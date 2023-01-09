Woman found guilty of driving without due care... but Facebook still blames cyclist

There was an expensive day in court for one Northamptonshire driver just before Christmas after their refusal to pay a fixed penalty notice ended with being found guilty of driving without due care and attention, five points on her driving licence, a £440 fine, costs of £625 and a £44 victim surcharge.
It all began with a video caught on camera by a cyclist, recorded on a mobile phone fixed to the bicycle's handlebars, of Lucy World nearly hitting the rider shortly before 8.50am at a roundabout in Northampton on January 7 last year.
The 32-year-old driver of the black Ford Fiesta cut across the cyclist, forcing him to swerve and brake to avoid a collision, and while he was not injured World drove off without acknowledging the incident.
Northamptonshire Police today revealed the footage was reported via the Operation Snap online portal and reviewed by officers who concluded the "video proved beyond doubt that World had shown no consideration for the other road user".
Pleading not guilty, the driver turned down the option to pay a fixed penalty notice and was, in her absence, found guilty of the single charge on Wednesday 14 December.
Yet despite the police and court's unambiguous stance that the driver was the party in the wrong, the good people of Northamptonshire Police's Facebook comments section are not so sure...
One suggested the cyclist "may as well have bunny-hopped over the roundabout if they don't care what lane they're supposed to be in", another saying it looked like "the bike was on the right turning left anyway" and taking issue with the details being shared by the police force on social media.
"Is cyclist in the correct lane? Seems like there is free lane on left for turning," another comment read.
"Cyclist in the wrong lane so both at fault."
"If I was on a push bike I'd not be on the right hand side of a road if I intend to turn left."
You get the picture. PC Mo Allsopp-Clarke of Northamptonshire Police's Safer Roads Team contrasted the replies of the commenters, stressing the driver had "clearly showed no consideration for the cyclist who had right of way on the roundabout".
"Her driving fell below the standard of a competent and careful driver," the PC said. "Which could have very easily ended in tragic consequences, and I'm pleased the courts have dealt with the driver positively.
"Hopefully this case demonstrates that we take all instances of poor driving very seriously and we will prosecute offenders accordingly, which can only be a good thing to help keep our roads safer."
The force also added instructions to cyclists who may wish to upload footage of dangerous driving via the Operation Snap portal...
People can report driving offences by uploading video evidence via a simple online portal on the force website and completing a form, which automatically creates a witness statement to provide a full account of the incident.
Reports are then triaged by trained police staff, who check the footage to ensure it falls within the scheme's remit and contains clear views of an offender’s number plates so they can be identified.
If it matches the Operation Snap criteria, police officers in the Safer Roads Team then examine the footage. If a driving offence is identified, legal proceedings will begin where required.
The team only has 14 days to investigate any offences and members of the public are asked to submit their videos as soon after the incident as possible to allow the maximum time for the footage to be reviewed.
Anyone who submits footage via Operation Snap can find out the outcome of their submission by following the link on their confirmation email which will take them to a monthly update.
For more information about Operation Snap or to submit video footage, visit the Northamptonshire Police website at northants.police.uk/OpSnap
