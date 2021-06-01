Chris Hall completes 700km charity ride after being pushed off bike on first attempt

Endurance cyclist Chris Hall has completed his 700km charity ride in aid of the charity Movember, a month after he was forced to abandon his first attempt when he was attacked by a group of men in Andover, Hampshire and pushed off his bike.

> Charity cyclist ends 700km ride across England after being pushed off bike

That assault happened at around the halfway point of the ride from Land’s End, the westernmost location on the English mainland, to Ness Point in Lowestoft, its easternmost point, with the route shown on his Strava page.

In a post on Instagram after finishing his ride, Hall revealed that the exact distance he had travelled was 694.03km, with 8,218 meters of elevation and that he was moving for a total of 29 hours 43 minutes 29 seconds – taking just 2 hours 40 minutes out to sleep, and burning around 15,000 calories in the process.

“What a weekend. What a challenge,” wrote Hall, who had to ride into a headwind the whole way. “I’ve finally managed to have a bit of time to process my thoughts about it all.

“The Nuts and Bolts ride was a beast in every sense of the word. The distance, being close to 700km due to a few missed turns and closed roads leading to diversions. The total elevation, coming in close to 10,000 meters of climbing whilst riding from the most western to the most eastern point of the UK, it was relentless. The time, close to 30 hours riding with about 3 hours sleep in between.

“It both emotionally and physically exhausted me. I was nervous to start, nervous throughout and then nervous towards the end. I just had this weird feeling that this would always be that challenge I’d not be able to finish after what happened the first time. Like something would go wrong.

“Things did go wrong, they always do in these kind of challenges but, it’s about how you cope and deal with those problems that ultimately makes or breaks them.

“The aches and pains will eventually go away, the exhaustion can be solved with lots of rest and food but most of all I’m incredibly proud of persisting with this one. Persisting to start it. Then to have another crack and then to stick it through to the bitter end standing at Ness Point in the freezing cold with a monkey truly lifted off my back.

“Talking about how this challenge made me feel is so poignant with the work Movember carry out, encouraging others to reach out. Ask, Listen, Encourage Action and Check In,” he added.

“If you’re able to and can, I know it’s been tricky times for so many of us, instead of buying that beer to have in the garden or that coffee from the shop, please head to the link in my bio and donate to the incredible work Movember carry out in changing the face of men’s health. I’d truly appreciate it after this challenge.”

As with his previous attempt, Hall was followed by a photographer as well as a videographer – neither was present when he was attacked in Andover, and it was following discussions with them after they caught up with him later on that he decided to abandon that attempt, saying at the time that “It’s frustrating to stop but ultimately the safest call.”

His original ride was timed to coincide with testicular cancer awareness month, and “to showcase, fundraise and highlight the incredible work carried out by Movember in changing the face of men’s health.”

To date he has raised more than £10,000 for the charity, with more than £3,000 of that total coming from his latest effort, and you can donate here.

In 2017, Hall raised over £9,000 by riding 107 kilometres for 107 days to raise awareness and money for the 107 children supported by The Pace Centre in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, which helps children with cerebral palsy and their families. Last year, during the 107th edition of the Tour de France, Hall rode a minimum of 107 miles (172km) a day during each stage day of the Tour, riding from London, to Land’s End, to John o' Groats and then back to London again. For this challenge, Hall raised more than £12,000 for The Pace Centre.