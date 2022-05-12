Support road.cc

Near Miss of the Day 767: MGIF driver cuts across cyclist at speed on roundabout

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country — today it's East Sussex ...
by Ryan Mallon
Thu, May 12, 2022 16:15
7

Ah, roundabouts – the bane of every cyclist, from professional to commuter, as this video of a driver bizarrely attempting to overtake just before the exit, almost clipping our reader’s front wheel in the process, shows.

(To offer a counterpoint in defence of roundabouts, they do provide commentators – I’m looking at you, Carlton Kirby – with plenty to talk about during long, flat days at grand tours, such as this afternoon’s interminable Giro stage…)

Anyway, back to Eastbourne, where this impatient motorist passes the cyclist from behind as they both enter the roundabout. The driver – seemingly unaware that the cyclist is continuing on in his lane – then immediately cuts back across him to turn off at the first exit, narrowly avoiding a collision.

Mark, the road.cc reader who sent us the footage, says he reported the driver to the relevant authorities, who issued the motorist with a cursory advisory letter.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling

