Transport chief accused of “trolling vulnerable road users” after ironically tweeting photo of “cleared” cycle lane – with car parked in it + more on the live blog

Here’s another one for our ever-expanding ‘Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lane?’ folder, which, if we’re honest, may require a whole new filing cabinet at this point.

As the snow fell in Edinburgh over the weekend, the city council’s transport convenor, Scott Arthur, tweeted his gratitude that a footpath and cycle lane on the Comiston Road had been cleared.

However, the Labour councillor – whether intentionally or otherwise – failed to note one crucial element of the photo that ensured that the cycle lanes wasn’t completely “clear”:

It's great to see the path and cycle lane has been cleared on Comiston Road. 👍 pic.twitter.com/3ZaKEd3T5V — Cllr Scott Arthur 🌍🌈 (@CllrScottArthur) December 11, 2022

It’s safe to say that a few people were rather confused by Arthur’s tweet:

You may not have noticed this, but there appears to be a rather large obstacle blocking that bike lane, making it unusable. Perhaps look up the definition of "cleared"?? — Kersti - FIGJAM 🇪🇺 (@kersti) December 12, 2022

All I see is a car irresponsibly parked in a cycle lane, which is a common occurrence throughout the city. Why aren’t we banning this and pavement parking? What’s the point of having ‘cycle lanes’ that are really ‘parking bays’ for vehicles? — Chris Red🇲🇾🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🚲 (@ChrisRedism) December 11, 2022

Where else would car park of the bike lane was still full of snow? — Bertil Hatt (@bertil_hatt) December 11, 2022

Wee bit astonished that you didn't reflect on the car parked right in the cycle lane. — Craig Flunkert (@flunkerts) December 11, 2022

But if there are two things that people on the internet find it difficult to grasp, it’s the ability to have a rational debate and sarcasm:

Maybe I was being ironic? 🤔 — Cllr Scott Arthur 🌍🌈 (@CllrScottArthur) December 11, 2022

However, those who did get the joke were perhaps the most scathing of Edinburgh’s transport convenor, pointing out that the motorist wouldn’t have been able to park in the cycle lane if proper segregation was in place:

Are we working on getting protection for the bike path to avoid that situation? — Kahve (@hammerotass) December 12, 2022

Is this a piss take or do you just not care about the bloody obvious problem in the picture? — Aaron (@arnoboko) December 12, 2022

I've lost track, but aren't the council bringing forward bollard removal and easement of parking restrictions inside the cycle lane anyway? If only the Transport Convener was on the case. https://t.co/oBl0zDgnEr — Dave McCraw (@david_mccraw) December 12, 2022

Arthur became transport convenor in May this year, when a minority Labour administration took over Edinburgh City Council following a deal with Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, but said at the time of his appointment that he will stand down from the role when a “more able colleague” becomes available.

Since then, he has vowed to “move on from the war between motorists and cyclists” but has come in for criticism from cyclists who believe he is reversing the council’s plans for active travel infrastructure.

In response to Arthur’s ‘sarcastic tweet’, cycling advocate Dave McCraw tweeted: “Surely it takes a special kind of balls for a city’s transport chief to simultaneously remove bike lane protections and then troll vulnerable road users about drivers doing exactly what the removal of protection is intended to allow, no?”

Your sarcasm does you no favours.

Sort it or resign.

You are rapidly becoming Edinburgh's Disgrace. — Jon Drummond (@JonGDrummond) December 11, 2022

Last month, the council voted to extend the Spaces for People walking and cycling schemes – which have since been rebranded as Travelling Safely – for a further 18 months.

“By extending the lifespan of these schemes we’ll have the chance to test and trial the measures to see how they’re working as life in the city settles to a new normality following the pandemic,” Arthur said.

“I know the changes have divided opinion but there is no doubt that providing safe spaces to walk, wheel and cycle can significantly benefit the health, wellbeing and pockets of people in the city, not to mention positively impacting the environment by supporting sustainable travel and better connecting people to public transport.”

In September, the transport convenor said that the council was fully behind retaining “the majority at least” of the schemes, but also acknowledged that people who opposed the installation of bike lanes “feel let down by how councillors have dealt with this. They feel let down and they feel there was a lack of transparency and I think collectively in this committee we have a duty to rebuild that trust.”