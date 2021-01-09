Support road.cc

news
Urban
Hyde Park cycle lane (Jeremy Vine Twitter video)

Jeremy Vine films motorist driving down Hyde Park cycle path

Driver finishes by mounting the pavement at traffic lights
by Alex Bowden
Sat, Jan 09, 2021 14:43
Broadcaster Jeremy Vine has posted a video to Twitter of a motorist driving along a segregated cycle path in Hyde Park before mounting the pavement to get back on the road.

The video was shot on Thursday afternoon as Vine cycled south through the park along West Carriage Drive.

 

 

Vine pithily suggests that drivers in the area have acquired an increased sense of entitlement because the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) is “ripping out cycle lanes.”

This is a reference to the pop-up lane on Kensington High Street, the removal of which the council has today said it is to reconsider.

However, as Vine notes in his video, RBKC does not in fact maintain the roads within Hyde Park, which are the responsibility of Royal Parks.

In 2014 Vine was stopped by a police officer for speeding in Hyde Park after being clocked cycling at 16mph.

Royal Parks later told him that there was no legal speed limit for cyclists in Hyde Park, but cyclists were asked to adhere to the 5mph speed limit that applies to motorists on the path he had been on.

