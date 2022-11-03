Panorama's 'Road Rage: Cars v Bikes' reaches the masses... with painfully predictable outcome (+ anti-cycling bingo tally); Quintana loses appeal against Tour DQ; View from the Netherlands; Pogačar v Vingegaard... on FIFA + more on the live blog

Let's do some more of your reviews and thoughts...

peted76: "Watched it last night and my resounding thoughts are that it felt like a missed opportunity' and 'it could have been worse'...

"I was miffed that there wasn't any mention of the economic benefits to cycling mentioned (less pressure on the NHS being a headline) and no focus on pollution as I could determine either.

"It was a bit fluffy for what 'should' have been a more hard-hitting programme."

Bungle_52 commented on Anna Holligan's Tweet... "From the article: 'Watching from the Netherlands, the UK looks like a different universe. What causes this aggression? Here in NL drivers are all cyclists too, tomorrow it could be you in the saddle — but surely it's more complex than that?'

"I don't think it is, it really is that simple."

exilegareth was even more critical of the programme: "Just about everything about the programme was wrong [...] If this was on Gbeebies, or Channel 5, you'd dismiss it out of hand as just another example of lowest common denominator TV, but this was publicly funded by a channel and programme strand that are supposed to exemplars of quality."

BalladOfStruth: "I haven't watched it (I doubt it'll be good for my blood pressure), but it does seem that they've missed a very good opportunity to dispel some long-standing cycling myths.

"Seeing as the 'trailer' points out that 28 per cent of motorists don't view cyclists as equal partners on the road, that 33 per cent don't think cyclists should be on the road at all, and most of the replies on Twitter seem to start with some form of "iF cYclIsTS aCTuAllY PaID RoAD tAx!", I can't help but think that the BBC could have devoted at least some of the runtime setting the record straight on some topics."

