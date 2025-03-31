Pro cyclist gets yellow card for "kamikaze" crash at Gent-Wevelgem

Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe's Jordi Meeus has received a yellow card after causing a mass pile-up at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday, the Belgian sprinter divebombing up the inside on a tight bend only to bring down multiple riders.

Meeus was initially missing from the UCI jury's report into the race, but was subsequently spotted on the list of riders facing disciplinary action for their behaviour at the one-day classic on Sunday, a race won by former world champion Mads Pedersen's spectacular long-range solo effort.

🚴🇧🇪 | Kamikaze van Jordi Meeus met een valpartij als gevolg... Dit is een gele kaart, dat kan toch niet anders?! 🟡🟡 📺 Stream koers op HBO Max pic.twitter.com/4sAOsVdrdM — Eurosport Nederland (@Eurosport_NL) March 30, 2025

The crash happened with around 100km to go, the bunch slowing to take a tight left turn through a small village. As the riders ahead hit the brakes, Meeus raced up the inside to make up some positions but ran out of room, locked up his rear wheel and barged back into the bunch.

Matteo Trentin, Juan Sebastián Molano, Tosh Van der Sande, Matis Louvel, Bert Van Lerberghe and Connor Swift were just some of the riders impacted, Meeus having appeared to have run out of room after darting up the inside next to a roadside bar before abruptly riding straight back into the bunch and causing the crash.

Eurosport Netherlands shared footage of the crash on social media and described Meeus's manoeuvre as "kamikaze", adding that surely the 26-year-old, who won the Tour de France's most recent Paris sprint stage back in 2023, would be yellow carded for his riding.

Eventually that was the case, although Meeus was initially omitted from the jury report, something which caused plenty of disgruntlement online at the idea he may escape punishment. The commissaires ultimately reported that Meeus had received a yellow card for "behaviour that endangers others".

Elsewhere, Tim Merlier and Giousè Epis were yellow carded for riding on a footpath or cycle route during the cobbled classic won by Pedersen.

Although the incident was clearly not quite so severe, it did draw comparisons to the horrendous Tour of Flanders crash of two years ago that saw Bahrain Victorious rider Filip Maciejuk banned from racing for 30 days.

Flanders crash (credit: Eurosport)

Police in Belgium continue to investigate an incident at E3 Saxo Classic on Friday when a roadside spectator appeared to spit at Mathieu van der Poel as the dominant Dutchman rode to another impressive victory.

> "Those people are better off not coming to the race": Mathieu van der Poel slams 'fan' who spat at him during race, as police open investigation

"We want to send a clear message that we absolutely do not tolerate this kind of act," the deputy chief of police of Ronse said. "We call on supporters to show their love for cycling in a respectful and sporting manner during the upcoming races.

Spectator spits at Mathieu van der Poel during 2025 E3 Saxo Classic (credit: Discovery+)

"Cycling is part of our heritage. Everyone who is part of it, whether it concerns signallers, police officers, emergency workers, or the athletes themselves, deserves respect from the spectators."