Suspected bike thieves caught on camera cutting through lock with angle grinder; Alan Shearer's gravel bike; One-off custom Cervélo; Police sting catches Newcastle bike thieves; Santander Cycles hire reduced to £1 per week + more on the live blog

Difference between presumed liability ( hope the cyclist here had insurance cover) to ease the burden of proof for compensation claims and presumed...
+ 1m for the Rolls one of the comfiest & classiest saddles I have ever owned - regularly used it without padded shorts....
Personally i encounter more road rage in the evenings and when there's heavy traffic. Some drivers don't like seeing cyclists moving, while they're...
Not too late at all. All possibilities welcome and good advice to check and double check th QRs before leaving home.
When I tried solid tyres a long time ago they had terrible rolling resistance and the ride quality was awful. Somehow they seemed to suck most of...
Absolutely, which would be a serious offence in itself I agree. My intention is not to belittle one charge or the other, just they are distinct...
Always suspicious of figures reported as "up to". Typical journalese, more interested in an "impressive number" than conveying any intelligent...
I do understand your point. My view is Freeman is not fit to stand; he is clearly unwell....
Counterintuitively, I would have thought that against a low sun a cyclist clad in dark clothing would have been easier to see - than say roadworks...
A new cycle path has opened here and it provides a useful connection for me. The only problem it connected by a short 1.7km section of straight...