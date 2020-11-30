Support road.cc

Trenching is the new Everesting: Chris Hall climbs Box Hill 91 times in 450km epic ride; Pedal-powered SLS AMG + more on the live blog

It's the start of a new week and Dan Alexander will be getting you through Monday on the live blog...
Mon, Nov 30, 2020 09:21
Christopher Hall
09:49
Dr Richard Freeman tribunal adjourned again, decision expected in March
Dr Richard Freeman (picture credit Team Sky)

The Richard Freeman medical tribunal has been adjourned again. It was meant to conclude on Thursday but will now resume on January 22 when both parties will give their closing submissions before a 'facts decision' is expected to be published on March 2. The tribunal began in November 2019.

Last week the hearing heard that Shane Sutton was accused of 'absolutely lying' by a former team-mate over his denial of knowledge of doping. The fitness-to-practice case is centred around the former Team Sky doctor ordering banned testosterone patches while working for British Cycling. Freeman admits he ordered the banned patches but claims they were to treat Sutton's erectile dysfunction and not for a rider. Sutton denies this.

09:43
Pedal-powered SLS AMG

08:59
Trenching is the new Everesting: Chris Hall climbs Box Hill 91 times in 450km epic ride

Get out on your bike this weekend? Chris Hall did. Trenching is like Everesting, but harder. Rather than ascending the 8,848m height of Mount Everest you descend the altitude of the deepest oceanic trench on earth. The Mariana Trench reaches a depth of 10,994m and to descend that amount of altitude, Chris knew he'd have to do a lot of reps of Box Hill. The challenge was made harder by Box's shallow 5% average gradient which made altitude gain slower than on a steeper climb.

All for the good cause of raising money for Movember he set off just before 7am on Saturday morning, rode for 25 hours and finished the challenge on Sunday afternoon. The Strava data from the ride shows he covered 451.5km and climbed 11,870m. Chris kept his average speed for the attempt comfortably above 15km/h and he burned over 13,000 calories. Chapeau.

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

 

Dan Alexander

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor earlier this year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

