Police wrongly claim arresting bike thief selling on Gumtree would be entrapment - detective superintendent intervenes; Return of Scarponi's parrot + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Thu, Jun 04, 2020 09:20
08:56
Remember Michele Scarponi's macaw, Frankie, who joined him on training rides? She's back!

Frankie is a female blue and yellow macaw who would often ride along perched on Michele Scarponi's shoulder or helmet during his training rides.

After Scarponi was killed in a road traffic collision in April 2017, his friend and fellow pro, Luis Angel Maté also went for a ride with her, at one point saying, "How much we miss our friend, eh?" before she flew off.

It seems she's gone for a ride with Antonio Nibali this week.

08:47
Only five cycle helmets available in the UK given 'recommended' status in new safety testing

New safety testing, funded by the Road Safety Trust and conducted by insurance company Folksam, saw just eight helmets receive a ‘recommended’ mark.

Of these, only five are readily available in the UK.

Full story here.

08:37
Met’s ‘entrapment’ argument – detective superintendent intervenes

Detective Superintendent Andy Cox, the Met’s head of road safety and transport policing, has got involved.

He’s not yet saying the force was definitely wrong with its ‘entrapment argument.

It seems he’s rather wisely reserving judgement until he’s heard the explanation first-hand.

08:22
'Entrapment' argument is not right

The Met's claim that approaching a bike thief selling on Gumtree would be entrapment (see below) is... not right.

It is not right at all.

It is not even nearly right, because of course no-one is being tricked into committing a crime - the crime has already been committed.

The bike has already been stolen and the stolen goods are already for sale.

08:20
Mental health nurse found her stolen bike for sale – police told her intervening would be entrapment

A mental health nurse whose bike was stolen has been told by police that it would be entrapment if they were to intervene after she found it for sale online.

Joey emerged from a 12-hour shift on Wednesday to find that her bike had been stolen. The theft was caught on CCTV.

She later found the bike for sale on Gumtree, but the police response has now left her feeling that she put, “too much work into it.”

Gumtree also refused to take the ad down.

Joey’s case has been taken up by Jeremy Vine, who says unless they review that decision, she will be left having to buy her own bike back.

Latest Comments