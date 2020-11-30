Trenching is the new Everesting: Chris Hall climbs Box Hill 91 times in 450km epic ride; Pedal-powered SLS AMG + more on the live blog

Cycled up and down Box Hill 91 times this weekend to help raise awareness for the alarming statistic that 91 men take their own lives each week and to fundraise for @MovemberUK. If you’re able to support their work head here: https://t.co/OecpYwGwku pic.twitter.com/T7QPLHjftT — Chris Hall (@chrishallrides) November 30, 2020

Get out on your bike this weekend? Chris Hall did. Trenching is like Everesting, but harder. Rather than ascending the 8,848m height of Mount Everest you descend the altitude of the deepest oceanic trench on earth. The Mariana Trench reaches a depth of 10,994m and to descend that amount of altitude, Chris knew he'd have to do a lot of reps of Box Hill. The challenge was made harder by Box's shallow 5% average gradient which made altitude gain slower than on a steeper climb.

All for the good cause of raising money for Movember he set off just before 7am on Saturday morning, rode for 25 hours and finished the challenge on Sunday afternoon. The Strava data from the ride shows he covered 451.5km and climbed 11,870m. Chris kept his average speed for the attempt comfortably above 15km/h and he burned over 13,000 calories. Chapeau.