Win your choice of Hunt wheels and Hunt Castelli clothing, from a total prize pot worth over £2,500!

After last week's incredible bike competition, we now have an amazing collection of prizes from Hunt Bike Wheels to offer you. Hunt and their parent company The Rider Firm are regulars in the competition section, and have returned once again to offer 3 fabulous prizes for you worth a total of £2,558!

First place is a choice of any Carbon wheelset in their line-up up to a value of £1,379 (which as this competition goes live would get you the most expensive carbon wheel in the Hunt line-up).

So, what could you choose? One tempting example would be their incredible 1,295g Hunt UD 36 Carbon Spoke Wheelset but you can take your pick of any of their carbon wheels, with or without carbon spokes.​

If you chose the UD 36 rim version or the UD 44 or 4454 Disc versions, you’re getting Hunt’s current top-of-the-range wheelsets. road.cc tester Liam reviewed these wheels back in September last year, and said for ‘just’ £1,379, you can have a set of 36mm-deep carbon tubeless-ready wheels with mechanically-held UD carbon spokes and Ceramic Speed bearings. That's a whole lot of fancy tech for the money and would normally set you back over £2000 to get the same spec elsewhere. You can read more about them here from Liam and Dave, or head straight over to Hunt for more info and tech specs.

Or, how about the excellent Hunt 30 Carbon Aero Disc that Stu reviewed back in October last year? He awarded them a 9/10, describing them as "a lightweight, stiff and durable wheelset that'll work brilliantly across a range of road riding disciplines”; High praise indeed and a great choice! Read the full review here.

If the standard black versions are a little tame for your liking, what about the amazing oil slick spoked option?

Plus, the lucky winner will also receive a £250 clothing voucher... and that’s just for first place!

If you scoop second p­lace, you'll get to choose any alloy wheelset up to the value of £479; which means if you fancy getting a bit dusty, you could pick the multi award-winning 4 Season Gravel Disc wheels. Mike Stead reviewed the second generation for us last September, giving them a glowing 9/10: “All in all, for £329 (when tested), I just can't fault version two of the 4 Season Discs – on price, weight, setup, performance, axle compatibility or included accessories…..They make an excellent choice to upgrade OEM wheels, or to swap between bikes with different axle/drivetrain setups now or in future.”

You can read that review in full here.

Plus, the lucky winner will also get the £250 clothing voucher to look the part while riding around on their new hoops.

If you scoop Third Place, Hunt are offering the £250 clothing voucher which can be used to purchase Hunt Castell kit, with caps and socks to match. Here's a look at some of the gear:

Hunt Castelli Squadra Jersey

Designed to fit a wide variety of people, this jersey lightweight, quick-drying and the full-length zipper makes it easy to open for ventilation. The aero sleeves give it a sleek and modern finish while helping you go faster.

Hunt Castelli Free Aero Race Bibs

Based on the design of Castelli’s best sellers, these bibs are well suited to both hour-of-power efforts to huge days in the saddle. They feature a Progetto X2 Air seat pad for men and X2 Air Donna for women, which is said to increase airflow for even greater comfort, and the flat bib strap construction gives minimal coverage and maximum support for increased aerodynamics. Designed for top-level racing, these bibs are just right for any of your cycling challenges.

...plus, you can accessorise with a Hunt cap and socks.

