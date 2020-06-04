Police wrongly claim arresting bike thief selling on Gumtree would be entrapment - detective superintendent intervenes; Return of Scarponi's parrot + more

- News
It came with the computer...
Can we have more police like Andy Cox.
I like the idea of the airbag helmet, though I would be unlikely to wear one....
I despair. How do these people end up ruinning councils? Is the bar that low?
That is exactly why I went for Sidi cycling shoes, their boots are brilliant!
Just to put into perspective/scale the amounts that the Govt 'promised' to put toward cycling......
The rumours are that Specialized's Rapidair tyres have been proving very problematic for users. ...
Lusso is a UK company (despite the Italian name) and sizes for the UK market - I don't know how much they export. Castelli is Italian (and sizes...
If you look again at the vid of the Queen cycling to the museum it's obvious that her security detail is the middle aged dude in the beige jacket...
I watched a very interesting conversation with a US attorney yesterday (I could probably find a link somewhere but will paraphrase) He was saying...