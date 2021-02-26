Cyclists share weirdest things they've swerved to avoid...including giant sex toys; Michael Owen forgets to unclip; Danny MacAskill descending; Jeremy Vine's message to motorists; Drivers reclaim bike lane after segregation removed + more on the live blog

RTBR.be reports that the first time we'll see Remco Evenepoel racing in 2021 will be at the Giro d'Italia. The Belgian confirmed that he doesn't expect to compete for GC and will be treating the race as a training camp to prepare for goals later in the year. Evenepoel hasn't competed since crashing out of Il Lombardia last August.

"We are not going to add a few more races before the Giro," he explained. "We already know that I will take the start without ambition, without expectations. I see the Giro as preparation for the summer, it's a three-week training camp to prepare for the big goals later in the race. year. I will maybe score a stage from time to time, but I am not aiming for the general classification. We are not going to the Giro with this idea."