Tom Pidcock set to make Giro d’Italia debut: British star hails “fantastic opportunity” as Q36.5 secure wildcard invite + more on the live blog

Five more sleeps to the Ronde… And to pass the time, Ryan Mallon will be here with all the latest cycling news and views on the Tuesday live blog – while remembering to check the calendar before reading anything on the internet
Tue, Apr 01, 2025 09:56
Tom Pidcock set to make Giro d’Italia debut: British star hails “fantastic opportunity” as Q36.5 secure wildcard invite + more on the live blogTom Pidcock wins the 2025 AlUla Tour (SprintCyclingAgency)
08:19
Tom Pidcock wins stage two, 2025 AlUla Tour (SprintCyclingAgency)
Tom Pidcock set to make Giro d’Italia debut: British star hails “fantastic opportunity” as Q36.5 secure wildcard invite

Yes, it’s official – Tom Pidcock will be making his debut at the Giro d’Italia next month, after his Q36.5 Pro Cycling received a wildcard invitation to the first grand tour of the year.

Pidcock’s team will join Israel-Premier Tech, Tudor Pro Cycling, Polti VisitMalta, and VF Group Bardiani CSF-Faizanè as the five second-tier ProTeams on the start line in Albania, after the UCI agreed yesterday to increase the number of teams permitted to compete at men’s grand tours from 22 to 23.

As the two highest ranked ProTeams, Israel-Premier Tech and Lotto were guaranteed invites to this year’s editions of the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and Vuelta a España. But with Lotto turning down their spot at the Giro, organisers RCS were then able to invite four wildcard teams, settling on two Italian squads, along with Pidcock’s Q36.5 outfit and the Julian Alaphilippe-led Tudor.

The 2025 Corsa Rosa has been pencilled in on Pidcock’s calendar since his move from Ineos to second-tier Q36.5 over the winter, and will mark the 25-year-old’s first appearance at the elite version of the Italian grand tour.

Tom Pidcock, 2020 U23 Giro (Red Bull)

Pidcock has, however, won the U23 version, known as the Baby Giro, taking three stages and the overall back in 2020 in a ruthlessly dominant display.

The Yorkshire rider has been in sparking form since his arrival at Q36.5, following a tense final year with Ineos and a subsequent protracted transfer saga, winning two stages and the GC at the AlUla Tour, a stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia, and taking second behind Tadej Pogačar at Strade Bianche, while looking like the only rider capable of following, for a decent spell at least, the rampant world champion.

“I think it is a fantastic opportunity for us as a team,” Pidcock said in a statement this morning.

“It’s what we have wanted to be a part of since I joined this team, and now it’s become a reality. I think it’s going to be a pretty exciting race with lots of different opportunities.

“I am looking forward to racing with the team and showcasing our partners, especially Q36.5 as an Italian brand. I’m glad we have this opportunity, and I’m motivated to make the most of it.”

Tom Pidcock, Q36.5 training camp (Georg Lindacher)

Meanwhile, Q36.5 chief Doug Ryder said: “I am really happy we received this invitation, and I would like to thank RCS for inviting us. It’s truly a privilege to be a part of the Corsa Rosa this year.

“With seven victories so far this season, we have demonstrated what we are capable of. Starting our first Grand Tour as Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team is a dream come true. Our connection to Italy runs deep, with our title partner, Q36.5, a high-performance cycling apparel brand based in Italy, now set to be showcased in the country’s most prestigious race.

“Looking at the course, I believe it suits our riders well, particularly our team leader, Tom Pidcock, who has already shown his strength on Italian roads this year in Strade Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico.

“While there are specific stages we are especially excited about, above all, I am incredibly proud of our team, our staff, and the founding partners who have supported us on this journey to the highest levels of the sport.”

As expected, however, there will be no Tour de France this year for Pidcock and his new team. The UCI’s decision to approve a request to increase the number of teams taking part in grand tours also prompted Tour organisers ASO to immediately confirm their wildcard slots, with TotalEnergies, Tudor, and Uno-X Mobility filling those berths.

09:58
‘But… but… but you can’t use your bike to gather up bags and bags of empty tins and take them to be recycled, can you?’

Cycling in #Galway.

— Cosáin Climate (@cosaingalway.bsky.social) March 30, 2025 at 7:21 PM

09:27
Mont Ventoux (licensed CC BY-SA 3.0 by BlueBreezeWiki).jpg
CIC Mont Ventoux one-day race cancelled for second consecutive year due to budget issues

The CIC Mont Ventoux has been cancelled for the second year in succession due to budget issues related to TV production, according to reports.

The one-day race, established in 2019 as the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge, saw riders tackle two ascents of the iconic bald mountain in Provence.

However, the 2023 race – won in a six-man sprint by the then-19-year-old Lenny Martinez – was shortened to just (just) the one climb to the legendary summit due to bad weather, while last year’s race was cancelled completely due to a clash with the passing of the Olympic torch relay on the mountain.

A women’s version of the race was also held in 2022, and won by Marta Cavalli, but was cancelled the following year.

And it appears that Martinez’s win in 2023 may ultimately prove the last for the short-lived event, with Le Gruppetto reporting this morning that this year’s CIC Mont Ventoux, scheduled for 6 June, has been cancelled, with organisers citing the rising costs associated with TV production as a key factor behind the decision to axe the race.

With the race also being removed from the UCI’s calendar for 2025, that looks like it could be the definitive end for the kind of race 14-year-old Ryan daydreamed about while playing Pro Cycling Manager.

But hey, at least we have a visit to Mont Ventoux to look forward to at the Tour de France this year, anyway…

08:56
Bollards installed on new cycle lane outside hospital after drivers immediately block it

Nope, don’t check the date, this is still a story from March – and it is about Bristol after all…

Parking in bike lane on Upper Maudlin Street, Bristol

Ryan Mallon

