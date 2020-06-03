Back to news
Live blog

Surrey Road Cops stop more cyclists than drivers in Box Hill close pass op; Thieves sabotage bike stands; Lorry driver 'likely to kill cyclist' with dashboard mess; Sophie-Ellis Bextor rushed to hospital after bike accident + more on the live blog

Welcome to Wednesday's live blog, with Jack Sexty in charge and Simon MacMichael taking over this evening...
Wed, Jun 03, 2020 09:39
17
Box Hill road painting 3 (courtesy Andrew Wright)
12:31
Sophie-Ellis Bexter hospitalised after Thames path bike accident

The popstar 'took a tumble' while riding in London last night, and spent the night in A+E recovering form her injuries.

She said: "I am ok, just a bit bruised and sore. I want to thank the ambulance crew and the staff at west mid hospital (where I was born, as it happens) for gluing me back together."

12:05
Halfords reopen a further 100 stores
halfords social distancing 2 - June 2020

Using a model they're calling 'Retail Lite',  Halfords will open another 100 stores to take the total now physically trading up to 153. Before the reopening most of Halfords' 446 stores were operating under a 'Dark Store' model, with customers placing orders out the front of the shop. The reopened stores will only allow a certain number in at all times, with a marshalled queue outside, and have safety notices inside reminding customers to keep their distance. Cleaning stations are located at the front of stores, staff are wearing visors and customers are asked not to handle products.

This news comes as Halfords have reported am increase in demand for e-mobility, with e-bike sales doubling. CEO Graham Stapleton commented: “With lockdown restrictions lifting many of us are starting to think about returning to work, and what our commutes will begin to look like. We’ve seen a big surge in demand for e-bikes and e-scooters, with members of the public turning to e-bikes to help them commute to work as an affordable alternative to public transport or driving."

11:12
Surrey Road Policing Unit stop twice as many cyclists as motorists in Box Hill 'Operation Close Pass'
Box Hill road painting 3 (courtesy Andrew Wright)

In Surrey Road Cops' latest Close Pass Operation on Box Hill, they claim to have stopped and spoken to 44 cyclists and 23 motorists. They said: "As part of the operation a police officer in plain clothes equipped with video capability cycled as a ‘spotter’, identifying any ‘close pass’ incidents or other motoring offences as well as any offences relating to cycling or cyclists contravening the road traffic act. Officers on two marked police motorbikes were then able to locate and stop any road user who had been identified."

They also say they responded to a collision where a cyclist hurt their arm, and stopped one motorcyclist for a fail to stop offence.

When questioned on social media what the cyclists where stopped for, Surrey's Road Policing Unit say the misdemeanours ranged from passing a vehicle on the left at a junction, failing to check behind before moving out to pass and incorrect positioning at pinch points. This has led to some criticism, with some saying that they should be focusing on those who have the ability to do most harm on the roads; however Surrey Road Cops replied to one comment saying that "the vast majority" of offenders they deal with are motorists.

11:01
Walsall Council leader doesn't want pop-up cycle lanes... because of concerns over road safety
Cycle lanes - 10.jpg

It appears Councillor Mike Bird needs to make his mind up, as the Walsall Council Leader was quote in the Express and Star as saying that installing more cycle lanes would present an "insurmountable challenge" due to the "dangers" of mixing cars and bicycles... which is strange, because the idea of cycle lanes is to remove the dangers of mixing cars and bicycles. He also claims to have seen cyclists "taking ownership" of the road and "riding two, three or four abreast".

A full story on this will follow when we've got a comment back from Cycling UK.

10:39
Makeshift cycle lane removed by authorities in the Philippines

Showing that the battle for safe cycling space is a problem worldwide, footage is circulating of authorities in Manila removing barriers put up to protect cyclists while people are riding. According to Cycling Matters, this was the third attempt to install protective measures by cycling advocacy group Bikers United that was taken away by the Metro Manila Development Authority.

10:19
28 Days Later come to life

It's still difficult to get used to just how deserted some city streets have been since the pandemic began in March... and here's the scenes you would be greeted by today if cycling through London's usually bustling Bank area. Spooky indeed...

09:11
Councils can dish out fines for cycle lane parking: further clarification on the new rules
parking ticket - penalty charge notice

Last week we reported that from 22nd June, council officials will be able to ticket cars parked in cycle lanes from 22nd June using cameras - and now the RAC reports that the fines will be to the tune of £130, and will also be issued for other offences such as stopping in a box junction and driving the wrong way up a one-way street.

Junior Transport Minister Baroness Vere said councils would have enforcement powers under the 2004 Traffic Management Act, with currently only London councils able to issue the £130 penalty notices using cameras.

10:35
08:23
Broken bike stands made to look intact so they are easy to steal

This is a new one on us and rather worrying, as these Sheffield stands located at Stretford Mall in Manchester have been cut in two by thieves, in the hope that unsuspecting cyclists will use them. Local Stretford councillor Jane Slater replied to the spotter above saying that the issue had been reported to council officers.

08:51
"A blocked field of critical view likely to hide and kill a pedestrian or cyclist": lorry driver's shocking dashboard mess

It's pretty scary to think that anyone was sharing the road with the driver of this lorry, let alone vulnerable road users; as Hampshire's Road Policing Unit caught the driver with a dashboard piled so high with junk that it was clearly obstructing his view of the road. Hants Road Police haven't yet said where the incident took place or what action they will be taking against the driver.

08:30
It's World Bicycle Day

Marked by the United Nations annually, World Bicycle Day encourages member states to include cycling in their development strategies, improve road safety, advance the use of the bicycle and organise rides at national and local levels to promote cycling. Will you be marking it with a big old ride?

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

