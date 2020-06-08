Another cyclist assaulted – this time in Worcestershire

A police appeal has been launched in Worcestershire following yet another assault on a cyclist – the latest in a series of such incidents around the country in recent weeks.

West Mercia Police say that the rider was the victim of a serious assault in Worcester on the evening of Friday 5 June.

According to officers, the cyclist, a man in his late 40s, was seriously assaulted by four people on Bransford Road, close to the Rushwick Roundabout at around 8.40pm.

He needed to be treated at hospital for a head injury, but has since been discharged.

Detective Sergeant Edward Jones said: “The victim was wearing blue jeans and a khaki/brown jacket and was riding his bicycle.

“He was aware he was being followed by a small silver vehicle from Bransford Road towards the Rushwick Roundabout A4440 before turning off the roundabout down a small side road. It was here that the attack happened.

“We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen what happened or may know something about the incident or those involved.

“Any information can be given directly to Detective Constable Wood by calling 01905 331187. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

We reported yesterday of how a cyclist in the West Midlands suffered broken bones after he was attacked by an Audi driver last week.

> Cyclist has nose, cheek and thumb broken in road rage attack

https://road.cc/content/news/cyclist-has-nose-cheek-thumb-broken-road-ra...

Assaults on cyclists seem to have increased since the UK went into lockdown, and another incident we have reported on recently saw a cyclist in Sunderland who uses his e-bike as a mobility aid sustained facial injuries when he was struck by an object thrown by a passenger in a passing car.

> Cyclist who uses e-bike as mobility aid injured after object thrown from car