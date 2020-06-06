A two-year-old is riding 45 miles (in 12 days) for charity – a mile for every minute her sister lived

- News
how would you go about getting from salisbury to bournemouth beach say? today i was riding past ferndown mcdonalds, towards ringwood way and on the...
only if we get billions of holland worthy cycle lanes in all our towns and cities, which i doubt given how much the government is having to spend...
ok i wont do it. But i find the idea funny of it annoying some old fat man in a 4by4, like that guy on scourge of the streets, when he follows a...
It is a woman cop. Would also be nice if it was a guy though.
Both were available in XL at the time of posting. I've 'liked' all the responses made and looked into all the suggestions, very helpful as some of...
Genius.
It's not cancelled yet... ASO updated their statement yesterday to clarify that they are still seeking a date - it'll be announced by 30 June....
Perhaps it's part of the training. I was close passed as I slowly came up to the back of a traffic jam - he swerved left in front of me before...
Similar in Harrogate, we've made suggestions but our Highways Authority is North Yorkshire, who appear determined to do as little as possible....
Thanks everyone for your input. I had measured the old chain crouching on the ground in my hall, without great natural light....