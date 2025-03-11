Northwave Revolution Wide shoes

The Northwave Revolution Wide is the Italian company's new wide-fit shoe option, featuring a carbon composite sole and dual micro-adjustable dials. While the forefoot area is wide, the overall fit is also very generous and may not suit all riders. It's also only available in white, which also may not appeal to everyone.
Northwave Revolution Wide: Technical Details
The Revolution Wide is a version of the Revolution 3 with a new last designed for those of us seeking a wider shoe.
2025 Northwave Revolution Wide - front.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Part of Northwave's Pro series, the Revolution Wide shares the same Morph Carbon composite sole as the standard Revolution. It is available in an extensive size range from EU 36 to 50, with half sizes between 39.5 and 45.5.
The carbon sole is compatible with the Northwave Speedplay/Wahoo adaptor, though it does not feature a direct 4-bolt fit. The base of the shoe includes specific drillings for the adaptor, and the sole also incorporates a double air vent to aid airflow.
2025 Northwave Revolution Wide - sole toe.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The Revolution Wide is only available in white. The pair we tested in EU41 weighed 572g, which is reasonable, though lighter wide-fit options exist, such as the Fizik Tempo Decos Wide, which weighed 446g in EU40.5.
Northwave Revolution Wide: Performance
I used the shoes with Look cleats, and fitting them was relatively straightforward. The sole offers ample fore-back adjustment, with small incremental lines printed in both directions to aid cleat positioning. However, these markings are grey and do not stand out well against the dark grey carbon composite sole.
2025 Northwave Revolution Wide - toe.jpg (credit: road.cc)
From the moment you put them on, the generous internal space is immediately noticeable, not just in the width of the forefoot but across the entire shoe. My experience with Northwave's standard-width models is that they tend to be quite narrow, similar to other Italian brands such as SIDI and Fizik. The size guide for the tested size suggests an increase from the standard Revolution 3 Pro-Fit width of 22–23mm at the metatarsal to 24.1-25mm for the Wide Fit model.
The Revolution Wide's X-Dial SLW3 system offers micro-adjustment in both directions. A small tension release lever allows for incremental or full tension release when you remove the shoe.
While the system is functional, it differs from the Boa Li2 dial in how you adjust the tension. Unlike the Boa Li2, which releases tension incrementally by rotating the dial, and that allows full release by pulling upwards, the X-Dial SLW3 increases tension by rotating the dial, releases tension by pushing down on a small lever, and requires a separate action, pulling backwards on the lever while removing your foot or pushing the tongue away for full release. While you can do it with one hand, it is not as quick or intuitive as the Boa system as you need to have upwards tension on both dials when removing the shoe.
The shoe offers a considerable amount of internal volume, and I think that 'high volume' may have been a more accurate description than 'wide'.
2025 Northwave Revolution Wide - logo detail.jpg (credit: road.cc)
If, like me, you prefer a wide toe box but otherwise have standard-sized feet, you may find yourself significantly tightening the dials to reduce excess space. The dials are positioned very close together, limiting the shoe's overall adjustability, and even when tightened, the fit remains quite roomy. The close positioning of the dials reduces their effectiveness, and while I prefer a dual-dial closure, I question its benefit here, given how close together they are.
2025 Northwave Revolution Wide - instep detail.jpg (credit: road.cc)
One area where the shoe worked well is the heel grip. The full interior is lined with a grippy material that prevents heel lift, even when you're pedalling at high effort and low cadence. The upper also features some ventilation, including perforations in the padded tongue, in addition to the vented sole, which should help in the warmer weather the shoes are designed for.
2025 Northwave Revolution Wide - heels.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The Revolution Wide's sole provides sufficient stiffness for most road riding, with some lateral twisting movement but minimal vertical flex. While not as rigid as premium options such as the Lake CX403 or Bont Vapour+, it should offer enough stiffness for most riders while maintaining some comfort.
