Near Miss of the Day 421: 'Must Get In Front' driver overtakes cyclist at narrow bridge ... then pulls into car park

What is it with some drivers who simply Must. Get. In. Front. – or MGIF, as the acronym goes – of cyclists, just to pull off the road seconds later? It’s not the first time we’ve featured such a video in our Near Miss of the Day series, and this time it comes from Devon.

Isaac, the road.cc reader who filmed it, said: “My near miss is by far not the worst I've had or has been featured, but I think it's definitely topical with people driving around during lockdown as they like and roads getting much busier.

“I was cycling on Dartmoor last Saturday, and it was a glorious day for it. Although the roads up to the moors were rammed with tourists (many of them couldn't have been local given the quality of the driving along some of the narrow lanes), once on Dartmoor it wasn't too busy.

“In the video, I'm riding about halfway between Dartmeet and Two Bridges on a nice descent on the approach to a narrow bridge.

“Now, pretty much the whole way down the person in the blue SEAT sat behind me, presumably because I was going too fast to overtake or they didn't want to pass on the cattle grid/approach to the car park (which is pretty sensible).

“However, what I wasn't expecting was for them to suddenly decide that they were going to go for it immediately before the narrow bridge, and I had started to move towards the centre of the road (obviously after checking that it was safe to do so) to stop them doing precisely this stupid thing.

Fortunately, the bridge wasn't that narrow, or I would have gone into the side of them, but what was infuriating was they pulled into a car park about 15 seconds later – clearly in a rush to get a spot!

“As tempting as it was to confront them, I decided that it wasn't going to get me anywhere and would just put me in a bad mood if they got aggressive.”

Isaac added: “I haven't sent this one in to the Police as it really isn't that bad compared to some of the passes I receive and do submit (such as the bloke who passed me yesterday within 20cm whilst deliberately washing his windscreen because he took offence to my sister and I riding 2 abreast on our town bikes).”

