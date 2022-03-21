Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“Please find a different job”: Jeremy Vine blasts ‘toxic’ London taxi driver; “Bristol cycle infrastructure needs reinventing”; Snake Trespass, round 2'; More dropper post chat; Coffee and cycling + more on the live blog

Happy Monday! After a weekend spent having nightmares about Matej Mohorič’s Poggio descent, Ryan Mallon’s pulled himself together to bring you the first live blog of the week
Mon, Mar 21, 2022 10:29
3
“Please find a different job”: Jeremy Vine blasts ‘toxic’ London taxi driver; “Bristol cycle infrastructure needs reinventing”; Snake Trespass, round 2'; More dropper post chat; Coffee and cycling + more on the live blog
13:14
13:11
Coffee and cycling: can you love one without the other?

Coffee stops are synonymous with cycling – but is there anyone out there who can’t stand a cappuccino or a flat white?

As a teenager on club runs, I was one of the few who ordered a cup of tea – but over the years they slowly ground me down (geddit?) and now coffee is a prerequisite on a long ride.

Has anyone stronger than me held out against the ever-increasing pressure to bow down to the omnipresent cycling-coffee culture of the 2020s?

12:45
Roadies – always at the cutting edge

With half of the cycling world taking to Google to figure out what exactly a dropper post does after Matej Mohorič’s death-defying descent of the Poggio to win a thrilling edition of Milan-San Remo on Saturday, we all assumed we were witnessing the birth of some new ground-breaking technology, set to revolutionise the sport.

> UCI confirms Matej Mohorič’s Milan-San Remo-winning dropper post is within rules

Mohorič even described dropper posts as “the future of cycling” in his post-race press conference.

But, as with all great leaps forward in road cycling, the dropper post of course stems from another branch of the sport, and was first tested in mountain biking a decade before the Slovenian was born:

I imagine I wasn’t the only one who spent the weekend listening to their brother claiming: ‘I knew they’d bring dropper posts in. After they banned riding on the top tube, I knew it…’ 

In any case, as Sam Bennett predicted over the weekend, just like LeMond’s tri-bars in 1989 the market for dropper posts has surely ballooned after Mohorič’s monument-winning antics on Saturday:

11:57
Snake Trespass, round 2

Following Cycling UK’s call for Derbyshire County Council to publish a risk assessment justifying why it closed Snake Pass to walkers and cyclists, a bunch of two-wheeled trespassers took to the Peak District climb on Saturday for the second week in a row.

Despite the brutal headwind, everyone seemed to enjoy a sunny and rather pleasant spin on the car-free A57:

11:28
“Bristol cycle infrastructure needs reinventing”: Drum and Bass on the Bike founder calls for change

The founder of ‘Drum and Bass on the Bike’, DJ Dom Whiting, is using his popular pedalling rave to call for improved cycling infrastructure in Bristol.

Around a thousand people joined Whiting as he went for a spin around the city yesterday, spinning some tunes from his handlebar-mounted decks.

It’s the second time the DJ has taken his mobile disco to Bristol, filling the streets with cyclists, scooters, walkers and positive vibes – not to mention bemused onlookers and frustrated motorists… 

Last month he celebrated the one-year anniversary of Drum and Bass on the Bike with a tour around his hometown of Southampton

“We definitely shut down Bristol, that is for sure”, Whiting announced to the impressive crowd during yesterday’s ride.

But as they went around the Bearpit roundabout and headed down Haymarket, the DJ had a message for the local council, declaring that “Bristol cycle infrastructure needs reinventing ASAP”.

Now it may not be my cup of tea musically (as regular readers will know from my punk and classic rock-based puns), but if it leads to more cycle lanes I’m all for the occasional drum and bass…

10:58
Remember the cyclist who held up the van driver for nine whole seconds a few weeks ago? Well, Mr Loophole – who else? – has had his say…
08:56
“Please find a different job”: Jeremy Vine blasts ‘toxic’ London taxi driver

Ah, Twitter. Widely renowned as a place for thoughtful, considerate debate (isn’t it?), the social media platform can also – surprisingly – provide a largely anonymous refuge for the more toxic opinions of certain groups.

And so it proved, when over the weekend Jeremy Vine posted another video of his commute in London, which showed a van driver mounting the footpath to get past a taxi on what used to be the cycle lane on Kensington High Street:

One particularly unpleasant taxi driver’s response to the broadcaster’s video was, let’s say, rather blunt:

In fairness, Vine didn’t hold back either:

After a few more childish and largely meme-based taunts (I would probably avoid visiting Tom the cabbie’s profile, as it’s pretty unsavoury), one user came up with handy idea for cyclists to avoid any anti-bike taxi drivers:

This prompted some cyclists, including road.cc’s very own Simon MacMichael, to share their favourite bike-related taxi stories:

And my personal favourite, from cycling author Chris Sidwells:

Others, however, were keen to point out that Tom the cabbie certainly doesn’t represent all taxi drivers: 

The last time I was in a taxi, a few weeks ago in the coastal town of Bray, just outside Dublin, we spent almost an hour chatting to our driver, a retired café owner who used to race mountain bikes, reminiscing about local cycling legends like Peter Crinnion. Thankfully he didn’t keep the meter running…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments