Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Suspected bike thieves caught on camera cutting through lock with angle grinder; Alan Shearer's gravel bike; One-off custom Cervélo; Police sting catches Newcastle bike thieves; Santander Cycles hire reduced to £1 per week + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Dan Alexander will be taking you through to the weekend on the live blog...
Fri, Nov 20, 2020 09:16
0
Angle grinder bike thieves
08:37
Suspected bike thieves caught on camera cutting through lock with angle grinder

These men were caught on camera trying to cut through a bike lock with an angle grinder in Tower Hamlets. The pair were interrupted and chased off, only after being told they were being recorded. Despite claiming "it's my bike," the other man covers his face as they walk away. 

Research from Direct Line estimated that more than 110,000 bikes have been stolen in the UK since the first lockdown. Earlier this month a bait bike led City of London Police to a stash of 60 stolen bikes at a business premeses in Tower Hamlets, the same borough where this incident happened. Three men were arrested and the police are still trying to reunite owners with their bikes - some of which were worth up to £5,000.

Last week we shared another video of a suspected London bike theft. This time it was a Deliveroo driver who bravely intervened as the suspect was cutting through a lock.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor earlier this year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

Latest Comments