Police officer borrows bike to chase dangerous driver who fled on foot

A motorist who fled on foot after police suspected him of dangerous driving was caught and arrested in Whitley Bay on Thursday night – with a little help from a bike belonging to a passer-by.

Northumbria Police say that the driver, who initially accelerated away from officers before fleeing his car, was apprehended after a “quick-thinking PC” borrowed a bike from a local and set off in pursuit.

The incident, which happened in the North Tyneside seaside town of Whitley Bay shortly after 11pm on 5 January, occurred after police spotted a “Skoda of interest” travelling in the area.

“Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over, but instead the occupant hit the accelerator and made off, travelling at high speed,” Northumbria Police said on social media. “We tracked the car’s movements before it soon came to a stop, and the occupant made off on foot.

“With the suspect having a head start, officers saw a member of the public nearby in possession of a bicycle – and asked if they could borrow it.”

> Police officer borrows bike to chase after suspect who fled after drug search

Within minutes the two-wheeled officer had caught and arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving, before gratefully returning the borrowed bike to the member of the public, described by Northumbria Police as a “Good Samaritan”.

“This was a fantastic example of the public working with us to help disrupt and detect crime,” the police said.

“It was a fast-moving incident and the manner of the suspect’s driving put other road users’ lives in endanger. It was totally unacceptable, and our immediate priority was to bring the vehicle to a stop and detain who we believed was inside.

“Thankfully, the officers showed superb skill and initiative not only during the pursuit itself, but also after the suspect had made off on foot. An excellent outcome for all involved.”

> Police officer commandeers bike to chase down car thieves

This week’s impromptu individual pursuit in Whitley Bay isn’t the first time we’ve reported on police borrowing bikes from members of the public to successfully catch suspected criminals.

In August last year, a police officer in Northern Ireland commandeered a bike from a “willing” passer-by to chase a man who had fled during a drugs search – with the successful pursuit resulting in a number of arrests being made in connection with Class A and B drugs.

In April 2021, a Greater Manchester Police officer who was chasing suspected car thieves grabbed a folding bike from a cyclist who was riding the Fallowfield Loop.

The officer set off on the borrowed bike after the suspects, who were travelling in a Toyota Prius which had been taken in a robbery in Longsight. The chase ended when the suspects crashed into a lamppost and were arrested – with the bike then safely returned to its owner.