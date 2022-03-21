“Please find a different job”: Jeremy Vine blasts ‘toxic’ London taxi driver; “Bristol cycle infrastructure needs reinventing”; Snake Trespass, round 2'; More dropper post chat; Coffee and cycling + more on the live blog

Ah, Twitter. Widely renowned as a place for thoughtful, considerate debate (isn’t it?), the social media platform can also – surprisingly – provide a largely anonymous refuge for the more toxic opinions of certain groups.
And so it proved, when over the weekend Jeremy Vine posted another video of his commute in London, which showed a van driver mounting the footpath to get past a taxi on what used to be the cycle lane on Kensington High Street:
One particularly unpleasant taxi driver’s response to the broadcaster’s video was, let’s say, rather blunt:
In fairness, Vine didn’t hold back either:
After a few more childish and largely meme-based taunts (I would probably avoid visiting Tom the cabbie’s profile, as it’s pretty unsavoury), one user came up with handy idea for cyclists to avoid any anti-bike taxi drivers:
This prompted some cyclists, including road.cc’s very own Simon MacMichael, to share their favourite bike-related taxi stories:
And my personal favourite, from cycling author Chris Sidwells:
Others, however, were keen to point out that Tom the cabbie certainly doesn’t represent all taxi drivers:
The last time I was in a taxi, a few weeks ago in the coastal town of Bray, just outside Dublin, we spent almost an hour chatting to our driver, a retired café owner who used to race mountain bikes, reminiscing about local cycling legends like Peter Crinnion. Thankfully he didn’t keep the meter running…