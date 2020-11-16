Congestion, dangerous close passes and 'clearly unsuitable levels of traffic' cited as campaigners hope to ban through traffic from Richmond Park; MP suggests referendum on LTNs to end 'entrenched' debate; Team GB top medal table + more on the live blog

Support our campaign to make sure our parks are for people not through traffic https://t.co/hGyjIfIAqu — London Cycling Campaign (@London_Cycling) November 15, 2020

The London Cycling Campaign has called for better traffic management in London's parks to create a safer environment for cyclists. While some areas of Richmond Park have been shut off from motor traffic the Queen's Road was heavily congested with through traffic this weekend.

This tricyclist was repeatedly close passed by drivers as heavy traffic flowed in both directions. Campaigners have said the park is no longer safe for vulnerable road users and have encouraged people to make their voices heard by responding to The Royal Parks’ Movement Strategy questionnaire on Richmond Park which launched today.

Very upsetting to see this tricyclist having to be passed by so many motorists using the Queen's Road as a rat run, breathing dangerous fumes in what's meant to be a park 😥 We will be launching our action to pressure @theroyalparks tomorrow. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/1kHsAAxTHt — London Cycling Campaign (@London_Cycling) November 15, 2020

Richmond Park reopened to through traffic in August allowing rat running drivers to use the road as a shortcut. Campaigners described the move as "reckless and drastic" at the time and now hope that the consultation can end through traffic in the park for good.

You can make suggestions and add your thoughts to the consultation by following this link...