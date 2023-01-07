Women’s cycling clothing brand VeloVixen enters liquidation

UK-based women’s cycling clothing brand VeloVixen has announced that it is entering liquidation, the latest victim of the cost of living crisis, inflation, and the post-pandemic downturn relentlessly affecting the cycling industry.

In a statement released by the brand’s co-founders Liz and Phil Bingham, “an unprecedented number of adverse forces” – including the increased costs of products and energy bills, changes in customer behaviour, and a rise in advertising rates – contributed to the decision to cease trading.

Founded in 2012 in the weeks after the London Olympics and based just outside Oxford, VeloVixen aimed to provide premium cycling clothing for fashion-conscious female cyclists, as well as creating a hub for women’s cycling in the UK.

The small, family-run company soon won awards for its female-specific offerings and in 2016 secured £500,000 from outside investors in what Liz Bingham described at the time as “arguably the biggest ever UK investment into a female-specific cycling operation”.

> Women's cycling retailer wins £500k investment to expand

However, a sharp fall in the demand for cycling kit since the Covid-19 pandemic (exacerbated by the impact of the current economic situation on customers’ disposable incomes), combined with a rough Christmas period, which saw returns rise to unprecedented levels, has brought VeloVixen to the end of the road after 11 years.

“We are so proud to have created such a thriving community and trusted hub for women’s cycling over the years,” the co-founders said in a statement published on the company’s website.

“Unfortunately, in recent months an unprecedented number of adverse forces have conspired against us. Despite every effort, they have ultimately made it impossible for a small family business like ours to continue.”

Acknowledging that “this is clearly a miserable time for us – both emotionally and financially”, the co-founders also apologised to the suppliers and customers who stand to lose out from the company’s demise.

> "Considerable softening of the cycling market": Halfords sales slow as supply chain disruption and inflation bite

The statement continues: “Whilst there is no single reason for our situation, some of the factors include: the hugely increased cost of products; energy price hikes and their widespread damage; changes in customer behaviour, with ever-growing returns rates and appetite for discounts; far more expensive advertising rates; and the broader cost-of-living crisis.

“At the end of the day, if a product is discretionary, then right now people are understandably looking to spend less on it. And, whilst we remain passionate about it, much cycling clothing is not absolutely vital for survival.”

The Binghams also said that they hope the VeloVixen name will be able to continue in some form, and have already held discussions with interested parties.

“We will not be involved ourselves, but the worst outcome would be for such a positive force to fizzle out,” they said.

They also called on cyclists to continue supporting small businesses, noting that “they desperately need your support, now more than ever. And please keep supporting the wonderful world of women’s cycling wherever and however you can.”

> UK’s cycling market and infrastructure “being left behind” by Europe, experts warn

As news of VeloVixen’s liquidation emerged, Stolen Goat founder Tim Bland paid tribute to the company and its owners, with whom he has worked closely for the past six years.

“To many, this will come as a major shock, especially if you are a fan or customer of theirs,” Bland wrote on Stolen Goat’s website.

“I can tell you that, like many small brands in the cycling industry, they have really fought hard to stay afloat, but these last one to two years have been crushingly tough for so many companies.

“To be honest, they have always been up against it. They launched in 2012 when women’s cycling was barely a category on most major cycling retailer websites. They’ve only ever been able to sell to 50 percent of humans and even today women’s cycling is a much smaller industry than men’s cycling.

“But they approached the challenge as only Phil and Liz know how – with courage, good humour and a bucket load of passion.”

> Giant postpones payments to suppliers due to falling demand, rising inventory levels, and market “headwinds”

Bland also praised the company’s achievements over the past 11 years, including forging a pioneering, female-specific “nice” platform, raising “bucket loads of money” for charity, and “supporting, encouraging, and inspiring countless women, of all ages, to get involved with cycling”.

“I know there are people out there who have literally had their lives transformed by being a part of the VeloVixen community and Phil and Liz should take full credit for that,” Bland said.