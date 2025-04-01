Driver who blamed the sun after breaking cyclist's elbow banned from driving for 12 months and fined £520

A driver in Scotland who injured a cyclist in a collision before blaming the sun for playing a part in the collision has been fined £520 and banned from driving for 12 months.

Andrew Pearson, of Pendle Crescent in Nottingham, hit the cyclist as they rode home at around 4.15pm on August 12 last year, the collision occurring on Drummond Road in Inverness. The 45-year-old driver admitted a charge of careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court and was fined £520 and banned from the roads for a year, the Press & Journal reported from court.

The cyclist was "directly in front" of Pearson but he failed to spot the rider, causing a collision which saw the victim flung over the handlebars and suffer a fractured elbow.

> Brother-in-law of former Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf fined £450 for crashing into cyclist at red light while driving uninsured car

While the cyclist was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment on the fractured left elbow, Pearson notified police at the scene that he was involved.

At court, a witness said they were travelling along Drummond Road at the time of the collision and saw Pearson pull out across the route "directly in front" of the cyclist. The rider "made an attempt to avoid the vehicle but was unable to do so".

Representing Pearson, solicitor Graham Mann, told the court the driver believed the sun had played a role in the incident as "he looked both ways but clearly had not seen the complainer".

> Delivery driver who hit cyclist and blamed low sun found not guilty of causing death by careless driving

The solicitor did however add that Pearson "accepted that he was entirely in the wrong" and that "it could have been far worse", even if he suggested the offence boiled down to "just not seeing someone that he should have seen".

Sheriff Gary Aitken fined Pearson £520 and banned him from driving for 12 months.