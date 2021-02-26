Cyclist pushed into lake in Birmingham park by laughing youth

A cyclist has spoken of how he was pushed into a lake in a Birmingham park, with his assailant laughing at him as he shoved the rider.
The assault happened at Blackroot Pool in Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield at around 4.30pm on Thursday 18 February, reports Birmingham Live.
The victim, 46 year old supply teacher Dominic Tooze, said that as he was riding through the park, a youth jumped up from a bench and pushed him, as well as his bike, into the water.
Mr Tooze sustained a deep cut in his hand as a result of the assault and had to go to hospital the following day for a tetanus jab.
His assailant, plus another person the teenager was with, ran off. A woman helped Mr Tooze out of the water, while a man fished his bike and bag out of the lake.
“It was so stupid, immature and thoughtless,” he told Birmingham Live. “I was cycling by Blackroot Pool, going anti-clockwise and the path narrows.
“This guy just appeared from nowhere, off a bench. It happened so quickly.
“He ran out in front of me laughing then actually grabbed hold of my bike and pushed it with me on it into the lake.
“By the time I had got out he had gone. I swam a bit and got out as it was shallow near the edge.
“A lady saw me who was nearby on the next bench. She came over the edge of the water and helped me.
“Unfortunately, she hadn’t seen me being pushed in but said he had been sat on a bench waiting with his mate.
“Whoever it was knew exactly which spot was best to do it,” he added. “There was no way of me getting past him.”
Elsewhere in the city, last year there was a spate of assaults on bike riders on the Worcester and Birmingham Canal, including a woman who was pushed into a canal by a group of youths and who subsequently said that other women had come forward to tell of similar attacks.
> Teen gang is pushing female cyclists into Birmingham canal
Looked like it was a road on private land / parkland. Maybe a closed holiday park?
Hello police, I'm on the high street and want to report a stabbing in progress, yes I am on my mobile phone, yes I'm in my car, what's that you...
Steel always is more "endurance-ish" since even the stiffest has more "give" and thus dampens road vibrations way better, so you can just ride on,...
It's perfectly possible. A very unpleasant experience.
How so? Insurers are more than happy to offer their wares to convicted drink/drug drivers - a quick Google search will show this. It will be ...
I had Moschetti in from start so was hoping to reap the dividend today & tomorrow. Luckily, like you, I held back on my last transfer in case...
Don't think people are expecting huge results from him yet and it depends what kind of strategy Ineos go with. They do have a more exciting...
Why take 2 training apps into the shower?...
I'm not going to waste too much time addressing such astonishing arrogance, but I would recommend you go back over my comments and see if you find...
The whole calculation is just a SWAG. I actually chose both car tyres and bicycle tyres that I don't use, but would be more typical. For the car...