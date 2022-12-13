Transport chief accused of “trolling vulnerable road users” after ironically tweeting photo of “cleared” cycle lane – with car parked in it + more on the live blog

Here’s another one for our ever-expanding ‘Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lane?’ folder, which, if we’re honest, may require a whole new filing cabinet at this point.
As the snow fell in Edinburgh over the weekend, the city council’s transport convenor, Scott Arthur, tweeted his gratitude that a footpath and cycle lane on the Comiston Road had been cleared.
However, the Labour councillor – whether intentionally or otherwise – failed to note one crucial element of the photo that ensured that the cycle lanes wasn’t completely “clear”:
It’s safe to say that a few people were rather confused by Arthur’s tweet:
But if there are two things that people on the internet find it difficult to grasp, it’s the ability to have a rational debate and sarcasm:
However, those who did get the joke were perhaps the most scathing of Edinburgh’s transport convenor, pointing out that the motorist wouldn’t have been able to park in the cycle lane if proper segregation was in place:
Arthur became transport convenor in May this year, when a minority Labour administration took over Edinburgh City Council following a deal with Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, but said at the time of his appointment that he will stand down from the role when a “more able colleague” becomes available.
Since then, he has vowed to “move on from the war between motorists and cyclists” but has come in for criticism from cyclists who believe he is reversing the council’s plans for active travel infrastructure.
In response to Arthur’s ‘sarcastic tweet’, cycling advocate Dave McCraw tweeted: “Surely it takes a special kind of balls for a city’s transport chief to simultaneously remove bike lane protections and then troll vulnerable road users about drivers doing exactly what the removal of protection is intended to allow, no?”
Last month, the council voted to extend the Spaces for People walking and cycling schemes – which have since been rebranded as Travelling Safely – for a further 18 months.
“By extending the lifespan of these schemes we’ll have the chance to test and trial the measures to see how they’re working as life in the city settles to a new normality following the pandemic,” Arthur said.
“I know the changes have divided opinion but there is no doubt that providing safe spaces to walk, wheel and cycle can significantly benefit the health, wellbeing and pockets of people in the city, not to mention positively impacting the environment by supporting sustainable travel and better connecting people to public transport.”
In September, the transport convenor said that the council was fully behind retaining “the majority at least” of the schemes, but also acknowledged that people who opposed the installation of bike lanes “feel let down by how councillors have dealt with this. They feel let down and they feel there was a lack of transparency and I think collectively in this committee we have a duty to rebuild that trust.”
