Newly retired Richie Porte “already tired of seeing comments about his weight”; Cyclocross life lessons + more on the live blog

It’s been a long three year wait, but everyone’s favourite far-flung, sun-drenched, and (let’s face it) gentle introduction to the elite road racing season, the Tour Down Under, is back!

I can already feel the rush and hear the purr of those wheels in motion… (Apologies if that’s stuck in your head for the rest of the day.)

But two things will be missing from this year’s WorldTour curtain raiser in South Australia, as it marks its 23rd edition and the first since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020.

First, Willunga Hill, the Tour Down Under’s traditional GC battleground, has been excised from this year’s race, in favour of the optimistically named Mount Lofty in the Adelaide Hills.

Richie Porte battles with Rohan Dennis on Willunga in 2015 (credit: Regallo)

Second, the man synonymous with the Tour Down Under and Willunga itself, Richie Porte – responsible for six successive stage wins on the famous hilltop finish between 2014 and 2019 (as well as a bonus non-WorldTour win on Willunga at the 2021 Santos Festival of Cycling) – will not be there, having hung up his wheels following the truncated Tour of Britain in September.

While the cycling world will have to adjust to missing out on Porte’s annual surge up Willunga, the 37-year-old Tasmanian – whose successful 13-year pro career, after bursting onto the scene as a neo-pro for Saxo Bank at the 2010 Giro, featured stints at Sky, BMC, and Trek-Segafredo, multiple stage race victories, and a podium place at the 2020 Tour de France – appears to be enjoying life as a newly self-styled MAMIL:

However, as StickyBottle pointed out over the weekend, while the majority of comments under Porte’s Instagram post were from well-wishers and fellow pros, a few – for whatever reason – referenced the two-time Paris-Nice winner’s weight.

These rather bewildering comments prompted Porte’s wife Gemma to pen a Twitter thread criticising cycling and more broadly society’s obsession with weight, noting the intense pressure pro cyclists are put under during their careers to maintain a specific diet and shape.

I think Iv ranted about this before but I need to rant again so here we go. A thread…

Richie has been officially retired for 8 days and I’m already tired of seeing/hearing comments about his weight/size. — Gemma Nicole Porte (@gemmanicoleb) January 7, 2023

“Richie has been officially retired for eight days and I’m already tired of seeing/hearing comments about his weight/size,” Gemma Porte wrote.

“We knew the comments would come and yes we’re therefore probably hyper aware ,but in my opinion any comment is inappropriate, thoughtless, and just f**king rude. Some comments are positive/congratulatory about weight gain… still not wanted. His weight shouldn’t even be a conversation.

“If you want to comment on somebody’s weight, message your best friend or discuss it at home with your partner (ideally not in front of kids in the hope there’s one generation not as obsessed with weight as us,) DO NOT comment on their photos or, worse, say something in person.”

Porte also noted that most of the comments referencing weight weren’t actually “from trolls”, but “people simply not thinking and not realising how inappropriate it is to comment on somebody’s weight, athlete or not!”

She continued: “Richie has been an athlete for well over a decade, training every day once sometimes twice, with his weight/diet closely monitored and major sacrifices being made in other parts of life to maintain that intensity. That will obviously now change in retirement and so will he.

“Retirement is a MAJOR adjustment physically and mentally… for anybody. Stop critiquing every change and let people find their own way.”