Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
Litespeed releases “the world’s lightest titanium road bike”2025 Litespeed Coll dels Reis complete bike angle (credit: Litespeed)

Litespeed releases “the world’s lightest titanium road bike”

Coll dels Reis comes with a claimed frame weight of 948g in a size medium
by Mat Brett
Tue, Mar 11, 2025 13:30
0

Litespeed has released what it calls “the world’s lightest titanium road bike”, the Coll dels Reis’s frame coming in at as little as a claimed 948g in a size medium.

2025 Litespeed Coll dels Reis complete bike white2025 Litespeed Coll dels Reis complete bike white (credit: Litespeed)

That’s not going to challenge the lightest carbon-fibre road bikes on the scales, of course, but it’s incredibly light for a titanium bike.

> Lightest road bikes 2025 — fantastically featherweight rides that barely tip the road.cc Scales of Truth 

The Coll dels Reis, named after the famous climb in Majorca (you might know it as ‘Sa Calobra’), is built from custom-formed 3AL/2.5V titanium tubing and customisation will have a bearing on final frame weight. It’ll range from 948g to 1,049 grams in size medium, according to Litespeed. 

2025 Litespeed Coll dels Reis frame2025 Litespeed Coll dels Reis frame (credit: Litespeed)

For comparison, Litespeed gives the frame weight of its existing Spezia as 1,120g (size medium) and a Moots Vamoots CRD as 1,400g (56cm). 

Litespeed sees the Coll dels Reis as a purpose-built climbing bike, not surprisingly, and the suggested rider weight limit is 85kg - that’s 187lb or – quick maths – 13st 5lb.

2025 Litespeed Coll dels Reis BB2025 Litespeed Coll dels Reis BB (credit: Litespeed)

Coll dels Reis comes with clearance for 35mm tyres, disc brake mounts, and fully internal cable routing as standard. You can go for a BSA or T47i threaded bottom bracket, a UDH (universal derailleur hanger) or proprietary lightweight dropout, and a graphical or machined titanium head badge. Titanium small parts, like the dropouts, bosses and guides, are CNC-machined in-house.

> What is UDH and is it the future of all bikes? SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger explained

2025 Litespeed Coll dels Reis head tube2025 Litespeed Coll dels Reis head tube (credit: Litespeed)

“To bring out the material’s full potential, every tube is precisely tuned through a combination of internal and external diameter control, butting, bending, shaping and careful mitring,” says Litespeed. “The Coll dels Reis hits the most ambitious weight, durability, and stiffness targets of any titanium bike, each tube tuned to specific frame sizes.”

2025 Litespeed Coll dels Reis head tube 2025 Litespeed Coll dels Reis head tube (credit: Litespeed)

Complete bikes come with top-end Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 or SRAM Red AXS groupsets and Enve SES 2.3, SES 4.5, or Zipp 353 NSW wheelsets. Each is finished with an ENVE IN-Route cockpit and fork, and a Chris King AeroSet headset and seatpost collar. 

Coll dels Reis is available in six stock sizes, or you can work with a Litespeed engineer on a custom geometry. 

2025 Litespeed Coll dels Reis rear of bike2025 Litespeed Coll dels Reis rear of bike (credit: Litespeed)

Price? Ah, well, there’s always a catch, isn’t there? Framesets start at $6,499 (which converts to £5,023 at today’s exchange rate). Complete bikes start at $16,500 (£12,753).

2025 Litespeed Coll dels Reis seatstays2025 Litespeed Coll dels Reis seatstays (credit: Litespeed)

You can configure and order online at litespeed.com, or go through Litespeed’s network of retailers, several of which are in the UK. 

Litespeed bikes and framesets are built-to-order in the USA and ship within four weeks

litespeed.com

titanium bike
Titanium
Ti
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments

 