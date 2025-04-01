Driver who blamed the sun after breaking cyclist's elbow banned from driving for 12 months and fined £520

A driver in Scotland who injured a cyclist in a collision before blaming the sun for playing a part in the collision has been fined £520 and banned from driving for 12 months.
Andrew Pearson, of Pendle Crescent in Nottingham, hit the cyclist as they rode home at around 4.15pm on August 12 last year, the collision occurring on Drummond Road in Inverness. The 45-year-old driver admitted a charge of careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court and was fined £520 and banned from the roads for a year, the Press & Journal reported from court.
The cyclist was "directly in front" of Pearson but he failed to spot the rider, causing a collision which saw the victim flung over the handlebars and suffer a fractured elbow.
While the cyclist was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment on the fractured left elbow, Pearson notified police at the scene that he was involved.
At court, a witness said they were travelling along Drummond Road at the time of the collision and saw Pearson pull out across the route "directly in front" of the cyclist. The rider "made an attempt to avoid the vehicle but was unable to do so".
Representing Pearson, solicitor Graham Mann, told the court the driver believed the sun had played a role in the incident as "he looked both ways but clearly had not seen the complainer".
The solicitor did however add that Pearson "accepted that he was entirely in the wrong" and that "it could have been far worse", even if he suggested the offence boiled down to "just not seeing someone that he should have seen".
Sheriff Gary Aitken fined Pearson £520 and banned him from driving for 12 months.
The complainer? I assume they mean the cyclist that was progressing along the road expecting all other road users to comply with the highway code and apply caution towards other road users.
The solicitor did however add that Pearson "accepted that he was entirely in the wrong" and that "it could have been far worse", even if he suggested the offence boiled down to "just not seeing someone that he should have seen". So the defendent's solicitor again lining up the driver's failures with a very clear admission that they do not have the necessary skills to drive and needing only a competent judicary to say cheers easy and remove their driving priviliges for a significant period.
"Complainer" in Scottish law is simply the legal term for the person who alleges that a criminal offence has been committed against them, the equivalent of "complainant" in English law. It doesn't imply any judgement about the validity or the justification of the charge.
The fact that the image is a Street View image, not from the event itself, tells you all you need to know about how much drivers are paying attention to cyclists.
4.15 pm in August: even in Inverness the sun is still going to be pretty high in the sky. What direction was he looking, to claim it was in his eyes?
You say "even in Inverness" – actually it would be higher at that time on that day than it was in London, sunset Inverness 14/8/24 21.01, in London on the same day 20.24.
Not higher, just in view longer. At 1615hrs, the height of the sun would be 35.76° in Inverness, but 36.78° in London.
The sun in the incident would have been at 235.15°. If the location is the one in the photo in the article, the sun would have been slightly further right than the direction of travel from which the cyclist was coming for the driver and, I think, above the height of the bungalow to the right.
If only raising one's right hand as a salute would shield the driver's eyes from the sun to see the road clearly...
It doesn't say that he was driving a Tesla…
I stand corrected.
Your shadow in London will be shorter
235.15° being the azimuth and 35.76° the elevation for the non astronomers.
Basically South West and just under the half way 45° angle up in the sky. So yep just above rooftops
Been riding lately with it at 22°-25° on a similar bearing and it's felt sketchy as hell.
Bit of amateur sleuthing (it's a slow workday): if the picture of the top of the article is the location of the incident, the buildings to the right centre of the picture are about 40 m away according to Google Maps, if we give the buildings a generous height of 5 m (they appear to be bungalows) then the angle from the corner to the top of the buildings is about 7°, so the sun would be five times higher than the rooftops, i.e. in no position to be directly in the eyes of somebody looking along the flat plane of the road.
Surely blaming the sun is not mitigation but confirmation of guilt?
Not mitigation, but distraction. What reason(s) would you come up with for a presumed lack of concentration?
He came out of nowhere?
Blindspot?
I don't think - 'clearly going over the speed limit, so I taught road tax dodger a lesson' would work!
Must be an April fool. Seems like about the right punishment for once!
Driver was a long way from home though... Nottingham to Inverness.
Best April Fool story so far, someone using the "sun" defence, in Scotland as well, and actually not getting away with it!
Hopefully it wasn't just a totting up of points.
This should 100% be the minimum sentence for this sort of thing though. You are admitting that:
A) You are incapable of seeing well enough to accurately decide if its safe to complete a manoeuvre
B) Admitting that you can't drive to the conditions and pulled out despite knowing that your vision was seriously impaired.
This is what baffles me about the excuses that judges accept. They are admitting they are a bad and dangerous driver and the judge takes that as a mitigation in their sentencing.