Congestion, dangerous close passes and 'clearly unsuitable levels of traffic' cited as campaigners hope to ban through traffic from Richmond Park; MP suggests referendum on LTNs to end 'entrenched' debate; Team GB top medal table + more on the live blog

Rupa Huq, the Labour MP for Ealing and Central Acton, has suggested the only way to resolve the debate over LTNs is to hold a referendum. The issue has attracted interest from pro-Active Travel campaigners, residents and motorists alike over the past few months. The Department for Transport has repeatedly expressed their support for the schemes and the issue was debated in Parliament at the beginning of November.
However, LTNs have not been universally popular. Motorists especially, who now cannot rat run, have complained about their journeys taking longer. Some residents, like the group mentioned in the ITV report above, also oppose LTNs despite the infrastructure reducing traffic and pollution in their residential areas.
Even accounting for the vocal opposition, a YouGov survey found that three times as many people in the UK are in favour of LTNs than are opposed to them. Huq's call for a referendum did not go down well on Twitter with one reply pointing out that planning should not be carried out by referendum.
David Arditti said: "I don’t recall the referendum on flooding our minor roads with rat-running cars follwing routes suggested by Tomtom or Waze. Besides, planning is not best done by referenda, but by elected councillors deciding on the basis of evidence and compliance with policies."
Another added: "This is a rubbish idea. It’s like asking turkeys to vote for Christmas. If there’d been a referendum we’d not wear seat belts and have no upper speed limit. Decisions for the common good are often unpopular but time shows us that they were right."