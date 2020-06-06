The Tour de Dom is a 610-mile virtual challenge equivalent to London to Durham to Barnard Castle to Durham to London

In honour of Bike Week – which runs from today until June 14 – findarace.com has launched The Tour de Dom. The 610-mile virtual challenge is equivalent to riding from London to Durham to Barnard Castle to Durham to London. Organisers say you’ll need, “strong lungs and legs, a strong mind, and ideally decent eyesight.”

With races all over the world scrapped or postponed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Find A Race has introduced a series of virtual events called Plan B.

The third edition of Plan B, which includes The Tour de Dom, is called The Social Distance. It also includes a team "Virtual LEJOG" option where groups of friends can work together to ride the equivalent of Land's End to John O'Groats (LEJOG) – 1,000 miles (1,600km).

Anyone who completes the Tour de Dom and uploads their evidence before the end of Bike Week (midnight on June 14) will get a free limited edition T-shirt to go with their Social Distance medal.

Entry costs £20, which includes a £2.50 donation to the Alzheimer's Society.

You don’t get any extra credit for doing the challenge in Primal’s Dominic Cummings eye test jersey, by the way.

Bike Week, delivered by Cycling UK, is an annual celebration of cycling, comprising all manner of events.

Marrying up with the Tour de Dom nicely, the charity is challenging people to get on their bikes for seven days in a row between 6-14 June.