Jumbo-Visma pro faceplants while trying to pass Giro d'Italia fan a bottle; Could you Everest every day for a week?; National Road Championships routes announced; Bikes carrying Ukrainians to safety + more on the live blog

Chris Hall is something of a road.cc legend who almost broke the live blog in November 2020 after he brought a new insane climbing challenge to our attention — trenching. That day, he rode up (and importantly, down too) Box Hill 91 times until he'd climbed (and descended) the depth of the Mariana Trench. That's a whole 10,994m...although Chris did 11,870m, of course, during a 450km ride...

Then, last spring we reported the shocking story that Chris had called off his England-crossing charity ride from Land’s End in Cornwall (the most westerly point) to Ness Point in Lowestoft (the most easterly) after being pushed off his bike in Andover.

Thankfully, Chris returned later in the year to finish what he started, riding 700km across England in 29 hours...

Now he needs a new challenge and will be trying to complete seven Everestings in seven days. That's seven consecutive days of climbing 8,848m...just ask Liam how hard it is to do one...

Chris' latest epic will be raising awareness for mental health and funds for Movember, and gets underway on May 16. So...which hill is going to become etched on his mind forever? Answer? The stunning Llyn Stwlan Dam; with its tight hairpins and 9.7 per cent average gradient, it really is one of the most incredible climbs in the UK. No better place to grind up 61,936m...(that's 33 reps and 182km each day)...

Chris is inviting anyone who wants to help with a couple of reps to come along for moral support so, if you're in the area next week, feel free to drop by with some carbohydrates...