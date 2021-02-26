Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Cyclists share weirdest things they've swerved to avoid...including giant sex toys; Michael Owen forgets to unclip; Danny MacAskill descending; Jeremy Vine's message to motorists; Drivers reclaim bike lane after segregation removed + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Dan Alexander will be taking you through to the weekend on the live blog...
Fri, Feb 26, 2021 08:54
13
Sex toy cycling (via samuriinbred/Twitter)
16:20
16:03
Remco Evenepoel won't race until Giro d'Italia and doesn't expect to compete for GC at his debut Grand Tour

RTBR.be reports that the first time we'll see Remco Evenepoel racing in 2021 will be at the Giro d'Italia. The Belgian confirmed that he doesn't expect to compete for GC and will be treating the race as a training camp to prepare for goals later in the year. Evenepoel hasn't competed since crashing out of Il Lombardia last August. 

"We are not going to add a few more races before the Giro," he explained. "We already know that I will take the start without ambition, without expectations. I see the Giro as preparation for the summer, it's a three-week training camp to prepare for the big goals later in the race. year. I will maybe score a stage from time to time, but I am not aiming for the general classification. We are not going to the Giro with this idea."

15:45
Work begins to design ten low traffic neighbourhoods in Greater Manchester
Salford LTN (via Sustrans)

Sustrans and Arup have begun work with Transport for Greater Manchester and local councils to design ten new low traffic neighbourhoods. The project's aim is to build travel aternatives and deliver safer streets, improved air quality and stronger communities for residents. The schemes will form part of the Bee Network, a ten-year plan for Greater Manchester to deliver the UK's longest joined-up cycling and walking network.  

Work has begun with communities in Bolton, Bury and Stockport to gather feedback from residents. Principal urban designer at Sustrans, Rory Davis said: "We’re very excited to be working with local communities on this ambitious programme, which will help transform residential streets across many areas in Greater Manchester that suffer from high road traffic accidents, health problems and poor transport links.

"Community engagement is central to our design process and under normal circumstances this is carried out through group meetings and workshops, so the pandemic throws up obvious challenges. Our team will be working hard to ensure that we give as many local people as possible the chance to have their say through online workshops, printed leaflets delivered to residents, and an interactive website."

15:33
Fresh new kit for Drops-Le Col

Drops-Le Col have released pictures of their sharp looking kit for the upcoming season. It's a fresh number to go alongside an eye-catching bike in the form of the Ribble Endurance SL R Disc which we featured as our Bike at Bedtime earlier in the week...    

13:15
Cyclists share weirdest things they've swerved to avoid...including giant sex toys

There's a cracking forum up and running on the site today about the weirdest things you've had to swerve to avoid on the bike...The comments started fairly normal: squirrels, a badger, a chicken crossing the road...It didn't take long for the replies to turn weird...

Unfortunately for Jon, we had a higher bid...

Thinks you can top that...let us know the weird and wonderful items that have made you swerve...

14:38
How not to descend safely...unless you're Danny MacAskill

Danny MacAskill being a ridiculously talented bike handler is hardly breaking news. He's been awing us for years with his skills...However, he caught our eye again this lunchtime with a novel way to go downhill on a bike: backwards, on just your front wheel...Probably wouldn't recommend trying this one at home...

MacAskill also shared a behind the scenes clip from his latest 'The Slabs' video...Not recommended if you don't like heights...

14:35
12:54
Promising Italian cyclist dies after being hit by a lorry

A promising 17-year-old Italian cyclist who rode for Vincenzo Nibali's junior team died after being hit by a lorry while training. Giuseppe Milone was training near the Sicilian city of Messina when the crash happened. Nibali is currently racing at the UAE Tour but shared his condolences on social media. "This morning I woke up with the news of Giuseppe's tragic death. That's why I ran with a black ribbon on my arm. To remember it, one last time. Now is the time for silence. I send a big hug to Giuseppe's family. May he rest in peace," Nibali said.

13:13
12:29
Sam Bennett doubles up at UAE Tour

Sam Bennett got his second win of the week at the UAE Tour this lunchtime. The Irishman sprinted to victory on the Palm Jumeirah to make it two out of three for Deceuninck-Quick-Step in the sprints this week. Former Quick-Step man Elia Viviani was second, with Bora-Hansgrohe's Pascal Ackermann third. Tomorrow is the final stage of the race with another sprint expected. There weren't any changes to the overall, meaning that avoiding disaster, Tadej Pogačar should be crowned the winner of his team's home race tomorrow...

11:31
"I didn't touch him ref!": Michael Owen takes a dive after forgetting to unclip

We'll bet it's not the first time Michael Owen has been accused of going down too easily...No yellow card for this offence, just a red face. The former England striker shared a video of his embarrassing moment to his 3.7 million followers on Twitter and didn't get much sympathy from his fellow ex-pros...

A quick brainstorm from the road.cc news team made a pretty decent five-a-side team of footballers who've come round to life on wheels...Ben Foster in goal, Lee Dixon at the back, Geoff Thomas in midfield with Owen and Shearer up top. Managed, of course, by Neil Warnock...Beat that if you can...

10:28
"You will get busted": Jeremy Vine's message to motorists who commit traffic offences

Sharing a video of a driver ignoring a red light in Hammersmith, Jeremy Vine had a simple message for motorists who commit offences in front of him. "I say this in a spirit of respect and love: you will get busted," the broadcaster tweeted. Vine regularly uploads videos of his experiences of poor driving in the capital and he confidently stated that the driver in his latest clip would get a ticket for their actions. 

Jeremy's warning attracted a lot of attention on Twitter, with talkRADIO presenter 
Julia Hartley-Brewer replying: "Couldn't agree more. Shame we can't do that with cyclists too. But they don't have number plates."

Another user, with a black cab as his profile picture commented: "Shame on you Jeremy playing copper and grassing up motorists? That’s fine but get a balanced view and report all the cyclists that jump red lights too? Oh ...you won’t cos they don’t carry any ID do they, so all those cyclists do as they please." Vine responded pointing out that more people are killed by lawnmowers than cyclists...

Some of the Channel 5 presenter's recent video highlights include a driver blaring their horn as they pass only to get stopped at the next set of lights and a motorist who was seen driving down the Hyde Park cycleway...

10:16
Brompton releases new phone mount for navigating on the go
Brompton Phone Mount

Brompton has released a new phone mount to make navigating on the go easier. Designed to fit all their folding bikes' handlebar styles, the mount allows users to attach their phone with a simple twist. Brompton says the design uses robust nylon and has a sleek black finish for an unobtrusive look on the bike. The mount fits both Brompton's M and H handlebars, something which up until now had been a challenge to create a phone mount that fits both types.

08:47
Drivers reclaim bike lane after segregation removed

Chapman Crispfield, from GoBike, shared this video of what's happened to a cycle lane just outside Glasgow. The Dumbreck Road pop-up bike lane was segregated giving cyclists the full lane on the right of the picture. However, since taking away that segregation it's been reclaimed by drivers who in the video are using it as a third lane...

Green Party councillor, Jon Molyneux said: "Pretty much the only fully-segregated on-road cycle route in my ward was a circa 200m ‘pop-up’ lane leading to Pollok Park, put in to help safe, active travel in lockdown. It appears to have been taken away, without notice, and contrary to clear direction from elected members."

Local cyclist John Chivall added: "I used this lane regularly to cycle with my children to Bellahouston Park, as Pollok Park - our nearest park - is often not safe for us with the number of people taking cars on the narrow park roads. Now getting to Bellahouston is less safe and less pleasant."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

Latest Comments