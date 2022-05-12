Jumbo-Visma pro faceplants while trying to pass Giro d'Italia fan a bottle; Could you Everest every day for a week?; National Road Championships routes announced; Bikes carrying Ukrainians to safety + more on the live blog
It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs...
People often escape in the night, using secondary roads, to bypass numerous Russian checkpoints, where one can be arbitrarily detained and disappear without trace. Sometimes they escape on bicycles: here's @berdynskykh_k photo of bikes left in Zelenodolsk,first 🇺🇦-controlled town pic.twitter.com/q9TXuDDYs3
British Cycling has released the routes of the National Road Championships to be raced between 23-26 June in Dumfries and Galloway. Based out of Castle Douglas the road races look like they'll be very flat affairs, with just 752m of climbing over 201km for the men, while the women will tackle 496m over 128km.
The 44km men's TT route has just 86m of elevation, while the women's single lap has 43m.
Let's just say anyone wanting a national champ's jersey this year will need some power...
I concur...that's why we need people like Chris to do it for us...
Could you Everest every day for a week?
Chris Hall is something of a road.cc legend who almost broke the live blog in November 2020 after he brought a new insane climbing challenge to our attention — trenching. That day, he rode up (and importantly, down too) Box Hill 91 times until he'd climbed (and descended) the depth of the Mariana Trench. That's a whole 10,994m...although Chris did 11,870m, of course, during a 450km ride...
Then, last spring we reported the shocking story that Chris had called off his England-crossing charity ride from Land’s End in Cornwall (the most westerly point) to Ness Point in Lowestoft (the most easterly) after being pushed off his bike in Andover.
Now he needs a new challenge and will be trying to complete seven Everestings in seven days. That's seven consecutive days of climbing 8,848m...just ask Liam how hard it is to do one...
Chris' latest epic will be raising awareness for mental health and funds for Movember, and gets underway on May 16. So...which hill is going to become etched on his mind forever? Answer? The stunning Llyn Stwlan Dam; with its tight hairpins and 9.7 per cent average gradient, it really is one of the most incredible climbs in the UK. No better place to grind up 61,936m...(that's 33 reps and 182km each day)...
Chris is inviting anyone who wants to help with a couple of reps to come along for moral support so, if you're in the area next week, feel free to drop by with some carbohydrates...
First it was Edoardo Affini getting dropped on a climb by a...cat?! Then Tom Dumoulin got pipped for stage two by Simon Yates. On the day up Etna, Dumoulin, Tobias Foss and Sam Oomen all lost significant GC time. And now, Oomen has been brought down by an over-zealous spectator looking for a souvenir.
The Dutch rider was rolling back to the team bus after yesterday's stage finish in Messina, when a fan stepped out to ask for a bottle. Channelling his inner Pascal Eenkhoorn, Oomen passed it over, only for the fan's bag to get caught on his bars, and cause a moment made for 'Out of Context Cycling'...
The fan seemed to take the impact harder than Oomen, cursing his luck...you can almost see the moment he realises he's going to be plastered all over the internet...'am I the real Opi-Omi?'
Anyway, Jumbo-Visma said "at a first glance" their rider seems okay after the fall. Oh, and to top off the team's misfortune, young sprinter Olav Kooij won an impressive sprint victory on the opening stage of the Tour of Hungary, prompting many to bombard their social media accounts with messages about how they've picked the wrong team. Who'd want to be a DS in that team this morning?
