Near Miss of the Day 767: MGIF driver cuts across cyclist at speed on roundabout

Ah, roundabouts – the bane of every cyclist, from professional to commuter, as this video of a driver bizarrely attempting to overtake just before the exit, almost clipping our reader’s front wheel in the process, shows.
(To offer a counterpoint in defence of roundabouts, they do provide commentators – I’m looking at you, Carlton Kirby – with plenty to talk about during long, flat days at grand tours, such as this afternoon’s interminable Giro stage…)
Anyway, back to Eastbourne, where this impatient motorist passes the cyclist from behind as they both enter the roundabout. The driver – seemingly unaware that the cyclist is continuing on in his lane – then immediately cuts back across him to turn off at the first exit, narrowly avoiding a collision.
Mark, the road.cc reader who sent us the footage, says he reported the driver to the relevant authorities, who issued the motorist with a cursory advisory letter.
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.
If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).
Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.
Apparently, there's reports that the tow truck coming to rescue it is struggling to get past parked cars.
That's a bit like thinking that turning your heating up one degree rather than wearing warmer clothes has a negligible impact on the environment....
Worth noting as a Senator he was paid £46k for a part time role.
SRAM have a nice selection of eye-wateringly expensive cassettes that make Dura-Ace look like a bargain. As does a Campy Super-Record at £280 from...
Classic Lancs Police !
I'm pretty sure it was just for a limited period. ...
Hardly, I just don't like misleading advertising.
I've decided not to carry a tube, levers and patches. No way I'm getting my Conti GP5000's off at the roadside. ...
Everyone knows these letters are a waste of perfectly good trees and are basically saying nothing more than, oooh you were a bit naughty weren't...
Yeah... just couldn't see the point of that today. I suppose it could have been for the sponsors with the chance to show off the jersey.