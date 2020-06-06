A two-year-old is riding 45 miles (in 12 days) for charity – a mile for every minute her sister lived

At the age of two years and nine months, Daisy Adams from Bristol is riding 45 miles over the course of 12 days to raise money for Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity. The distance represents a mile for every minute her sister lived.

Four years ago, Daisy’s sister, Lily, died of a heart defect when she was just 45 minutes old.

Writing on Just Giving, her mother Helen says that Daisy is sad about this and that the family visits Lily often.

Helen says Daisy is “bike mad” and learned to pedal when she was two years and two months.

She had already ridden over 10km in a day several times and she is now well on the way to hitting her 45-mile target.

On June 1 she was towed behind Helen’s bike for a little way and then did 7.7 miles on her own.

A day later she did 9.52 miles.

Then, after a few rest days (which apparently included BMX riding), she did another 11 miles yesterday, visiting Lily midway through the ride.

This means she is now only 17 miles away from finishing.

Daisy has so far raised almost £2,000 through her efforts. You can donate here.