Prudhomme blamed the shocking Itzulia crash – which took place on a steep, technical descent and brought down Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, Primož Roglič, Jay Vine, and Steff Cras, scuppering Vingegaard’s preparations for his Tour defence in July – on the high speeds employed by the modern peloton.

“Beyond the behaviour of the athletes and the work of the organisers, it is absolutely necessary to reduce speed by appropriate measures: the riders are going too fast,” the Tour de France’s general director told the assembly.

“The faster they go, the greater the risk and the more they endanger themselves and others.

“We already said it here last year: our car and motorbike drivers no longer have a safety margin! Imagine the consequences if one of our drivers, subjected to too much pressure, lost control on a mountain descent or when racing through a built-up area.”

While Prudhomme was quick to pin the blame on the riders taking more risks and pushing the envelope when it comes to speed, it must be noted that the scene of the horror crash – the descent of the Olaeta climb, with around 30km to go on stage four of this year’s race – was flagged by Vingegaard as unsafe six months before the Tour of the Basque Country.

According to the Safe Cycling group, they attempted to contact the race organisers about Vingegaard’s concerns, but “never got an answer”.

So it’s hardly surprising that EF chief Vaughters – never one to shy away from confrontation with cycling’s top brass – wasn’t overly impressed with Prudhomme’s recent assessment.

After initially responding to the Tour director’s statement with the sarcastic hashtag #MakeRacingSlowAgain, Vaughters wrote on Twitter: “It is absolutely infuriating to me how these fat cats, who have never raced so much as a child’s tricycle, turning tens of millions in profit off the backs of others, squarely throw the blame of safety issues in cycling on the riders.”

The former US Postal rider continued: “They are highly competitive people. They are hard wired to the bone to take life threatening risks. Similar to F1 drivers.

“And like in F1, the answer is to create a safer environment around them. Because they will always push the envelope as far as it goes.”

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Shortly after Prudhomme’s rather shortsighted intervention at the race organisers assembly, UCI President David Lappartient also turned to the much vexed subject of rider earpieces, arguing that there are fewer crashes at world championships, where earpieces are not allowed.

Lappartient told the assembly that while teams argue in favour of earpieces by citing safety concerns, they also use them to constantly tell their riders to move to the front of the peloton, causing chaos and crashes in the bunch.

“I’ve also had riders write to me who don’t necessarily want me to publish their names – the majority will want to keep the earpieces – but there are still a lot of riders who consider that it’s an element that contributes to a certain amount of stress in the peloton,” the UCI president said.

“I think it’s a bit of a shame that some people want to draw a conclusion from a dramatic fall such as that of Muriel Furrer, which is under investigation by the police.”