2025 Northwave Revolution Wide - instep.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Northwave's stiffness scale goes up to 15, with the Revolution Wide rated at 13. I found this rating a little surprising, suggesting there's a notable jump in rigidity for models rated 14 or 15.
White shoes won't appeal to everyone, particularly given the UK's typical weather conditions. The material discoloured quickly, and marks and dirt proved difficult to remove, so it's a bit of a shame Northwave doesn't offer darker colour options.
2025 Northwave Revolution Wide - sole heel.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Northwave's Wide models feature a wider last rather than simply adding more upper material to increase volume. However, the Revolution Wide is also generous in space overall, which may not suit those of us who only require a wider toe box.
Value
Retailing at £202.49, the Revolution Wide sits below the Northwave Extreme Pro 3, which features a full-carbon sole.
If you're looking for a wider fit, Lake offers multiple width options. The recently released CX239 is an update to the CX238 that we rated highly, and costs £295.
Fizik also offers wide-fit models, starting with the R4 Tempo Overcurve that are a similar price to the Northwaves, going up to the dual-dial Infinito Carbon 2 at £349.
Overall
It's great to see Northwave expanding its fit options with more models available in a wide version. While the Revolution Wide certainly delivers on width, it also offers a generous overall volume, which was notable even when wearing winter socks. If you're looking for a spacious rather than just a wide fit, the Revolution Wide provides comfort, a reasonably stiff sole and good cleat adjustability. However, the close-set dual X-Dial SLW3 closures feel fiddly and limit adjustability, making them less user-friendly than some competing systems.
Verdict
High volume, a wide fit and good comfort, but fiddly dial adjustment and only available in white
Make and model: Northwave Revolution Wide
Tell us what the product is for
Northwave says:
Morph Carbon composite sole
Compatible with Northwave Speedplay/Wahoo adaptor
Double air vent on the sole
Two-layer construction composed by innovative PU and breathable, yet resistant Airnet mesh Breathable tongue featuring an open mesh
Double X-Dial SLW3 for micrometric adjustments
New lining characterized by differentiated areas
Replaceable heel pad
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Northwave lists:
Season – Spring/Summer
Gender – Man
Category – Shoes
Fit – Pro
Rate the product for quality of construction:
6/10
The dials are placed very close together, which limits adjustability. Otherwise, the materials are good, and show no sign of wear, except dirt.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
I found the shape okay, but it wasn't as secure a fit as other wide-fit options.
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
The material marked easily and discoloured, with white being the only colour option.
Rate the product for fit:
6/10
The close spacing of the dual X-Dial closure meant that the amount of adjustability was limited.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
The size guide Northwave provides is accurate for the length but be aware that the overall shoe volume is large and not simply a wider toe box.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Okay, but I found the amount of space inside to be too large for me, despite preferring and using wide-fit shoes from other brands.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
They mark quite easily, and it's hard to get them back to the bright white they were when new.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The Revolution Wide will appeal to riders who are looking for a very generous amount of space, and not just a wide toe box area. The sole is reasonably stiff, and it's good to see a dual-dial closure – though I didn't find them as intuitive to use as BOA's Li2 dials.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Plenty of cleat adjustability, and the positional markings on the sole (though they're slightly hard to see). They look good when new, and the materials are comfortable, especially around the heel.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The dials are fiddly to use and spaced closely together. The outer was marked easily and was hard to clean and the overall space inside was too much for me.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are reasonable when compared to other wide-fit options on paper, with the Fizik Tempo Decos Wide which only has a single dial and cost £275. For the same price in the Lake range the CX219 features a single Boa L6 dial but does have a full-carbon sole and multiple colour options.
Did you enjoy using the product? To a degree.
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Only for those with very high-volume feet, not simply those who want a wider toe box area.
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Revolution Wide takes things to the extreme, with a very generous width and overall interior space. The fit might appeal to some, but the dials are still fiddly to use compared to the Boa Li2 option and the stiffness and weight are average compared to other options.
Age: 39 Height: 168 Weight: 61
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
