Cyclist hit by drunk driver... police say wear hi-vis (BUT other cops argue safe driving matters more); Dear council, what the actual f%&k is this?; Ellen van Dijk announces Hour Record attempt; Funny-looking bikes; Dutch stats + more on the live blog

Cyclists!!🚴‍♀️ Pedestrians!!🚶‍♂️ Wear more reflective & high vis-gear so that motorists can see you better!🤩 That will end all your road safety issues ☺️ Here we see a stunning high-vis Police vehicle… Oh.🤦🏻‍♂️ Right.🤦🏻‍♂️ Tad awkward…😐 Try again. Drivers!! Pay attention!! https://t.co/QoqYb50zNS — Durham RPU (@DurhamRPU) April 13, 2022

"It's a simple concept, really," Durham's Roads Policing Unit commented to a backdrop of morning hi-vis chat following Greater Manchester Police's much-criticised safety vid (on the blog earlier).

It’s a simple concept, really. ✅Slow down.

✅Pay attention.

✅Respect each other on the road - irrespective of your mode of transport. Yes, high vis etc. does & can help, but it’s down to us ALLto travel safely. Pic @ShaunfromDurham pic.twitter.com/IhrktPygVR — Durham RPU (@DurhamRPU) April 13, 2022

Under the live blog, one comment stood out: "It always amuses me when the police recommend hi-viz. My brother will spend the rest of his life dealing with the effects of crushed vertebrae after he was hit while cycling by an off-duty police officer. It just so happened that he was indeed wearing hi-viz (despite it being a bright sunny day with excellent visibility anyway), but as is always the case, if the driver doesn't actually look it makes no difference what you are wearing."

TriTaxMan agreed: "No matter what you wear or what lights you use, if a driver isn't actually looking it makes no difference at all. I have had two collisions on my bike. Both of which were at night, both times I had hi-viz and reflective clothing on, a solid state light and a flashing light on my bike and both times the driver 'Sorry I never saw you'."

JoanneH added: "My mum was knocked off while in high-viz and with lights in broad daylight by a driver who claimed she didn't see my mum. (Mum still has back problems from the injuries she sustained). I'm pretty sure there are thousands of similar stories."