Pedal Me offer discount to "help fight off flood of motor vehicles"; Video of two cows attacking cyclist; Cycle Republic customers redirected to Tredz overnight; Very pricey inner tube; Bike Sagan presented to Pope is auctioned + more on the live blog

ICYMI - Cycle Logistics companies across the country have slashed their prices to help fight off the flood of motor vehicles hitting our towns and cities. We're leading the way with 1/3 off all jobs for at least the next month. https://t.co/3X72gCNKZA — Pedal Me (@pedalmeapp) June 8, 2020

The London-based e-cargo delivery firm have extended their offer - which was initially a third off for their taxi service - to deliveries, with riders able to carry a 150kg load on-bike or up to 200kg towing a trailer.

They claim this is to fend off the increasing numbers of motor vehicles returning to the streets as the lockdown begins to lift, saying: "After implementing the 1/3 off discount for passenger jobs yesterday, we started to think that we could do more to help London to bridge the gap to become a truly cycling friendly city.

"To help to keep the city moving more efficiently we need to think about logistics and how cargo is moved. It's vital that we maintain the momentum of the shift from vans to more environmentally friendly delivery methods. Pedal Me is perfect for this so we have reduced cargo jobs by 1/3 as well.

"We have to reduce the numbers of motor vehicles on London's streets. Pedal Me is cheap, efficient, fast and environmentally friendly. We have highly trained riders who can carry 150kg of load on a single bike, as well as the possibility of towing 200kg on a trailer as well. We can take advantage of the manoeuvrability of bikes and the access to faster routes that bikes can take."