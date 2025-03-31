Bollards installed on new cycle lane outside hospital after drivers immediately block it

Bristol City Council acted quickly to place bollards on a cycle lane outside a hospital in the city, that after the newly installed cycling infrastructure was immediately blocked by drivers' parked vehicles.

The situation unfolded on Upper Maudlin Street, outside Bristol Royal Infirmary, after local cyclists quickly complained that a new painted cycle lane was soon unusable due to the number of parked vehicles in it, a video shared on social media showing the extent of the parking.

One rider George Holland, who filmed and shared the video online, wrote: "Lovely new cycle infrastructure outside the Bristol Royal Infirmary. Was so optimistic. Instant parking area."

Prior to the cycle lane there had been a temporary bus stop, disabled parking bay and taxi bay in the road space where the cycling infrastructure has now been installed, the image below showing how the street looked in October 2024.

However, despite the double yellow lines and cycle lane running through that space now, not much has changed in terms of the roadside picture, the route still dominated by parked vehicles.

One person who reported the issue to the council wrote on the FixMyStreet portal: "The new bike lane is blocked which is a hazard to cyclists. Some of these cars have Blue Badges. Additional signage should be added on this main route to prevent any cars parking here. Perhaps a no loading/no stopping at anytime sign with regular enforcement. If this is not done, a cyclist will be seriously injured or killed."

Another added: "Cannot use cycle lane due to parked cars all along road — would bollards be possible? Feels unsafe cycling in this area. Love the addition of the cycle lane but unfortunately ruined by disrespectful car users."

Local rider Holland, who shared the initial video, admitted it was "not an easy equation to balance" as some of those parking in the lane are Blue Badge holders or dropping off vulnerable patients to the hospital. However, others suggested this needed to be addressed by the hospital and council without putting cyclists using the infrastructure at risk.

Ultimately, the council has now responded to the parking complaints and quickly installed bollards to segregate the route from traffic, another image posted on social media now showing the infrastructure clear.