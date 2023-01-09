Support road.cc

Live blog

Newly retired Richie Porte “already tired of seeing comments about his weight”; Cyclocross life lessons + more on the live blog

Another week, another live blog… Ryan Mallon’s back in the saddle for Monday’s roundup of all the latest cycling news and views
Mon, Jan 09, 2023 09:47
5
Newly retired Richie Porte “already tired of seeing comments about his weight”; Cyclocross life lessons + more on the live blogRichie Porte's 'first ride as a MAMIL' (Richie Porte, Instagram)
10:23
I’m not sure what I’m more fixated on: Mr Loophole’s latest surprising hot take or his preppy fashion sense and leopard print throw…
09:56
Diving headfirst into the week like Mathieu van der Poel and Fem van Empel

If Fem van Empel’s experience at yesterday’s Zonhoven round of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup can teach us anything about the week ahead, it’s that we shouldn’t get too disheartened if it gets off to a rough start.

The 20-year-old Dutch sensation and current World Cup leader crashed three times in the opening two laps of the sandy, runny course (including a spectacular, headfirst fall on the first lap’s descent, which also saw British wonderkid Zoe Bäckstedt hit the sand).

Despite falling outside the top 20 following that disastrous start, the Jumbo-Visma rider stayed cool, picking her way through the crowd to eventually finish third – behind the peerless Shirin van Anrooij and second-place Puck Pieterse – and retain her lead in the World Cup standings.

See, things will get better, I promise…

Although try telling that to Mathieu van der Poel, who seems stubbornly stuck to that second spot on the podium behind his apparently unbeatable nemesis Wout van Aert, as next month’s worlds in Hoogerheide rapidly approaches.

09:46
Richie Porte Tour of Britain 2022 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“Just f***ing rude”: Newly retired Richie Porte “already tired of seeing comments about his weight”

It’s been a long three year wait, but everyone’s favourite far-flung, sun-drenched, and (let’s face it) gentle introduction to the elite road racing season, the Tour Down Under, is back!

I can already feel the rush and hear the purr of those wheels in motion… (Apologies if that’s stuck in your head for the rest of the day.)

But two things will be missing from this year’s WorldTour curtain raiser in South Australia, as it marks its 23rd edition and the first since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020.

First, Willunga Hill, the Tour Down Under’s traditional GC battleground, has been excised from this year’s race, in favour of the optimistically named Mount Lofty in the Adelaide Hills.

Tour Down Under 2015 Stage 5 Richie Porte with Rohan Dennis on his wheel (picture credit Regallo)

Richie Porte battles with Rohan Dennis on Willunga in 2015 (credit: Regallo)

Second, the man synonymous with the Tour Down Under and Willunga itself, Richie Porte – responsible for six successive stage wins on the famous hilltop finish between 2014 and 2019 (as well as a bonus non-WorldTour win on Willunga at the 2021 Santos Festival of Cycling) – will not be there, having hung up his wheels following the truncated Tour of Britain in September.

While the cycling world will have to adjust to missing out on Porte’s annual surge up Willunga, the 37-year-old Tasmanian – whose successful 13-year pro career, after bursting onto the scene as a neo-pro for Saxo Bank at the 2010 Giro, featured stints at Sky, BMC, and Trek-Segafredo, multiple stage race victories, and a podium place at the 2020 Tour de France – appears to be enjoying life as a newly self-styled MAMIL:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richie (@richie_porte)

However, as StickyBottle pointed out over the weekend, while the majority of comments under Porte’s Instagram post were from well-wishers and fellow pros, a few – for whatever reason – referenced the two-time Paris-Nice winner’s weight.

These rather bewildering comments prompted Porte’s wife Gemma to pen a Twitter thread criticising cycling and more broadly society’s obsession with weight, noting the intense pressure pro cyclists are put under during their careers to maintain a specific diet and shape.

“Richie has been officially retired for eight days and I’m already tired of seeing/hearing comments about his weight/size,” Gemma Porte wrote.

“We knew the comments would come and yes we’re therefore probably hyper aware ,but in my opinion any comment is inappropriate, thoughtless, and just f**king rude. Some comments are positive/congratulatory about weight gain… still not wanted. His weight shouldn’t even be a conversation.

“If you want to comment on somebody’s weight, message your best friend or discuss it at home with your partner (ideally not in front of kids in the hope there’s one generation not as obsessed with weight as us,) DO NOT comment on their photos or, worse, say something in person.”

Porte also noted that most of the comments referencing weight weren’t actually “from trolls”, but “people simply not thinking and not realising how inappropriate it is to comment on somebody’s weight, athlete or not!”

She continued: “Richie has been an athlete for well over a decade, training every day once sometimes twice, with his weight/diet closely monitored and major sacrifices being made in other parts of life to maintain that intensity. That will obviously now change in retirement and so will he.

“Retirement is a MAJOR adjustment physically and mentally… for anybody. Stop critiquing every change and let people find their own way.”

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

