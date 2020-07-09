Chris Froome to leave Ineos - confirmed; Emma Pooley sets new everesting record; “Sick of trying to stay alive on my bike in County Wicklow”; Geraint Thomas's cycling impressions + more

In May 2017, Zhi Min Soh, a medical student from Malaysia, lost her life when she was run over by a Rabbie’s Tours minibus.

It is thought that she was thrown from her bike when her wheel became trapped in a tram track.

Her family were informed there would be no criminal case against the driver, but they launched a civil action through Cycle Law Scotland.

“Whatever caused Zhi Min to fall from her bicycle on the 31st May 2017 may never be known but had she been given sufficient room by the tour bus driver, she would most likely still be here,” commented Jodi Gordon, a partner at the firm.

It was never disputed that the driver had been travelling behind Zhi Min Soh and that he had been aware of her presence on the road.

He was also driving within the 20mph speed limit but had been closing on her when approaching a junction. When Zhi Min Soh fell from her bike, he was unable to take evasive action or stop in time.

There was no formal admission of liability from Rabbie’s Tours but the insurers agreed to compensate the family for their grief and sorrow. Cycle Law Scotland say that in doing so, there is recognition that there was negligence on the part of their driver.

“Zhi Min’s death was avoidable,” said Gordon. “The hope is that we learn from this unnecessary loss of life. As drivers, we must learn to recognise the vulnerability of cyclists and the fragility of life as we interact together on the roads.”