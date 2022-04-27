The new Snake Pass? Peak District’s Long Hill closed to traffic for five months; How will LTNs affect upcoming elections?; Elon Musk clamps down on cycling joke; Cyclists blast 'horrific, green-washing' Ineos Grenadier 4x4 + more on the live blog

Over the last few years, the implementation of active travel schemes and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) – designed to block rat-running drivers, reduce pollution and make roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians – has emerged as arguably one of the most controversial and divisive issues in local politics.

For example, earlier this month we reported that Joanna Biddolph, a Conservative councillor for London’s Turnham Green ward, leaked confidential information about measures to protect the security of councillors during an anti-LTN demonstration.

Biddolph is one of the Chiswick’s leading opponents of new bike lanes and traffic restrictions, many of which were introduced during the initial stages of the Covid pandemic, and has accused the Labour-controlled council of turning the area into “Belfast during the Troubles”.

The leader of the Conservative group in Hounslow, Gerald McGregor, was also labelled a “bombastic dinosaur” by Labour after he compared the impact of Chiswick’s LTNs to apartheid-era South Africa.

In Hackney, where just 30 percent of households own a car, a councillor even received death threats because of his support for LTNs in the area.

So it’s no surprise, then, that political commentators reckon that the future of LTNs and active travel initiatives could have a decisive impact on the outcome of the upcoming local elections in London.

“Battles about this predominantly pitch Conservatives against a pro-coalition of Labour, Greens and sometimes Lib Dems,” Nick Bowes, the chief executive of the Centre for London think tank, told the BBC.

“Very localised surprises might happen.”

Of course, many politicians at council level take advantage of local tension over LTNs to win votes, while some are wary of voter retaliation if they press ahead with the schemes.

But Simon Munk from the London Cycling Campaign says that opposition to LTNs on the basis that they will accrue votes from angry motorists is “short-termist”.

Munk also believes that it’s only a “lack of political will” which prevents LTNs from having a greater impact in the battle against climate change.

What do you think? Will LTNs play a key role in deciding the outcome of next week’s local elections?