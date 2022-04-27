Support road.cc

The new Snake Pass? Peak District’s Long Hill closed to traffic for five months; How will LTNs affect upcoming elections?; Elon Musk clamps down on cycling joke; Cyclists blast 'horrific, green-washing' Ineos Grenadier 4x4 + more on the live blog

It’s Wednesday and Ryan Mallon is here with your mid-week micro-dose of the live blog…
Wed, Apr 27, 2022 09:44
7
13:43
“Do you have a driving licence?”: Buses in bike boxes, Belfast edition
12:54
Yet more disc brake shenanigans…
12:08
Greener Hackney (picture credit Chris Kenyon).PNG
How will Low Traffic Neighbourhoods affect upcoming local elections?

Over the last few years, the implementation of active travel schemes and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) – designed to block rat-running drivers, reduce pollution and make roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians – has emerged as arguably one of the most controversial and divisive issues in local politics.

For example, earlier this month we reported that Joanna Biddolph, a Conservative councillor for London’s Turnham Green ward, leaked confidential information about measures to protect the security of councillors during an anti-LTN demonstration. 

Biddolph is one of the Chiswick’s leading opponents of new bike lanes and traffic restrictions, many of which were introduced during the initial stages of the Covid pandemic, and has accused the Labour-controlled council of turning the area into “Belfast during the Troubles”.

The leader of the Conservative group in Hounslow, Gerald McGregor, was also labelled a “bombastic dinosaur” by Labour after he compared the impact of Chiswick’s LTNs to apartheid-era South Africa. 

In Hackney, where just 30 percent of households own a car, a councillor even received death threats because of his support for LTNs in the area. 

> Councillor leaked confidential security information during row over Low Traffic Neighbourhoods 

So it’s no surprise, then, that political commentators reckon that the future of LTNs and active travel initiatives could have a decisive impact on the outcome of the upcoming local elections in London.

“Battles about this predominantly pitch Conservatives against a pro-coalition of Labour, Greens and sometimes Lib Dems,” Nick Bowes, the chief executive of the Centre for London think tank, told the BBC

“Very localised surprises might happen.”

Of course, many politicians at council level take advantage of local tension over LTNs to win votes, while some are wary of voter retaliation if they press ahead with the schemes.

> Conservative mayoral candidate for Hackney vows to ditch Low Traffic Neighbourhoods 

But Simon Munk from the London Cycling Campaign says that opposition to LTNs on the basis that they will accrue votes from angry motorists is “short-termist”.

Munk also believes that it’s only a “lack of political will” which prevents LTNs from having a greater impact in the battle against climate change.

What do you think? Will LTNs play a key role in deciding the outcome of next week’s local elections?

11:22
The Ineos Grenadier – Built for cyclists?

Ah, the Ineos Grenadiers – always in tune with the average cyclist on the street (desperately trying to avoid monstrosities such as whatever that is)…

What do you mean, greenwashing?!

10:47
Throwback… eh, Wednesday: Delgado-no at the 1989 Tour

Of course, no mention of a rider nearly missing the start of a time trial would be complete without a nostalgic throwback to the epic 1989 Tour de France and defending champion Pedro Delgado’s nightmare prologue.

Delgado, who won the 1988 Tour amidst the farce of his positive-but-not-a-positive doping test, lost track of time as he warmed up for the 1989 race’s prologue in the backstreets of Luxembourg, only making it to the start ramp (a converted campervan, oddly enough) a whole two minutes and 40 seconds after his allocated time.

If that wasn’t enough, the Spaniard’s desire to make amends in the following day’s team time trial only served to blow his legs apart, as he struggled to keep the wheels of his Reynolds (the team now known as Movistar, for all the kids out there) teammates after an over-exuberant start – in the end losing another 2:48 to Laurent Fignon’s Super-U team.

Delgado – who, in a swashbuckling attacking display over the next three weeks, ended up third in Paris – eventually finished 3:34 behind winner Greg LeMond. Ouch.

While the 1989 Tour is best remembered for the time trialling drama on the Champs-Élysées, the greatest grande boucle of all time (anyone who disagrees is just wrong, frankly) began with another bit of chrono madness.

10:26
Not a great look for Wahoo, this...
09:56
McNulty’s mishap: American nearly misses start of Romandie prologue

Woops!

Brandon McNulty’s Tour de Romandie bid got off to a less than ideal start yesterday, as the American UAE Team Emirates rider rocked up at the start gate of the prologue with only seconds to spare…

The bemused look on the face of the Ineos Grenadiers’ Brandon Rivera – who demonstrated his perfect punctuality by being ready over a minute before his start time – as McNulty hurriedly prepared himself for his 5.1-kilometre effort is pretty priceless.

Perhaps we’re watching a trial run of UAE’s new pre-TT prep: Sprint to the start (that counts as a warmup, right?), hastily clip into the pedals, reset the computer, deep breath, job’s a good ‘un.

Or maybe not…

In any case, McNulty proved that his time trialling is better than his time keeping, as he finished 16th in the prologue, 17 seconds behind the flying winner Ethan Hayter.

The American later told VeloNews that he is still feeling the effects of the mass crash at Sunday’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which saw world champion Julian Alaphilippe puncture a lung and suffer multiple fractures, while McNulty himself lost huge chunks of skin in the shocking, 80kph pile-up.

09:17
Elon Musk: No more cycling jokes on Twitter, please

It’s a whole new world – or at least it’s a whole new addictive bird app on your phone…

So, what was one of Elon Musk’s first acts as he commenced his four-billion-dollar bid to restore ‘free speech’ to the vast hell site that is Twitter?

Well, he banned a cyclist for adopting the tech billionaire’s name and joking about buying Tour de France organisers ASO. Naturally enough.

That’ll show ‘em, Elon.

Satire truly is dead.

Or maybe’s he’s just a big RCS man and didn’t want to ruffle any feathers before the Giro…

08:41
The new Snake Pass? Peak District’s Long Hill closed to traffic for five months

Just as Snake Pass’ brief spell as a car-free cycling utopia begins to fade from the collective bike riding consciousness (ah, we had a good month, didn’t we?), another Peak District climb is set to take its place.

The A5004 Long Hill between Whaley Bridge and Buxton – named in 2010 as the seventh most dangerous road in Britain – is now closed to cars for up to five months, as major works are needed to repair a landslip.

> Snake Pass to reopen from tomorrow – with 20mph speed limit

In its usual state, according to Anthony from Peaks and Puddles, the 50mph A-road can be a sketchy experience for any cyclist, despite its use as a hill climb for local clubs (it even hosted the 2011 national hill climb championships).

But with barriers now blocking the 4.5 mile long, three-percent climb to motor vehicles – provided you take a detour around the landslip itself and keep an eye out for any drivers chancing their arm – cyclists can once again enjoy the serenity and safety of a Peak District road hitherto associated with speeding motorists, the sound of roaring engines, and general feelings of terror.

As Anthony, who rode the climb this week, says: “cycling heaven!”

Let’s just hope the council doesn’t get involved again…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

