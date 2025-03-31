Bollards installed on new cycle lane outside hospital after drivers immediately block it

Bristol City Council acted quickly to place bollards on a cycle lane outside a hospital in the city, that after the newly installed cycling infrastructure was immediately blocked by drivers' parked vehicles.
The situation unfolded on Upper Maudlin Street, outside Bristol Royal Infirmary, after local cyclists quickly complained that a new painted cycle lane was soon unusable due to the number of parked vehicles in it, a video shared on social media showing the extent of the parking.
Parking in bike lane on Upper Maudlin Street, Bristol (credit: George Holland/Facebook)
One rider George Holland, who filmed and shared the video online, wrote: "Lovely new cycle infrastructure outside the Bristol Royal Infirmary. Was so optimistic. Instant parking area."
Parking in bike lane on Upper Maudlin Street, Bristol (credit: George Holland/Facebook)
Prior to the cycle lane there had been a temporary bus stop, disabled parking bay and taxi bay in the road space where the cycling infrastructure has now been installed, the image below showing how the street looked in October 2024.
Parking in bike lane on Upper Maudlin Street, Bristol (credit: George Holland/Facebook)
However, despite the double yellow lines and cycle lane running through that space now, not much has changed in terms of the roadside picture, the route still dominated by parked vehicles.
Parking in bike lane on Upper Maudlin Street, Bristol (credit: FixMyStreet)
One person who reported the issue to the council wrote on the FixMyStreet portal: "The new bike lane is blocked which is a hazard to cyclists. Some of these cars have Blue Badges. Additional signage should be added on this main route to prevent any cars parking here. Perhaps a no loading/no stopping at anytime sign with regular enforcement. If this is not done, a cyclist will be seriously injured or killed."
Another added: "Cannot use cycle lane due to parked cars all along road — would bollards be possible? Feels unsafe cycling in this area. Love the addition of the cycle lane but unfortunately ruined by disrespectful car users."
> Bristol cyclists most likely to experience bike theft in UK, new study finds – as councillors call for more secure bike hangars to be installed amid "unprecedented demand"
Local rider Holland, who shared the initial video, admitted it was "not an easy equation to balance" as some of those parking in the lane are Blue Badge holders or dropping off vulnerable patients to the hospital. However, others suggested this needed to be addressed by the hospital and council without putting cyclists using the infrastructure at risk.
Ultimately, the council has now responded to the parking complaints and quickly installed bollards to segregate the route from traffic, another image posted on social media now showing the infrastructure clear.
Upper Maudlin Street bollards (credit: George Holland/Facebook)
The next big problem to be tackled in my opinion along with pavement parking. The problem is, if I have understood correctly, that police can't enforce unless they witness a car causing an unneceesary obstruction (video evidence is not acceptable) and the council officers can only issue tickets if they witness a parking infringement (video evidence is not acceptable). In Gloucestershire the police won't even enforce driving on the pavement or in a compulsory (solid white line) cycle lane from video evidence unless the video shows that someone has been inconvenienced.
Why this should be the case is anyones guess but the likely reason is that politicians feel that sorting it out will lose them votes. It's the one area left where selfish behaviour, which potentially harms others, is acceptable to the public. Even smoking was sorted out eventually.
The whole thing is a mess and it's pedestrians, cyclists and, worse of all, wheelchair users who suffer.
Absolutely, had a conversation with the PC that can't do anything about it after I have loads of photos of it in Gloucester.
I'm so frustrated and I only commute that way once a week.
This guy parks on the double yellow shouldered kerb every single day.
Absolutely. Calculus - a lot of drivers (an even greater number of vehicle-users) times (say) a tiny fraction who sometimes say "sod it, I have to drive / park here" equals a great deal of potential opposition.
And given it isn't just a tiny fraction who do this, and that many see their use of their vehicle as "existential" e.g. supporting their dependents, for work, for getting to work... that opposition will be noisy.
Whereas ... I'm guessing the death and injury thereby caused is small enough to rationalise away. e.g. "that was just someone driving badly / they stepped out without looking". And the numbers of people who perhaps feel they can't take certain routes because they can't trust spaces to be clear? Also tiny.
Result - politicians pushing this are committing an "unforced error" in their opponents' eyes.
Frustratingly we could probably avoid (most of) this if only one or two fundamental things were the other way around e.g. "you can only drive on the street / road and only park where indicated". Other countries have demonstated this ... but "not here".