Shocking attack on cyclist punched to the ground in road rage incident; Anti-LTN MP criticised for directing hate with bizarre lights tweet; Incredible new Danny MacAskill video; Motoring group to stop calling crashes 'accidents' + more on the live blog

news
Live blog

Shocking attack on cyclist punched to the ground in road rage incident; Anti-LTN MP criticised for directing hate with bizarre lights tweet; Incredible new Danny MacAskill video; Motoring group to stop calling crashes 'accidents'

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander will be rounding up all the best bits from the world of cycling ...
Thu, Jan 28, 2021 09:09
Cyclist attacked in Gran Canaria road rage incident
14:10
13:55
Shocking attack on cyclist punched to the ground in Gran Canaria road rage incident

This shocking road rage incident happened last weekend in Gran Canaria. A driver can be seen punching a cyclist to the ground before continuing to attack him. The attacker has been reported to the police for the assault which was captured on video by another driver. It happened between Santa Lucía de Tirajana and Ayacata on the Spanish island where several pro teams, including Ineos Grenadiers, have been training this winter.

12:48
Heinrich Haussler to race UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Heino H (@h.haussler)

Bahrain Victorious' Heinrich Haussler will take to the start line in Oostende for the cyclo-cross world championships this Sunday. The 36-year-old told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad that the discipline is an off-season hobby and that he won't have a camper or mechanic like most competitors. Instead, the Aussie says he's just happy to have the opportunity to compete at the biggest races. 

"You can't imagine how happy I am – like a child – to be able to attend the World Championships," he said. "I don't have a camper or a mechanic, but that doesn't bother me. I'm a hobbyist among pro cyclists, but I know that even as a veteran on the road I get better from such an intensive winter in the field."

Haussler's best result at the UCI World Cup series was 47th in Dendermonde and the veteran competitor says he regrets not racing cross sooner, saying it has helped improve his performance on the road too.

"I was immediately attracted to this discipline and immediately experienced how hard an hour in the field is. The cyclo-cross itself is only ten per cent of the work. I go to the races all by myself, I arrange and pay for everything myself. I do the reconnaissance and then I have to quickly clean my two bikes myself before the actual race."

Yesterday, the UCI confirmed the World Championships will go ahead as planned, despite an outbreak of the South African coronavirus in Oostende. All riders, media and organisational staff are having an additional test tomorrow before the women's and U23 races on Saturday.

12:17
11:55
Bath cyclists hoping to complete seven Everests in seven days
Conor and Nic's Everesting

Conor and Nic, two local cyclists to road.cc offices in Bath, are undertaking a monumental Everesting challenge to raise money for World Bicycle Relief. The pair will attempt to ride seven Everests in seven days on Ralph Allen Drive. That's 76 ascents of the 1km climb, which averages 10%, every day for a week...On their GoFundMe page they say lockdown "has sent us crazy, so we decided to do something even crazier". They've even taken into account Everest's new height, 8849m, after scientists agreed on a new figure for the summit's peak before Christmas. So far they've raised £440, almost half of their £1,000 target. 

11:49
Watch at your own risk...Thoughts and prayers to that bike
11:10
Tour Series 2021 moves to August, host towns and cities to be announced in the coming months
Dean Downing racing for Rapha Condor Sharp, Tour Series, Oxford, 2012 (copyright Simon MacMichael)

The Tour Series will be delayed until August, the races organiser SweetSpot has confirmed. The multi-round circuit race series across several locations towns and cities in the UK is normally held in May but will be run during the first two weeks of August due to the global health situation. Exact dates and locations are to be announced in the next few months. Should the pandemic not allow for the traditional crit format, SweetSpot say they have actively explored the possibility of staging the event virtually. As with previous years the event will remain free-to-air on ITV 4 in the UK.

11:07
Pick your fighter: Ventoux or Stelvio?
 
Ventoux or Stelvio?

Ventoux
Stelvio
 
 
 
 
 
 
Create your own poll vote
11:02
Danny MacAskill's latest adventure

10:06
Anti-LTN MP criticised for directing hate with bizarre cyclists need lights tweet

Rupa Huq tweeted this bizarre response to someone pointing out how many people had been out cycling, walking and scooting in an LTN in Ealing. The Labour MP for Ealing and Central Acton has been a vocal critic of LTNs and suggested in a Telegraph column that a referendum could be the only way to reach a decision on their future...No, really. In the same article she described the "Lycra brigade" as "surprisingly vicious".

Huq tweeted saying: "Bully for you! Hope they all had lights - been pitch black other (sic) there for a good couple of hours," and left a link to The Highway Code: 'Rules for Cyclists 59 to 82'. Earlier in the thread she shared a photo of an article claiming £1 million has been wasted on LTN schemes that were later reversed. Yesterday, Adam Tranter pointed out an Auto Express article on the same topic and suggested they weren't as concerned by the £49 million spent on an abandoned roundabout near the M49.

09:00
American Automobile Association to stop describing 'crashes' as 'accidents'

This is something that many cycling advocates have been hoping would become more widely accepted standard practice. The American Automobile Association (AAA) has said it will no longer use the term 'accident' when describing a 'crash'. Molly Hart, a spokesperson for the group, explained that crashes are drivers' responsibility and not something that "just happen".  

It's not the first the AAA has helped promote better safety for cyclists. In 2013, they teamed up with the League of American Bicyclists to produce a Share the Road public service announcement video that spread the message that we're all people regardless of how we choose to travel.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

