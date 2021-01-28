Shocking attack on cyclist punched to the ground in road rage incident; Anti-LTN MP criticised for directing hate with bizarre lights tweet; Incredible new Danny MacAskill video; Motoring group to stop calling crashes 'accidents' + more on the live blog

Bahrain Victorious' Heinrich Haussler will take to the start line in Oostende for the cyclo-cross world championships this Sunday. The 36-year-old told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad that the discipline is an off-season hobby and that he won't have a camper or mechanic like most competitors. Instead, the Aussie says he's just happy to have the opportunity to compete at the biggest races.

"You can't imagine how happy I am – like a child – to be able to attend the World Championships," he said. "I don't have a camper or a mechanic, but that doesn't bother me. I'm a hobbyist among pro cyclists, but I know that even as a veteran on the road I get better from such an intensive winter in the field."

Haussler's best result at the UCI World Cup series was 47th in Dendermonde and the veteran competitor says he regrets not racing cross sooner, saying it has helped improve his performance on the road too.

"I was immediately attracted to this discipline and immediately experienced how hard an hour in the field is. The cyclo-cross itself is only ten per cent of the work. I go to the races all by myself, I arrange and pay for everything myself. I do the reconnaissance and then I have to quickly clean my two bikes myself before the actual race."

Yesterday, the UCI confirmed the World Championships will go ahead as planned, despite an outbreak of the South African coronavirus in Oostende. All riders, media and organisational staff are having an additional test tomorrow before the women's and U23 races on Saturday.