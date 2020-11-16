Support road.cc

Congestion, dangerous close passes and 'clearly unsuitable levels of traffic' cited as campaigners hope to ban through traffic from Richmond Park; MP suggests referendum on LTNs to end 'entrenched' debate; Team GB top medal table + more on the live blog

It's Monday and Dan Alexander will take you through the start of the week on the live blog...
Mon, Nov 16, 2020 09:18
Richmond Park close pass (screenshot from Twitter video)
11:27
Astana renamed Astana-Premier Tech for 2021
Astana 2020 (screenshot)

It's one of the peculiarities about professional cycling that teams come and go and team names change from year-to-year. For 2021 Astana will join Ag2r Citroën, Bahrain Victorious and Greenedge Cycling as the revised names in the WorldTour peloton. Canadian company Premier Tech have sponsored the team since 2017 but will take on title sponsorship for 2021. One of the consistent titles in the peloton, it is the first time Astana will have a co-sponsor for the first time in their 15-year history.

11:15
10:46
Should through traffic be banned from Richmond Park?

The London Cycling Campaign has called for better traffic management in London's parks to create a safer environment for cyclists. While some areas of Richmond Park have been shut off from motor traffic the Queen's Road was heavily congested with through traffic this weekend. 

This tricyclist was repeatedly close passed by drivers as heavy traffic flowed in both directions. Campaigners have said the park is no longer safe for vulnerable road users and have encouraged people to make their voices heard by responding to The Royal Parks’ Movement Strategy questionnaire on Richmond Park which launched today.

Richmond Park reopened to through traffic in August allowing rat running drivers to use the road as a shortcut. Campaigners described the move as "reckless and drastic" at the time and now hope that the consultation can end through traffic in the park for good.

You can make suggestions and add your thoughts to the consultation by following this link...

09:54
Team GB top the medal table at UEC European Track Championships

Great Britain won two more medals on the final day of competition to take their tally for the week to six gold, three silver and two bronze. Ethan Vernon's silver and Laura Kenny and Elinor Barker's bronze in the Madison was enough to see GB clinch top spot in the medal table in Bulgaria. Vernon set a personal best time in the Kilo, narrowly missing out on gold to Czech rider Tomas Babek. 

Vernon said: "You always come into a race to win but to do a PB by five tenths of a second and go under 1:01 – I can’t really ask for much more. Especially after late last night where I was racing a 160 lap points race which was a mega tough race, so to only have a bit of recovery and then go and do that, I’m happy to get a PB and the silver medal."

GB could have won a twelfth medal had it not been for an unfortunate crash in the men's Madison which saw Matt Walls and Ollie Wood crash out while in the lead.

09:30
Harry Tanfield signs for Ribble Weldtite

Harry Tanfield has dropped down to UCI Continental level to secure a spot with Ribble Weldtite next season. The 25 year-old spent the past two seasons at WorldTour level with Katusha-Alpecin and AG2R but has been the victim of a tricky transfer market, with the coronavirus pandemic making it harder to find a contract. Tanfield recently rode his first Grand Tour at La Vuelta a Espana but was forced to abandon on Stage 15. It will be his first time riding at Continental level since 2018 when the strong time trialist won the opening stage of the Tour de Yorkshire from the breakaway.

08:59
MP calls for referendum on LTNs to resolve 'entrenched' debate

Rupa Huq, the Labour MP for Ealing and Central Acton, has suggested the only way to resolve the debate over LTNs is to hold a referendum. The issue has attracted interest from pro-Active Travel campaigners, residents and motorists alike over the past few months. The Department for Transport has repeatedly expressed their support for the schemes and the issue was debated in Parliament at the beginning of November.

However, LTNs have not been universally popular. Motorists especially, who now cannot rat run, have complained about their journeys taking longer. Some residents, like the group mentioned in the ITV report above, also oppose LTNs despite the infrastructure reducing traffic and pollution in their residential areas.

Even accounting for the vocal opposition, a YouGov survey found that three times as many people in the UK are in favour of LTNs than are opposed to them. Huq's call for a referendum did not go down well on Twitter with one reply pointing out that planning should not be carried out by referendum.

David Arditti said: "I don’t recall the referendum on flooding our minor roads with rat-running cars follwing routes suggested by Tomtom or Waze. Besides, planning is not best done by referenda, but by elected councillors deciding on the basis of evidence and compliance with policies."

Another added: "This is a rubbish idea. It’s like asking turkeys to vote for Christmas. If there’d been a referendum we’d not wear seat belts and have no upper speed limit. Decisions for the common good are often unpopular but time shows us that they were right."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor earlier this year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

