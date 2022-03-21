“Please find a different job”: Jeremy Vine blasts ‘toxic’ London taxi driver; “Bristol cycle infrastructure needs reinventing”; Snake Trespass, round 2'; More dropper post chat; Coffee and cycling + more on the live blog

Went to a cycling cafe last week, happened to mention I wasn’t all that keen on coffee. Not sure I’m allowed back. Probably ended up on some list. — Quicklink Podcast (@QuicklinkPod) March 21, 2022

Coffee stops are synonymous with cycling – but is there anyone out there who can’t stand a cappuccino or a flat white?

As a teenager on club runs, I was one of the few who ordered a cup of tea – but over the years they slowly ground me down (geddit?) and now coffee is a prerequisite on a long ride.

Has anyone stronger than me held out against the ever-increasing pressure to bow down to the omnipresent cycling-coffee culture of the 2020s?