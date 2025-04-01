TNT Sports subscription hiked AGAIN to £37 a month due to latest Trump tariff announcement

Warner Bros. Discovery has today announced that TNT Sports subscriptions in the UK will rise again to £37 per month, up another 20% from the £30.99 subscription fee that caused huge anger among British cycling fans when it was announced in January. This has been blamed on a new announcement from President Trump, who has slapped a fresh 20% tariff on “foreign TV pixels” entering US territory. Due to the additional expense of broadcasting from France, Italy and elsewhere, US-owned Warner Bros. Discovery said it had no option but to raise subscription fees again.

Cycling fans still reeling from the huge jump in price from a £6.99-per-month subscription to access Eurosport's pro race coverage up to £30.99 for a TNT Sports package are likely to be further dismayed by this news. Imported television is just one of the many new tariffs set to be announced as part of the Trump Administration's 'Liberation Day' on 2 April, that some economists are warning could be the start of a global trade war.

With the President currently trying to resolve the Russia/Ukraine situation, setting tariffs on oil, cars and medicine and exploring the option of ripping up the constitution (again) to serve a third term, it was initially unclear why the US government was keen to get involved in the comparatively negligible issue of TV streaming and sports subscriptions; however, insiders claim there is a feeling that the rest of the world benefits more from US TV exports than vice versa, hence the introduction of the 20% tariff on media entering America through TV, mobile and other devices.

Other TV and streaming giants have been coy so far, with Warner Bros. Discovery the first to alter its pricing ahead of the tariff announcement. The situation is made all the more confusing as TNT Sports is joint-owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Group, American and British companies respectively.

When asked to explain exactly why the tariff would mean higher subscription prices for UK customers, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery, Robin Phans, said: “When we heard that pixels entering the US would have a 20% tariff slapped on them, we thought rather than trying to work out why that would cost more and who should pay the extra, it would be easier and undoubtedly more lucrative for us to just up the subscription fee by another 20% for everyone.

“The last price hike was to the tune of 343% for UK cycling fans, so you should be thanking your lucky stars really. Don’t shoot the messenger!”

The seismic change has already led to speculation that a US version of the Tour de France could be spawned from the row, and in fact, Trump lent his name to a bike race in 1989 and 1990 that he claimed could rival Le Tour at the time. The Tour de Trump was short-lived, however, and Trump's recent promise to scrap bike lanes in New York - as well as his jibes at predecessor "Sleepy" Joe Biden for falling off his bike in 2022 - have quelled these rumours somewhat.

President Trump added: “If the bicyclists want to go see some bicycling, they’re just going to have to pay.

"I think it will be great for America, great for American jobs. Really great. Bigly.”

How TNT Sports' cycling coverage could look from the comfort of your Tesla (credit: Tesla/TNT Sports)

It appears that Elon Musk, President Trump's 'First Buddy', is already keen to capitalise on the new tariff, as his struggling auto company Tesla is said to be trying to lure back potential customers with the development of a new TNT Sports app, that will be available free of charge through the Tesla dashboard screen.

In between sharing medical conspiracy theories on X at 2am, Musk replied with the 100% emoji to a Tesla fan account that posted: "Soon, you'll be able to catch up on sports from the driving seat with the purchase of any Model 3, Model Y or Cybertruck.

"Inspired by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), we thought it was about time our customers could improve their own efficiency by watching Pogačar and Vingegaard battle it out over the Ventoux while doing 90 on the freeway. It's a no-brainer!"

Commenting on how the tariff will affect coverage of professional cycling in the UK, cycologist Vernon Velocipede said: "Fans of football, tennis and Peaky Blinders might grumble a bit, but will ultimately take this news on the chin and cough up. What Donald Trump has failed to realise is that if you want an easy life, never, ever come for the cyclists.

"He might be one of the most bloody-minded politicians on the planet, but has The Donald ever had to handle anything approaching the unbridled anger of a 52-year-old accountant from Surrey who is unwilling to pay higher subscription fees to watch the Tour of Flanders? He's used to dealing with high pressure situations, but personally I think Trump will have fled the Oval Office before you can say 'Make America Great Again' unless he U-turns on this."

Warner Bros. Discovery and the White House have been approached for comment. You can find further information about the TNT Sports subscription fee changes here.