Near Miss of the Day 843: Cyclist on receiving end of "one of the fastest close passes I have ever experienced" on busy urban street

Perhaps we should have added some extra advice to our latest feature on what to do if you capture a near miss, close pass or collision on camera while cycling... perhaps something like: cross your fingers the vehicle is not being driven too fast for their number plate to be visible.

That's the situation road.cc reader Samuel found himself in after this high-speed close pass in Nottingham back in November.

He optimistically "reported it to the police through 101" in the hope that CCTV might be checked, but has not heard anything back other than being given a reference number.

Samuel recalled the events of the 30th November, at around 22:26 (the time is out on the video) to us, explaining how "a driver went too close to me and I think it was one of the fastest I have ever experienced".

"It took my breath away," he said. "Sadly, the driver was going so fast that my Cycliq 6 was unable to record a clear shot of the number plate despite pausing at numerous frames. I have reported it to the police through 101 and I was given a reference number.

"They didn't report it as a crime as the driver is not identifiable. I reported it in the hope that they will be able to check CCTV. I am guessing that if a police officer warrants it being reported as one, they will get back in contact.

"Will they actively go to all means to identify the driver? Or will this be another road crime swept under the carpet?"

