Chris Froome to leave Ineos - confirmed; Emma Pooley sets new everesting record; “Sick of trying to stay alive on my bike in County Wicklow”; Geraint Thomas's cycling impressions + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Thu, Jul 09, 2020 09:04
chris froome ineos 2020
10:50
Tour bus firm recognises that negligence on part of driver resulted in death of cyclist in Edinburgh

In May 2017, Zhi Min Soh, a medical student from Malaysia, lost her life when she was run over by a Rabbie’s Tours minibus.

It is thought that she was thrown from her bike when her wheel became trapped in a tram track.

Her family were informed there would be no criminal case against the driver, but they launched a civil action through Cycle Law Scotland.

“Whatever caused Zhi Min to fall from her bicycle on the 31st May 2017 may never be known but had she been given sufficient room by the tour bus driver, she would most likely still be here,” commented Jodi Gordon, a partner at the firm.

It was never disputed that the driver had been travelling behind Zhi Min Soh and that he had been aware of her presence on the road.

He was also driving within the 20mph speed limit but had been closing on her when approaching a junction. When Zhi Min Soh fell from her bike, he was unable to take evasive action or stop in time.

There was no formal admission of liability from Rabbie’s Tours but the insurers agreed to compensate the family for their grief and sorrow. Cycle Law Scotland say that in doing so, there is recognition that there was negligence on the part of their driver.

“Zhi Min’s death was avoidable,” said Gordon. “The hope is that we learn from this unnecessary loss of life. As drivers, we must learn to recognise the vulnerability of cyclists and the fragility of life as we interact together on the roads.”

10:32
Peterborough Police seize 24 stolen bikes (plus one or two other things...)

10:24
Froome heading to Israel Start-Up Nation
10:20
Emergency bike hacks

Cable ties feature prominently.

09:08
Chris Froome to leave Ineos at end of season

After a great many rumours, Team Ineos has confirmed that Chris Froome will leave at the end of the season.

More to follow.

09:05
Emma Pooley sets new everesting record

Another day, another everesting record.

The current overall everesting record is held by Lachlan Morton, who set it a week after losing what he thought was a new record because of wonky GPS data.

Earlier this week, 2010 world time trial champion, Emma Pooley, set a new women’s record, completing 10 laps of the Haggenegg climb (6.8 km at 13%) near Schwyz in Switzerland, to achieve the necessary 8,848 metres of climbing in a time of 8 hours 53 minutes and 36 seconds.

The route was approved in advance by the Hells 500 — the organisation behind the concept of everesting – which is something they said they’d start doing after Morton’s first effort.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I did that ride I said I would never do... It was both terrible and fantastic. Sometimes simultaneously. And apparently it was an #everesting record. Never ever ever again! But if I *were* to do another one😉... I’d do it a bit differently. Some of my not-genius planning included: •13.5% average with insufficient gearing •Totally exposed climb on a hot sunny day •Twisty technical descent with blind corners, gravel, and grass cuttings. •Picking the day when every farmer on Haggenegg chose to mow their meadows and collect the hay: 6 tractors & hay carts were also doing reps of the climb all day 😤😂 •Running out of food and water on every climb from 5 onwards (I just didn’t plan for enough) •Being a magnet for horseflies 😫 I don’t know what this says about how badly I stink! But it was a happy day despite a few discomforts. I wanted a challenge, and to find my limits ... and I did. Or maybe my limits found me 🤣 I would like to thank: •Liz for being the loveliest supporter I could imagine. Plus that McDonald’s stop on the way home...🍟 @johnwillwhitt for the co-planning and company. @tim_pigott #coach for getting me to the happy healthy place I needed to be for this. @hells500 for their help verifying the segment ascent in advance. @rhodespatterson for setting the bar so damn high! •Equipment partners: @wyndymilla @astutowheels @rotorbike @wahoofitnessofficial @i_ris.cc •All my cycling buddies for the brilliant company on a few fun rides this year 🤩 #themountainswerecalling #happyplace #steilistgeil #neveragain #neversaynever #cyclingswitzerland Video by @ironplums 🙏🏻

A post shared by Emma Pooley (@pooleyemma) on

It sounds like Pooley could have everested a fair bit quicker had she planned things differently.

She says she regretted choosing a slope with a 13.5% average gradient with insufficient gearing, adding that it was totally exposed  and also featured a twisty technical descent with blind corners, gravel, and grass cuttings.

She also reckoned she made her attempt on a day when six tractors and hay carts were also doing reps of the climb and said she ran out of food and water on every climb from five onwards because she didn’t plan for enough.

“I blew up on the 8th ascent and no amount of gels and water stops would revitalise my legs,” she wrote on Strava. “Close to puking near the top of the last 3 laps.

“The whole point was to challenge myself: find my limits, and push them. Well ok, it felt more like my limits found me and punched me into a ditch but still: it was tough, I genuinely enjoyed it, and there was plenty of time to think.”

08:40
Safe passing distance signs put up in Snowdonia

We mentioned these on the live blog the other day.

According to the BBC report, they're basically covering the Brailsford Way.

08:29
Joaquim Rodriguez hospitalised after crash while mountain biking
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

OTRA VEZ!!! 🤦🏻‍♂️

A post shared by Purito (@puritocycling) on

According to Marca, Purito suffered a hard fall on Wednesday in Vallnord Bike Park in Andorra on Wednesday.

He seems to be broadly okay though.

08:11
Geraint Thomas's cycling impressions

French guy presumably heading the opposite way.

08:05
Islington’s first low-traffic neighbourhood is in St Peter’s ward
08:04
“Sick of trying to stay alive on my bike in County Wicklow”
