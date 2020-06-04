Police wrongly claim arresting bike thief selling on Gumtree would be entrapment - detective superintendent intervenes; Return of Scarponi's parrot + more

Frankie is a female blue and yellow macaw who would often ride along perched on Michele Scarponi's shoulder or helmet during his training rides.

After Scarponi was killed in a road traffic collision in April 2017, his friend and fellow pro, Luis Angel Maté also went for a ride with her, at one point saying, "How much we miss our friend, eh?" before she flew off.

It seems she's gone for a ride with Antonio Nibali this week.