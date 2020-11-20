Suspected bike thieves caught on camera cutting through lock with angle grinder; Alan Shearer's gravel bike; One-off custom Cervélo; Police sting catches Newcastle bike thieves; Santander Cycles hire reduced to £1 per week + more on the live blog

These men were caught on camera trying to cut through a bike lock with an angle grinder in Tower Hamlets. The pair were interrupted and chased off, only after being told they were being recorded. Despite claiming "it's my bike," the other man covers his face as they walk away.

Research from Direct Line estimated that more than 110,000 bikes have been stolen in the UK since the first lockdown. Earlier this month a bait bike led City of London Police to a stash of 60 stolen bikes at a business premeses in Tower Hamlets, the same borough where this incident happened. Three men were arrested and the police are still trying to reunite owners with their bikes - some of which were worth up to £5,000.

Last week we shared another video of a suspected London bike theft. This time it was a Deliveroo driver who bravely intervened as the suspect was cutting through a lock.