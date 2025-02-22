The Abbey Bike Tools LL Chain Wear Tool goes beyond standard chain measuring by assessing both linear and lateral wear. Crafted from a chunky block of aluminium, it offers exceptional accuracy and durability, it's simple to use, and it's compatible with all chains, including the latest SRAM 12-speed Flattop models.

The "LL" in the name stands for Lateral and Linear. Linear wear is the typical measurement taken, indicating chain stretch. The tool's lateral section measures the sideways movement within the chain rollers. Unlike linear stretch, which has an accepted replacement threshold depending on the chain's speed, lateral wear lacks a universally defined standard. Abbey Tools has placed markings from 1 to 9, with a suggested replacement point at 6.

The tool is compatible with all current chain standards, including SRAM's Flattop chains. These chains feature rollers that are 0.254mm (0.010in) larger in diameter than most, which can pose issues for other chain wear tools. While this difference might seem minor, Abbey points out that, over five links, it translates to a 0.2% variation – enough to determine whether only the chain needs replacing or the entire drivetrain.

Precision-engineered from a single block of aluminium, the tool is robust and accurate, with clear markings cut into the aluminium and not simply part of the anodised finish. Abbey opted for CNC machining over the more common laser-cut approach, stating that it gives increased accuracy and repeatability to the manufacturing process.

The linear section can be used with the chain on or off the bike, but I've found it easiest with the chain mounted. At the rear of the tool, a V-shaped notch fits securely onto a roller, isolating its movement and ensuring compatibility with chains of various sizes. To measure stretch, align the tool with the chain rollers and observe which of the five holes aligns with the centre of a roller. This straightforward process provides a stretch reading between 0% and 1.0% in 0.25% increments. While the tool offers five fixed measurement points, it's also possible to estimate wear between two points. For example, with many 12-speed chains, where the recommended replacement threshold is 0.5% wear, you can gauge the wear between 0.25% and 0.5%.

The reverse side of the tool measures lateral play, with clear, easy-to-follow instructions provided. As lateral wear measurement is unique to this tool, it's helpful not to need a manual or online guidance every time.

To use this feature, the chain must be removed, which won't be ideal for everyone, particularly since many modern chains with quick-links have a limited number of reuses. The lateral measurement reflects the roller's play; while excessive movement doesn't necessarily indicate wear in the traditional sense, it can impact shifting performance.

Built to last, the tool's aluminium construction ensures durability. And while the anodised markings might fade over time, the most important wear markers are etched directly into the aluminium, ensuring they will always be possible to read.

Over the past year, I've become increasingly mindful of monitoring chain wear, particularly with multiple bikes to manage. I also favour chain waxing and use a rotation system for convenience. Previously I have relied on multiple tools to cross-check for accuracy. My go-to was the Pedro's Chain Checker Plus II, which isolates pin wear from roller wear with three-point contact. However, it lacks guidance on the required force, potentially leading to inconsistent results. The Park Tool CC-2 chain checker offers readings across the full range (0% to 1%), but its small pins are prone to bending, leading to inaccuracies, and it is also incompatible with SRAM 12-speed chains.

The Wippermann Connex chain wear tool is simple to use but only supports chains with a 7.75mm roller diameter, ruling out SRAM Flattop chains. It also pushes rollers in opposite directions, failing to isolate roller wear from pin wear.

As far as I'm aware, no other tool currently measures lateral wear, it's a feature unique to the Abbey LL Chain Wear Tool. And while I haven't found a chain that exceeds Abbey's recommended replacement point, this might simply be because of the chains I have and their wear levels. I have still chosen to use the tool and check the measurement each time I re-wax a chain, and if you're looking to maximise shifting performance, it could become an important measurement.

Value and conclusion

The Abbey Bike Tools LL Chain Wear Tool costs £49, which may seem steep for a block of aluminium – Pedro's Chain Checker Plus II is £19.99, and Park Tool's CC-4.2 and CC-2 are £17.99 and £29.99 respectively. Some might argue that a simple ruler can suffice, but while that's technically true, it lacks accuracy, consistency and the ability to assess roller wear, and no other tool offers the unique lateral wear measurement provided by the LL tool.

Though it's an investment, it becomes easier to justify when you consider the rising costs of chains and drivetrains. For example, SRAM's XXSL T-Type chain is an eye-watering £160, with cassettes from major manufacturers often exceeding £200. The tool could quickly pay for itself by helping to extend the life of these components.

In my experience, while the lateral wear measurement feels more like a bonus than an essential feature, the tool truly excels in its ability to measure chain wear accurately and consistently. Its compatibility with all chains, ease of use, and durable construction make it the tool that I will reach for every time, and trust enough that I won't feel the need to cross-check it against others. It could also be perfect for professional mechanics who might need to use it daily.

Verdict

Excellent chain wear tool that is easy to use and accurate