Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

BBC accused of "cyclist-bashing" story about dog hit by cyclist; Movistar rider says disc brakes are definitely more dangerous; Elia Viviani back training following heart surgery + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander will be picking out the best bits from the cycling world to take you through the middle of the week...
Wed, Feb 10, 2021 09:09
32
BBC Scooby hit by cyclist story
12:24
11:52
Mark Cavendish to make Deceuninck-Quick-Step debut this Sunday at Clasica de Almeria

Mark Cavendish will make his second Deceuninck-Quick-Step debut this weekend, at Clasica de Almeria – the race he won in 2015. That year Cav went on to win Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne and a stage of the Tour de France. Normally a race for the sprinters, Quick-Step will have two or three sprint cards to play with Colombian Alvaro Hodeg and young prospect Jannik Steimle both also on the Wolfpack's startlist for the race.

"Like every rider in these times I’m excited to get the season underway. We are fortunate that the races can go ahead and I’m even more excited to pull on the jersey of the Wolfpack once again and race with the boys. The fact it will happen at an event which brings back a lot of beautiful memories makes it even more special”, Cav said ahead of his first race back at the team where he won 44 races between 2013 and 2015.

11:11
Movistar rider says disc brakes are definitely more dangerous
Matteo Jorgenson (via Twitter)

Movistar rider Matteo Jorgenson has added to the pro debate around disc brakes. The American needed surgery in 2019 after a disc rotor sliced through his calf muscle during a crash at Paris Roubaix Espoirs. Jorgenson told Cyclingnews that disc brakes are "definitely more dangerous than rim brakes". 

"They're an exposed piece of the bike that gets super hot, especially in a bike race. They can cause damage if they happen to land on a rider in a specific way, and it depends just by chance, on how they touch a rider. Especially if you're on that side of the bike and you fall on top of a rider like I did."

Despite his injury, Jorgenson did admit that disc brakes provide a far superior performance to rim brakes and said he was shocked by how much better discs are. "I didn't see much problem with rim brakes, I thought they were very good. But last January I switched to a new bike with discs, and I was shocked at how much of a difference it makes. In a bike race, there's so much to be gained by being able to brake later. 

"Disc brakes are very consistent, so when you pull the brake at first, it grabs just as much as 10 seconds later. Whereas with a rim brake, especially in the rain, you pull it and it starts to heat up, and then you get either less or sometimes it grabs more depending on the pad type. It's very inconsistent, you have to kind of think through it while you're braking. If you're braking quite hard into a corner, you have to try and anticipate how much more you can brake."

On Monday, Chris Froome said he wasn't completely convinced by disc brakes, while talking about his new Factor Ostro VAM. The four-time Tour de France winner "doesn't believe the technology is where it needs to be yet for road cycling".

10:24
A little bit of rain isn't going to stop a Dutch mother
10:09
Elia Viviani returns to training following heart surgery

Elia Viviani is back in training after three weeks off the bike due to a cardiac arrhythmia. Viviani underwent atrial ablation surgery to treat the arrhythmia, which he noticed while out on the bike last month. Before the surgery, he explained that he was doing normal strength-resistace work at 140-150 beats per minute when he felt palpitations and his heart rate rocketed to 220 beats per minute 20 seconds later. 

Viviani sought out his old Liquigas doctor Roberto Corsetti before undergoing tests at hospital. His return to training at Cofidis' team camp in Benidorm is a big relief for the Italian sprinter who is still hoping to get his season underway at the UAE Tour later this month before heading to the Giro d'Italia in May. 2020 was something of a disappointment for Viviani who failed to win a race all year, the first time he's failed to do so since 2009.

09:27
08:50
BBC accused of "cyclist-bashing" story about dog hit by cyclist

The BBC has been accused of "cyclist-bashing" for their reporting of a story about a dog on the Isle of Wight which was running free when it collided with a cyclist and narrowly avoided being run over by a bus driver. The BBC's story, headlined 'Scooby the dog rescued by police after being hit by cyclist', some cyclists have said, ignores the fact that the owner had lost control of the dog.

The dog's owner Jackie Dale says the basset hound named Scooby slipped its collar when a group of cyclists "came whizzing from nowhere". One commenter claimed that they were walking on a National Cycle Network path when the cyclists passed. Scooby had tyre marks on its back and was found away from the scene by PCSO Stephen Hull who said the dog also narrowly avoided being hit by a bus driver.

Since posting the story the BBC has received criticism from cyclists who say the story unnecessarily frames the bike riders as having run the dog over, rather than questioning why the dog was out of control. Scooby was reunited with its owner who said she hopes "this will be a warning to cyclists".

On Facebook, Bob Moore commented on the story saying: "This is the flimsiest pretext to run a cyclist-bashing article I've ever seen." Leonora Fletcher added, "Slipped its collar. So basically it was running loose then. Wish people would read the article and not just the headline."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

Latest Comments